Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Neighborhood firefighters

EDITOR: Adam Leslie suggests that in this era of fires there should be a version of “minutemen,” trained volunteers to help firefighters (“Put us to work,” Letters, Aug. 24). I agree and suggest a creation of a “home guard” to help save neighborhoods.

Currently, there exists a sort of zero sum game, a firefighter in one neighborhood means one less in another. And during last year’s multiple day evacuation of Healdsburg I saw people leave their lawn sprinklers running, balanced on their roofs, lowering water pressure for firefighting efforts.

A better alternative is to create groups of individuals fit and enabled to remain behind in their neighborhoods as 95% of the population leaves under mandatory evacuations. This would pertain only to neighborhoods where there is an egress to an open space.

The question arises, what if someone is hurt? Would that divert first responders from firefighting efforts? The answer is to have a plan, training and coordination among home guards, some who undoubtedly would include neighbors who are medics.

The result: an expanded firefighting force with a heightened sense of neighborhood and community.

KEVIN MILLER

Healdsburg

Unkept promises

EDITOR: Methinks TK McDonald needs to rethink his statement that Donald Trump “has achieved the promises he made and then some. Truly amazing” (“ ‘Orange man good,’ ” Sept. 2). What’s truly amazing is how many of those promises have not been kept. A partial list:

— Build a wall and make Mexico pay for it.

— Repeal and replace Obamacare.

— Preserve health care for those with preexisting conditions.

— Six weeks of paid maternity leave for mothers with newborns.

— End the opioid crisis.

— Release his tax returns after audit.

— Cancel funding for sanctuary cities.

— Balance the federal budget.

— Lower drug prices.

— Increase wages.

— Stop factories from moving overseas.

— Cut taxes for average Americans and make billionaires like him pay more.

— Expand the economy by 4% every year.

McDonald’s assertion about the Democratic National Convention — “all the people who spoke at the convention were long on platitudes but short on specifics” — better suits the Republican convention. Vice President Mike Pence summed it up best when he told us they intend to “Make America great again ... again.” If they’ve made America so great, why do they have to do it again?

Maybe because of another promise: “I won’t have time to play golf.” But he’s played nearly 300 times since taking office.

JAMES LOBDELL

Santa Rosa

Witnessing anarchy

EDITOR: I would like to take issue with columnist Eugene Robinson, and I quote: “There were protests, ‘disturbances,’ small fires set, some property damage” (“Kenosha shows why we need Black Lives Matter,” Aug. 25) Is this man deaf, dumb and blind? About a dozen businesses were burned to the ground, including a car dealership with every car and the building burned to the ground. Do you know that a lot of insurance companies don’t cover civil unrest claims, which means you have lost everything you may have worked for your whole life to achieve? For What? This isn’t free speech. This is anarchy.

I am 76 years old, and at this age I never thought I would be voting to preserve America and the Constitution over socialism and chaos. But I am just one of Hillary Clinton’s deplorables and a proud American.

Finally, you could bet that armed militants would show up to protect private property when police can’t. And the left goes nuts when they created this scenario. I have learned one more thing: If somebody out of the clear blue calls you a racist, they are the real racist, because they don’t know you.

MAC McKAY

Lakeport

Save the trees

EDITOR: Is it really necessary to cut down 200 eucalyptus trees lining Sonoma State University (“Eucalyptus set for removal,” Aug. 31)? I believe whoever made this really sad decision is playing the “what if” game. Rohnert Park prides itself on its trees. They provide shade and act as a noise barrier to nearby residents. Cutting them down would be an insult to that pride.

Those trees have been standing longer than the campus has been there with no real evidence of fire danger, except for “what if” the falling leaves caught fire. What if the people making the decision to cut them down did some research and had actual evidence that the trees are a fire hazard before they agreed to a contract with a tree-cutting service?

CAROLE HUYGEN

Rohnert Park

Paying their own way

EDITOR: I would like to remind some of The Press Democrat’s readers that until 1971 mail services was handled by the U.S. Postal Department, just another branch of our government. Then began the concept of “privatization.” and our wonderful mail system became the Postal Service — really no longer a service but expected to pay its own way. We all know how well that has worked out.

I propose two choices: We return to the nearly 200-year-old system, which worked just fine, or make all the other departments pay their way too: the Army, Navy, Air Force, Internal Revenue Service, Treasury, Commerce, Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration, and on and on. Then we can all sit back and watch our taxes go down as the money pours in.

MIKE TUHTAN

Sebastopol

