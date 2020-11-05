Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Brian Kahn’s passion

EDITOR: Thank you, Chris Smith, for telling us relative newcomers about former Sonoma County Supervisor Brian Kahn’s passion for wildlife conservation (“Kahn, former county supervisor, dies at 73,” Oct. 31).

Here’s hoping that our current Board of Supervisors and Bill Keene’s replacement as head of the Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District share the same passion. In the Oct. 8 article about Keene’s resignation, which quoted various supervisors and possible Keene successors, the words “wildlife” and “native plants” appear nowhere, nor was there a mention that our planet is in the midst of its sixth mass extinction event.

Meanwhile, the Oct. 25 article about the effort to recall District Attorney Jill Ravitch failed to mention that she still refuses to prosecute winemaker Hugh Reimers and his company, Krasilsa Pacific Farms, for destroying almost 300 acres of oak woodlands, meadow and creeks near Cloverdale in 2019.

Here in Sonoma County, we are experiencing a profound loss of biodiversity, thanks mostly to the explosion of acreage devoted to grapes. It’s long past time for county leaders to act boldly to preserve rural Sonoma County and all of its inhabitants, human and otherwise.

TOM FENDLEY

Sebastopol

No mask, no care

EDITOR: As a witness to the political and cultural divisiveness injected into the simple act of mask wearing, I would ask those in the camp of “this is all about personal responsibility, not some flock of sheep mentality” to take that final step of personal responsibility and pledge not to accept any social services, including medical care, if they contract the virus.

If, because of their conscious refusal to wear a simple piece of clothing, they have knowingly chosen to endanger the lives of others, I would simply ask them to stay out of the medical system and accept the course of the disease they have belittled.

Maybe some clever individualist can come up with a nice pendant that simply states, “I’m responsible: Do not treat for COVID.”

ERNEST SHELTON

Sebastopol

Trump’s support

EDITOR: While I am still hopeful that Joe Biden will win the election, I find it deeply disappointing that so many Americans voted for Donald Trump.

It bothers me that so many people can forgive him for saying that “there are good people on both sides” when one of those sides was white supremacists and he has repeatedly refused to denounce white supremacy.

How can so many people forgive him for condoning the separation of children, some of whom were under 5 years old, from their parents (who were seeking a safer, better life) at the border?

How can voters tolerate that Russia suffered no consequences for interfering with the 2016 election or for having bounties on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan? How can he be forgiven for calling former people in the armed forces “suckers and losers”?

It bothers me that people seemingly accept a president who stands behind a podium and calls people names.

MICHELLE BEKO

Santa Rosa

Protecting the plutocracy

EDITOR: Amy Coney Barrett is now the third Federalist Society judge put on the Supreme Court through at best questionable means. Why not just one and give them three votes and save money to boot?

If they want to play that way and the Democrats take back the Senate, they need to put two of their own on to bring back some balance.

Five justices now on the court were put there by presidents who lost the popular vote. Barrett is far out of the mainstream. She is stridently antichoice, and we have now found out she was a trustee at a school that was anti-LGBT. People of Praise? More like people of prejudice.

Look, she can live with whatever dogma inside her she wants, but I fear she wants to force her dogma on us as well. Her thin résumé as a judge compared to her colleagues leaves one to wonder about the real reason for her appointment.

You can start by watching the statement by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island, during her confirmation hearing about the big money behind not only her but Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh as well. It’s all about protecting the plutocracy, baby.

KARL HESTERBERG

Santa Rosa

Reason for apprehension

EDITOR: When reading about the sad prognosis for students in Sonoma County, I was shocked to read that 71% of high school students were apprehensive about the future (“Educators alarmed by grades,” Oct. 25). What is wrong with the remaining 29%?

They are preparing to enter adult life at a time when very few of them will be able to afford to live in the community they grew up in without as yet identified solutions, in a country that despite its technological advances has a horrible response to the pandemic, in a world where the adults seem unable to work cooperatively to reverse a climate catastrophe that our economic model has created and then tried to sweep under the rug with deception so that the prosperous few can consolidate even more of the wealth.

All of this on top of nearly four years of chaos on steroids and the abdication of responsibility to support our allies economically, politically and environmentally. I am most concerned about the cognitive skills of that 29%.

JONATHAN McCLELLAND

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.