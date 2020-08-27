Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Ignoring climate threat

EDITOR: Columnist Dan Walters wrote that “for the foreseeable future … we will need the natural gas generators … along with the vital infrastructure of gas wells and pipe lines …” (“Our power supply problem is unacceptable,” Aug. 20).

His bottom line premise apparently is that climate change isn’t a serious threat, therefore why not create millions more tons of carbon dioxide and the even more deadly methane gas with the “needed” natural gas for his “foreseeable future”?

I and many others come from the bottom line premise that climate change is the biggest threat to our future. Therefore we have to find ways to provide energy without creating more chaos and destruction to our planet.

The scientists working in the renewables arena tell us that large batteries are game changers. They tell us that we need to overbuild solar and other renewables to charge batteries and serve the load. The scientists also tell us that microgrids provide flexibility and prevent large blackouts.

I will leave it to the tech people to explain the science of renewables. My point is we have to change our bottom line from one of doing whatever is necessary to provide power to doing whatever is necessary to curb this crisis. Then we build our energy infrastructure from that starting point.

JANE BENDER

Santa Rosa

Awaiting a plan

EDITOR: As a voting taxpayer, I’m wondering how county supervisors plan to use the addition of $25 million annually to address the chronically homeless who refuse services (“Board votes to include sales tax on ballot,” Aug. 5).

Are people experiencing chronic homelessness with underlying mental illness and/or addiction capable of making decisions in their own best interest? History would indicate otherwise.

Do they deserve to be treated humanely and offered shelter and services? Absolutely. But what recourse do we have if they repeatedly refuse shelter and treatment for their mental illness or addiction? It appears we have none. Allowing the chronically homeless to wander from one encampment to another is morally repugnant, expensive and irresponsible to the taxpayers of Sonoma County.

How much of the proposed new tax revenue will be spent cleaning up the merry-go-round of encampments? Until we utilize legislation to involuntarily commit these individuals into a safe environment for treatment, we are wasting precious resources to perpetuate this vicious cycle.

If the supervisors and homeless advocates have an alternative plan, I would like to understand it before voting on this ballot measure.

KAY CAMPBELL

Santa Rosa

A friendly wink

EDITOR: Walking around in this dystopian world makes me realize how much I miss smiling and being smiled at. I find it difficult to recognize people I know. Normal communication has become difficult at best with our masks on.

So I think we need to start winking. It can mean “thank you” or “happy to see you” or whatever you might be thinking at the moment. So if you see a crazy blonde woman winking at you, know that it means that I am smiling at you behind my mask.

BARBARA CHOWN

Windsor

Platform and principles

EDITOR: I watched the Emmy-worthy Democratic National Convention. Throughout, I was heartened and inspired by the core of the Democratic platform, that of love and responsibility for all people. There is a striking parallel of that message with that of my religion.

As members of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Santa Rosa, we have no dogma but do aﬃrm and promote these seven principles:

— The inherent worth and dignity of every person.

— Justice, equity and compassion in human relations.

— Acceptance of one another and encouragement to spiritual growth.

— A free and responsible search for truth and meaning.

— The right of conscience and the use of the democratic process.

— The goal of world community with peace, liberty and justice for all.

— Respect for the interdependent web of all existence of which we are a part.

Please vote so we can get those babies out of cages.

KITTY WELLS

Healdsburg

Sheriff vs. supervisors

EDITOR: So the elected sheriff of Sonoma County goes public with his proposed cuts if the supervisors’ budget is passed. The supervisors are angry because he was transparent with the public, which elected him (“Video by sheriff ignites dispute,” Aug. 18). So when the next election comes around, do we vote for candidates who have been transparent with us or for those who have not?

DOUG GRIFFIN

Santa Rosa

Essick’s protest

EDITOR: Tough times call for desperate measures, but I am not sure that Sheriff Mark Essick is what Sonoma County needs. His actions in response to enforcing the shelter in place order appear to be an inkling of what his agenda may be. Now he takes to Facebook regarding proposed budget cuts. Is he not aware that the state and county have been hugely affected by COVID-19 and that everyone is going to feel the pressure?

I’m all for replacing him now if this what he plans on turning this department into. The Board of Supervisors has a difficult enough job to do without having to worry about the sheriff undermining them.

BOB PALMER

Windsor

