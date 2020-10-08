Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

The next debate

EDITOR: Some of my friends declined to watch the first presidential debate. They knew Donald Trump would turn the event into an ugly food fight and, to apparently no one but Chris Wallace’s surprise, Trump went into attack, insult and interrupt mode with the first question. I spent half the debate pacing the floor and had to repair to the deck twice to regain my courage. But I stuck it out.

Joe Biden swapped Trump insult for insult, not because he wanted to but because he knew he had to. It would be better if we could be spared any more debates, but if Biden opted out Trump would cross his arms like Mussolini and strut about crowing that he had blown “Sleepy Joe” off the stage. The bully would have won.

So, come the next debate I will fix myself an even stiffer drink, pace the floor like an animal in a cage, pull at what little hair I have left and, if necessary, repair to the deck to howl at the moon. But, however excruciating, I will watch to the end. If Biden can take it, we can too.

MICHAEL MOREY

Forestville

Questions for Barrett

EDITOR: Judge Amy Coney Barrett has the résumé of one eminently qualified for the Supreme Court. Her record reflects high intelligence, deep understanding of constitutional law and the determination to reach the highest levels of the legal profession. She was born in 1972, the year I entered Tulane Law School. Many of the constitutional issues that shaped my legal studies are again open for argument.

Barrett is bound by sacred oath to a “covenant community” that teaches that husbands have authority over their wives and family. What? How will her deeply held personal beliefs influence the balance of reasoning in opinions of the court?

Let me be clear: This is not about religion. The Founding Fathers attended church, and there followed a steady progression of religious inclusion in the judicial branch. Catholicism was a false issue in the 1960 election, and if one has any remaining doubt that Catholics can act independent of the church, go to Mardi Gras.

I have no problem with other people’s beliefs about what might happen after death nor with sensible strictures for good behavior in life. The thought of a really smart and aggressive person with a really bad idea about individual rights sends chills up my back.

DONAL B. BOTKIN

Windsor

Taxing small business

EDITOR: Proposition 15 is not limited to corporations but would raise taxes for family farmers. It would raise taxes on farming — including barns, dairies, processing plants, even vineyards and fruit and nut trees. Not to mention independent small businesses, including passing on of increased property taxes by raising rents to small business tenants such as neighborhood restaurants, barbershops, beauty salons and dry cleaners. All ending up on increased costs for groceries, including milk, eggs, meat, fruits and vegetables. Read the arguments against Proposition 15 in the state’s Voter Information Guide. Vote no on Proposition 15.

HUGH McBRIDE

Sonoma

Tax addicts

EDITOR: Drug, alcohol and other addictions in Sonoma County are serious and tragic problems, but there is another addiction that can’t be ignored any longer. Our local elected officials have become “tax addicts, and intervention is long overdue.

At a time when people have lost jobs, businesses are closing and basic living expenses can’t be met, these tax addicts have decided to put eight tax measures on the November ballot. I, for one, have had enough. Just because these city councils and county supervisors have either mismanaged or overspent the abundant tax money they already receive doesn’t justify coming back to us poor taxpayers as if we’re their personal ATM. They are counting on voters not realizing that taxpayers in the nine cities and unincorporated areas are already paying between five and eight local taxes before adding these new or extended ones.

Since these officials can’t stop taxing us on their own, let’s help them quit cold turkey. I hope everyone joins me in voting no on all tax measures. Ultimately it will be good for these tax addicts to come to grips with their addiction.

KEN KREISCHER

Santa Rosa

Get ready for next time

EDITOR: Isn’t it time to end the “new normal” talk from our leaders and actually do more to stop the inevitable next fire and the one after that? Why don’t we get aggressive about vegetation? Couldn’t we clean up areas close to homes and clear the brush before the next fire?

Fire is not going to go away, and it is natural. We need a coordinated mock fire where the land in high risk areas is cleared. It might not stop the fires, but it would help slow it. We might also consider exterior sprinklers for roofs with a tank so that homes can be better defended and the water supply isn’t compromised. Certainly it is time to get a plan in place.

RUSSELL RICE

Sebastopol

By the numbers

EDITOR: I agree that numbers should not be exaggerated as exaggeration isn’t truth. So let us use Marsha Taylor’s figure of 600,000 abortions annually in the United States and break it down (“Abortion statistics,” Letters, Sept. 21):

— 11,540 weekly abortions.

— 1,648 daily.

— 68 hourly.

— Eight abortions every seven minutes. Every day, every 24 hours, seven days a week.

And that isn’t an exaggeration. I shudder to think Taylor would be on a council to decide who is wanted and who is not.

MACK BESSER

Mendocino

