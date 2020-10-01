Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Misplaced priority

EDITOR: I find it fundamentally disgraceful that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants to ensure that the open Supreme Court seat is voted on without delay, while the flag is at half-staff and our country is grieving the loss of a national icon, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Rushing a vote without fully understanding citizens’ vision for the future leadership of our country is irresponsible. The election in 33 days away.

Our No. 1 priority should be getting the coronavirus under control to protect the citizens of our country and to get our economy back on track. Where is McConnell’s sense of urgency with passing the Heroes Act, which has been sitting on his desk since May?

Let us get our priorities in order, get a national coronavirus strategy in place and get the Heroes Act approved for our country. Let us put people in front of a political power grab.

A Senate vote on the Supreme Court seat can take place when we know what the voice of America is telling us, after Nov. 3. Let your representative and your senators know what you think about this supremely consequential political fight, and ask them to spend their time working for the American people in this time of need.

KAREN BOUDRIE

Petaluma

A debacle, not a debate

EDITOR: I watched the misnomer called a debate Tuesday. Instead I was presented a debacle with two old men interrupting, sneering, making faces. If we are to have a real debate I propose the following:

Prepared questions provided to the participants a half-hour prior to the debate.

Answers limited to two to three minutes.

A moderator with a mute button to preclude interruptions and enforce time limits.

Any remaining time after the question and answer period to be divided and allotted to participants to present their proposed programs.

IRENE DURHAM

Sebastopol

Measure Q beneficiaries

EDITOR: The city of Santa Rosa recently mailed a voter information guide to residents saying renewal of Measure Q would fund vital city services. Fire protection, parks and city streets were identified, but there was no mention of city police services. Is that an intentional omission by the city, or an honest accounting of how these funds are spent?

RON WILLIAMS

Santa Rosa

For a level playing field

EDITOR: I am a woman who made a great career as a construction and maintenance electrician. I would never have gotten a job in the previously all-male, all-white industry without affirmative action.

I’ve devoted my life to helping other women achieve success in jobs in the construction trades. Why? Because these union jobs pay wages substantially above what women can make in traditional female careers, decreasing the number of women (and children) in poverty.

Women got a foot in the door, but we are still being denied entry to these jobs because of entrenched sexism and racism, especially after affirmative action was outlawed in California by the passage of Proposition 209 in 1996.

Proposition 16 on the Nov. 3 ballot would overturn the 1996 law. Right now, only about 3% of construction workers are women. That’s not enough. Women still experience isolation and harassment on the job. Working conditions in construction will not truly improve until discrimination ends and the number of women increases.

A yes vote on Proposition 16 will make programs like targeted recruitment for women and minorities possible again, restoring a level playing field for all.

MOLLY MARTIN

Santa Rosa

Opposing Prop 15

EDITOR: In his Sept. 20 column, Pete Golis oddly failed to note that should voters approve Proposition 15 it will be the final nail in the coffin for most small business owners who rent (“Forty-two years later, will voters recast Prop 13?”).

More often than not, these business renters are 100% responsible for paying their landlords’ property taxes under their lease agreements, so any increases will fall on their shoulders and the landlords won’t pay a dime more.

As a longtime restaurant consultant throughout the Bay Area, I am demoralized that passing through these increases are allowable under Proposition 15, especially since studies indicate that raising property taxes on small businesses hurts women and minority-owned businesses the most. Learn more at noonprop15.org.

Proposition 15 is the wrong initiative at the wrong time. If you want already struggling local businesses to be forced to raise prices, lay off employees, go bankrupt or simply walk away from the communities they have contributed to over the years, vote yes. If you want to give small businesses that rent (and most do) a fighting chance to survive the effects of the pandemic, vote no on Proposition 15.

JOAN SIMON

Cotati

Silencing interruptions

EDITOR: Clearly the next presidential debate should be held on Zoom with everyone muted but the person speaking.

ABE WACHSBERG

Santa Rosa

