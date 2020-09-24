Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Disturbing column

EDITOR: I disagreed with the this-is-a-good-story tone of Chris Smith’s Sept. 10 column and with the idea that most people would hesitate, at least briefly, before deciding to return money they found (“Dreamlike discovery, dilemma near Fort Bragg”).

I was disturbed that, without evidence of any kind, Smith’s “seniors on bikes” speculated that the money they found must be drug money and seemed to think that, if so, it was up for grabs. In the end, they gave it back only because they decided the rightful owner was a good enough person in their eyes to deserve its return. Say what?

If you lost $4,000, whom would you wish to find it? These senior cyclists, who considered keeping the money for themselves, then reconsidered, but then decided that they would only return the money to you if you “deserved” to have it returned?

Or someone who immediately believed the right thing to do was either to return your property, no questions asked, or, concerned that the amount was too great for such a private transaction, handed both money and wallet over to the local police for them to deal with?

If the latter, why seem to praise the former?

DAVID W. BROWN

Occidental

Climate lessons

EDITOR: Americans are finally waking up to the reality of climate change (“Climate change thrust into world’s spotlight,” Sept. 13). The West is in flames, and after tracking the earliest S-named tropical storm on record, we’re now on the Greek alphabet for storm names. We were warned. In the 1970s, Jimmy Carter told us to treat conservation as the “moral equivalent of war.” He put on a sweater and told us to turn our thermostats down. Republicans ridiculed him.

Carter also installed solar panels on the roof of the White House. During his first week in office, Ronald Reagan had the solar panels torn down. Why? For spite? Because real conservatives don’t conserve? Just keep dancing on the deck of the Titanic. Everything will be fine. History, if there’s anybody left to write it, will vindicate Carter. Reagan will be remembered as the avuncular fool he was.

DAVE STEIN

Santa Rosa

The county’s budget

EDITOR: Unbelievable! The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approved a $2 billion budget, robbing $26 million from fire victims to make up the deficit (“Supervisors approved $2 billion budget,” Sept. 12). In the 2015-16 fiscal year, it was $1.4 billion. Give us the red pen to cut out the fat and other pet projects these people dream up using taxpayers' money. Oh, I get it now. Conservative views are limited in the liberal media.

CHARLIE BECK

Bodega Bay

SR’s electioneering

EDITOR: Despite it being a prohibited use of public funds to send out campaign mailers, the city of Santa Rosa does it every election cycle. Always as a means of promoting the various and sundry tax hikes they have placed on the ballot.

The current example involves Measure Q, a half-cent sales tax on the November Ballot. What concerns me the most about this practice is if they have no qualms using taxpayer money for prohibited purposes right in plain sight, then what mischief might they get into behind closed doors?

DON JONES

Santa Rosa

No on Prop 22

EDITOR: I’m not surprised that The Press Democrat supports Proposition 22 (“Yes on 22: Preserve the gig economy,” Editorial, Sept. 11). After all, its own delivery drivers are nonunion independent contractors. Proposition 22 allows app-based delivery companies to avoid responsibilities like workers compensation, Social Security and disability in most cases.

Independent contractors can get this on their own but most do not. This in effect allows the companies that employ them to pass these expenses to the taxpayers who will no doubt be forced to care for those individuals in the future if they get injured or disabled during their employment.

Lyft and Uber are making empty threats to leave as many others would take their place. I worked as an independent contractor for five years many years ago and regretted doing so from the start, but like many others was forced to suck it up.

What I am saying is easily verified by checking with Social Security and workers comp on the web. It’s not about unions, it’s about worker protection.

JORDON BERKOVE

Guerneville

Racism and me

EDITOR: I thought maybe the heading above should stand alone for other people to contemplate, but it isn’t about other people, it's about me. Do I consider myself racist? No. Am I a descendant of institutional and systemic racism? Yes.

Have I ever considered this before? Honestly, as a very personal, honest assessment, no. It is in me, it is around me, what I choose to see, or not see; how I choose to be seen, or not be seen at all.

I have felt shame in my life, but never like the feeling that has accompanied me of late. It feels raw, it feels wrong, yet it is there: how I judge, how and what I perceive, fear, of what, of whom? Combined, it is all a very disturbing feeling.

What do I do with this? How do I address what I now see and know is true for me? Live with the discomfort, speak from the discomfort and, then, mostly listen through the discomfort. Hopefully, the discomfort resonates deeply enough to cause a generational change.

STEVE MIKSIS

Santa Rosa

