Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Armoring for wildfires

EDITOR: Apocalyptic fires in California make fall a dangerous time. Climate change has brought droughts, Diablo winds, high temperatures and fierce firestorms, obliterating whole communities.

In the distant past California lived through multiple centuries of drought. Those times were cold and dry; now those droughts will be hot and dry.

As an architect, I rejoiced in the beauty of redwood, fir and cedar in designing beautiful homes on the coast and in the wine valleys of Sonoma and Napa. Now I see them as future bonfires. If we are to stay in this wine region we need to rethink how we build structures in fire zones. Last year, the head of Cal Fire said the answer is to build fireproof homes. Few followed his lead. It is astounding that we are replacing houses with the same materials that previously burned.

Fortunately, there are ways to build walls and roofs that are four-hour fire resistant and have high insulation value. New materials and techniques can achieve fireproof homes, and these materials are ideal for dramatically reducing costs for heating and cooling — and for similar building costs to traditional wood frame.

ALLAN NICHOL

Occidental

Undermining Prop 13

EDITOR: Like Proposition 15, Proposition 19 is a run on Proposition 13. They start by coming for the other fella, but once they pierce the armor they will raise your property taxes too.

Homeowner portability is good, more money for fire protection is good, more money for schools is good, but it shouldn’t be paid for by undoing constitutionally protected Proposition 13 support measures Proposition 58 and Proposition 193.

As a tax practitioner, I have used Propositions 58 and 193 to help keep family farms, ranches and small businesses in California. Believe me, Proposition 19 will take these incentives away for 99% of the families who want to stay in business. It is already hard enough for these family operations to stay in California — we don’t need to drive in another coffin nail. Please vote no on Proposition 19.

TED STEPHENS

Yorkville

Fudge for Windsor

EDITOR: There are big question marks all around as we deal with the aftermath of the global pandemic and massive wildfires. These next four years will likely determine the trajectory of our future from the national down to the local level. Passionate, proven leaders are more important than ever as we look to the future, which is why I am supporting Deb Fudge for Windsor Town Council.

She has been a leader in the Windsor community virtually since the beginning. Having served on the council since 1996, just four years after Windsor’s incorporation, Fudge has been a bright star in local politics and has continuously proven her dedication to serving Windsor.

Usually, I would be skeptical of someone who has been in office for so long, but Fudge is a unique exception. Windsor has become the jewel of Sonoma County over the past few decades, touting the best roads and lowest taxes and is in the best shape financially of any city in Sonoma County. Fudge has played a leading role in Windsor’s rise, and I ask all of you to join me in voting for her again for Windsor Town Council District 3.

BETTE ANN FLEISCHACKER

Windsor

Deceitful claims

EDITOR: The no on Measure P organization laughingly calls itself the Committee for Transparent Justice. They are anything but. Contrary to their deceitful claims, Measure P says nothing about funding for law enforcement. Their signs and website don’t even tell you who they are or how they are funded.

The Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach was created to combat the unchecked abuse of power by the sheriff and his deputies, but the agency lacks adequate resources and power. Measure P simply provides both.

Yes on Measure P would allow us, Sonoma County’s residents, to exercise our responsibility to effectively oversee the people to whom we have given extraordinary police powers. It is Measure P that offers transparency and a check on abuses of power. Don’t be fooled.

NANCY PEMBERTON

Sebastopol

A firefighters’ holiday

EDITOR: Serious consideration needs to be given to creating a state holiday (or day of observance) to honor firefighters. It certainly seems that these courageous, hardworking, life-risking men and women aren’t accorded the full attention they so deserve. And since there seems to be no end in sight to these increasingly catastrophic fire seasons, we should honor firefighters in an ongoing fashion by dedicating one day a year to let them know how thankful the citizens of California are for their heroic efforts. I have emailed the governor’s office with this request, and I strongly encourage all residents of Sonoma County to do the same.

JEFFREY Q. SMITH

Santa Rosa

Protect your ballot

EDITOR: I am worried. With the president and his minions taking money away from the Postal Service, the delivery of my mail-in ballot isn’t a sure thing anymore. To be sure it gets counted, I’m going to drop my completed ballot off at one of the registrar of voters drop-off sites.

Mine will be the Santa Rosa Veterans’ Memorial Hall at 1351 Maple Ave. In Petaluma, you can use the Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building at 1094 Petaluma Blvd S. Any voter can drop off his or her ballot at the registrar of voters office at 435 Fiscal Drive in the Sonoma County complex.

Please make sure to add your signature on the ballot envelope to ensure that it is counted. In these strange times your vote means everything, so please make sure your ballot gets to the registrar of voters.

ANNE E. SEELEY

Santa Rosa

