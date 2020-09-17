Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Setting a bad example

EDITOR: What kind of a beacon of democracy are we to the rest of the world when we can’t get the basics of a free and fair election right?

On one hand, we have many states making it more difficult for people to vote. It could be a lack of working voting machines placed in certain precincts, knocking qualified voters off the rolls, gerrymandering or trying to limit certain groups’ political voice.

On the other hand, we have president who said the election is “rigged” if we allow registered voters to cast absentee ballots nationwide and installed a major donor to try to monkey wrench the process.

People have lost faith in the nonpartisan nature of the process. Years ago, I remember when President Jimmy Carter and the United Nation sent delegations to struggling democracies to oversee their elections and help them get them right. I fear we are becoming that struggling democracy and may need that same help. Or maybe a reboot or a rebirth.

KARL HESTERBERG

Santa Rosa

Working at the polls

EDITOR: I’ve been working the polls for at least 20 years here in Sonoma County (“America’s poll worker shortage is a brewing crisis,” What Others Say, Sept. 8). I love doing it here in my own neighborhood. For those who keep watching Fox News or paying attention to fake news in the media, come up for air and do your own research. Donald Trump wants you all to believe that there is a lot of fraud in the election system. I can say for sure that that is not true. The system is very tight.

If you want positive change in this country, you must register to vote and get your vote counted. Positive change cannot happen if people don’t vote.

If you are still suspicious then volunteer to work at the polls. We also welcome high school workers. Please remember that as a citizen of this country voting is your chance to have a say. Otherwise you can’t make positive changes that have a positive impact on your life.

MARTHA STILES

Santa Rosa

Follow the money

EDITOR: Politicians running for office are backed by their campaign donors. It’s fruitless to ask politicians anything, as they will only tell you what they think you want to hear. The real candidates are the people and entities who donate to campaigns.

Major contributors seldom donate out of the kindness of their hearts. This isn’t an act of philanthropy. They have a vested interest in backing their candidate. It’s the contributors who should be asked what they are going to do for us, not the politicians who just blow scripted hot air. Follow the money, people, with everything from political candidates to ballot measures. That’s where the loyalty on the issue lies.

ANISA THOMSEN

Petaluma

PG&E and blackouts

EDITOR: Inasmuch as PG&E has been held guilty by the courts for starting the fires that subsequently led to the blackouts, I would think it fair for the company to provide generators during the blackouts.

DAVID NELSON

Santa Rosa

Yes on Prop 20

EDITOR: Your Sept. 4 editorial was dead wrong (“No on Prop 20: Don’t bring back harsh sentences”). Proposition 20, the Reducing Crime and Keeping California Safe Act fixes four flaws created by Propositions 47 and 57 and AB 109. Yes on 20 makes criminals accountable.

Proposition 20 reclassifies “nonviolent” crimes to “violent” for rape of an unconscious person, sex trafficking of a child and felony domestic violence; prevents the early release for inmates convicted of these crimes; and ensures criminals serve their full sentence for these crimes.

It restores consequences for repeat theft by making the third conviction a felony, giving courts the ability to order rehabilitation vs. the practice of “catch and release.” This addresses car break-ins, shoplifting, property crimes and open drug use. It reinstates DNA collection for those convicted of misdemeanor theft, drug and domestic violence crimes.

It requires a mandatory hearing to determine whether to revoke parole for the third arrest or those who violate the terms of parole for the third time.

Proposition 20 is about crime. What’s hard to understand is why anyone wants to give criminals a pass on public safety.

PATRICK RUTTEN

Santa Rosa

Democracy in peril

EDITOR: When I emigrated from Germany to the United States in the late 1960s, I was often asked, “How did you let this happen, and how was it possible in the land of Beethoven, Schiller and Goethe?” I wasn’t born when evil came into power but always felt a sense of collective guilt.

We have serious problems to deal with in this country, but I believe with good leadership they can be solved, and changes to form a more just society are possible. But what do we do if we lose our democracy and our Constitution is no longer adhered to? What do you tell grandchildren when they ask, “How did you let this happen?”

What happened in Germany, could it happen here? I’m not so certain anymore. Are our institutions stronger than they were in Germany in the early ’30s? Democracies don’t die with a bang; they go out in a whimper.

Once delusional, lawless authoritarian leaders get established, abolish or weaken institutions and surround themselves with loyalists, they are difficult to restrain. My collective guilt is now being replaced by fear of what might happen here in November.

VERA STEINFELS

Petaluma

