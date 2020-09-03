Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Multiparty democracy

EDITOR: To use the names Lincoln and Trump in the same sentence is to ignore historical fact, unless you are referring to the best president and the worst. We need another Lincoln right now. Even though he suffered from depression, he wasn’t paranoid, incompetent, corrupt, dimwitted and traitorous.

Fair-minded Republicans and Democrats need to stop the finger-pointing. We are too big for that, literally. With a population of 330 million, how can only two major parties represent the interests of such a large and diverse country?

The U.K., with 68 million people, has 11 political parties seated in the House of Commons. Canada, at 38 million, has five parties with representation in Parliament. Our biggest voting bloc, at 40%, is independent (no party preference) with Democrats at 31% and Republicans, 25%.

Effective legislation is only possible when neither side has absolute power and the process becomes collaborative out of necessity. In other democracies, coalitions form as compromises are reached within the group to further an agenda that can then serve the interests of a larger number of voters. Our inability to truly evolve as a government of, by and for the people may well spell our demise.

JOHN BRODEY

Santa Rosa

Coronavirus questions

EDITOR: I see that most of the deaths from the coronavirus occur with people having underlying medical conditions. Did they die from the virus, or did they happen to have the virus at the time they died and it’s reported as a COVID-19 death? Just asking.

Also, the entire county has been in a shutdown mode that affects “unessential” businesses. During the recent time when restaurants, salons and barbers were open, I availed myself to them. In all cases, strict protocol was observed.

They were more clean and sanitary than the “essential” stores permitted to stay open during this shutdown. Crowds can roam around stores (supposedly six feet apart), but we can’t attend a church that observes protocol and has designated areas to ensure safety and sanitary conditions? Again, just asking.

TERRY GILLES

Petaluma

Mail-in ballot issues

EDITOR: It would be helpful if there could be a discussion of what errors have been made on mail-in ballots (“States have rejected over 540,000 mail ballots,” Aug. 24). Lack of signature? Wrong signature? Wrong writing utensil? With that many ballots rejected, there has to be a trend — and that trend can only be reversed by educating the public. Please follow up on this issue. We have to be sure that everyone’s vote is counted.

MAGGI ANDREWS

Santa Rosa

Pro-life Republicans

EDITOR: On its second day, the Republican National Convention cast the spotlight on the party’s pro-life agenda to protect the unborn from abortion.

Does pro-life not apply to the more than 184,000 American lives lost to COVID-19? There wasn’t a word of sympathy or concern mentioned by the president.

Does pro-life not apply to those who are targeted by police brutality, most recently Jacob Blake, who is now paralyzed and whose life has been changed forever? Not a word of condolence was offered.

Does pro-life not apply to the Vladimir Putin-sponsored bounties for militants in Afghanistan to kill American soldiers? Donald Trump publicly confirmed he didn’t speak to Putin about this matter.

Does pro-life not apply to American citizens who have been victims of gun violence and mass shootings? No, it seems that protecting Second Amendment rights and the National Rifle Association are more important to Trump and the Republican Party.

What does pro-life really mean to the president and the Republican Party? Fight for the rights of the unborn and let the living human beings that contribute to the fabric of our society fend for themselves? What is it really that they care about?

KAREN BOUDRIE

Petaluma

Guns in our streets

EDITOR: After some detailed analysis of the recent shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin, I can foresee the finger-pointing that will ensue in court.

Prosecutors have video evidence, and the defense will point to self-defense under attack. While all this is going on, I will be figuratively standing atop the courthouse pointing my finger toward Washington. Pointing at Senate Maojirty Leader Mitch McConnell and his ilk who refuse to reestablish an assault weapons ban and all the legislators who think it’s just dandy to have wannabe private armies roaming around, armed to the teeth, ready to take the law into their hands.

I have lived in Australia and New Zealand. This scenario is not possible there. The level of fear and violence in this country is stunning. Now the Republicans will use this event to throw shade on the Black Lives Matter movement while avoiding all responsibility.

BRIAN NARELLE

Rohnert Park

To protect and serve

EDITOR: Being a career police officer is a “highest calling,” to which one vows to protect and serve their community. The, thankfully, very few who break this pledge and decide that they are judge, jury and executioner should be stripped of rank, benefits and pension, and should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law like any other criminal.

JOHN COLLEY

Sonoma

