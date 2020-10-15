Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

A blessing or a hoax?

EDITOR: So Donald Trump now says getting COVID-19 is a blessing from God. But, didn’t he say it was a hoax? He also says his not-yet-approved treatments should be available to all, for free. The superb health care he received 24/7 should be available to the general public — it’s called National Health Service or Universal Health Service. You know, like many other countries offer their citizens. But back to the blessing vs. hoax, which is it?

DEB McGAULEY

Santa Rosa

Fire information

EDITOR: Our public safety agencies are getting better at providing information about fires, but some improvements need to be made. One of the biggest problems I had sorting through the most recent evacuation orders was the lack of coordination between the different agencies — city, county and state. They each use their own system of color-coding for their maps. I am among the approximately 8% of males who has a color vision deficiency. Not only did I have to go back and forth between the various fire maps to try to figure things out, but it was difficult for me to even read them. There are many online resources showing how to design web pages for better color accessibility. Also, all online resources should provide the date and time they were last updated; for example, like purpleair.com.

ROBERT PLANTZ

Santa Rosa

Evacuation and gridlock

EDITOR: The Oct. 7 paper said Sonoma County has $85 million left from the PG&E settlement (“County allocates $35 million for projects”). Why isn’t it doing anything with the problem of evacuation on Highway 12? Is the county waiting for a loss of lives?

On Sept. 27, we were packing and ready to go when we received the order to leave. It took us over an hour to get to White Oak Drive, where we were instructed to turn around and head toward Sonoma. It took over an hour to get to Highway 12. In total, 2½ hours getting out of Oakmont.

While being turned around at White Oak, we could see flames hundreds of feet above the tree line and heading down Hood Mountain. We were somewhat terrified as we were in gridlocked traffic. Some people were panicking and driving on the wrong side of the road. When is the county going to do something about this?

We lost a house in the Tubbs fire, and this traffic problem is making me and neighbors wonder why we live here.

STEVEN OVERHOLT

Santa Rosa

Gender and suicide

EDITOR: In the Oct. 10 article on the Netflix documentary “The Social Dilemma,” the claim that we are experiencing “skyrocketing rates of depression and suicide among young girls” was a misleading half-truth (“Santa Rosa native takes on Big Tech”). According to the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is true that between 2007 and 2017 the rates of suicide for female youths increased by 12.7% each year, compared with 7.1% for male youths. But the CDC also points out that male youth are still far more likely than female youth to commit suicide. In 2017, 6,241 suicides occurred in individuals aged 15 to 24 years, of which 5,016 were male and 1,225 were female. At ages 15 to 19 years, the rate of suicide was 17.9 per 100,000 in males and 5.4 per 100,000 in females.

JOE MANTHEY

Petaluma

Alvarez for SR council

EDITOR: The 2020 Santa Rosa City Council election represents a historic first: It will be the first time that those who live in Roseland and South Park have the opportunity to vote for their own councilperson.

As a former longtime community member of southwest Santa Rosa, I feel it is important that a candidate be elected who possesses the qualifications, capabilities and requisite experience necessary to confront and shape the changes that this area will surely be faced with, so that it won’t be subsequently shackled and obstructed by a lack of governmental foresight, poor decision-making and poor planning. Of paramount importance will be the retention of Roseland’s vibrant character and Roseland and South Park community members’ concerns and needs being addressed. It is essential, therefore, to elect a candidate who has these two laudable goals as their top priorities.

Fortunately, you have such a candidate in Eddie Alvarez, a southwest Santa Rosa native, whose passion for community and keen business acumen make him uniquely qualified to assume this lofty leadership role. I proudly support Alvarez, respect him immensely and urge those who live in District 1 to vote for him on Nov. 3.

THOMAS DAVID BONFIGLI

Sebastopol

Cloverdale water rates

EDITOR: Cloverdale residents may want to check out their city’s intention to double water and sewer rates for all residential customers. The city’s process for raising rates requires individuals to vote by sending the city an objection to the rate increase. Alternatively, if a parcel owner or renter doesn’t object in writing, their parcel will be counted as a vote for increasing water and sewer rates by more than 100% when combined.

Of roughly 3,300 service locations in the city, half will need to vote against the increase to prevent the rise in cost. The city appears to be betting that won’t happen because of a lack of information made readily available to residents, a lack of notices to all ratepayers and, most deviously, making the default vote a yes on the increase.

I encourage all ratepayers in Cloverdale to contact the city office or council members for information regarding the intended rate increase of more than 100%.

CRAIG CARNI

Cloverdale

