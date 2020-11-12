Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Measure P message

EDITOR: By overwhelmingly passing Measure P, which enhances civilian oversight of county law enforcement, the people of Sonoma County have said to county law enforcement: “This is a democracy, not a police state. You are not all powerful, but subject to the will of the people and our civil government. Stop abusing your power. Stop covering up the misconduct of bad cops. Stop the wall of silence.”

The sheriff and county law enforcement unions would be well served to humbly accept the election results, take a hard look in the mirror to see where their problems lie, adopt humane practices and vow to earn the trust of the people of Sonoma County through good behavior.

Thank you to the county supervisors for standing up to money and power and putting this measure on the ballot. Now, if only the Santa Rosa City Council would stop covering up for their police department.

HUGH HELM

Santa Rosa

Count everyone

EDITOR: Roger Delgado says he doesn’t see the logic of more representatives in the House for nonvoting noncitizens (“Census and Congress,” Letters, Nov. 4). I disagree. Everyone should be counted regardless of their status as the Constitution requires. Congress passes many laws and regulations that apply to everyone, whether they are citizens or not. We know undocumented people pay taxes and use services at all government levels. We count our nonvoting children.

JEFF PARR

Santa Rosa

NFL greed

EDITOR: If there was ever a doubt that all the NFL cares about is revenue, last Thursday night’s game was the clincher. The 49ers, already short-handed by injuries, lost three more of their best players because of the NFL's COVID protocol. The game should have been postponed until Sunday. Both teams would have been better off, but the NFL would have lost the revenue from a prime time national telecast on Thursday. The NFL does not care one bit about player safety (if it did, there would never be Thursday games). Revenue is the only motivator for the NFL. Very sad, indeed.

E J McVEY

Santa Rosa

Reforming Electoral College

EDITOR: There are certain to be calls to abolish the Electoral College after this election because the winner-take-all system by state is undemocratic. There have been previous attempts, but none have been successful.

The objection to just abolishing the Electoral College and using a direct popular election is that it would allow a candidate to win with only a few large cities, possibly leading to a large part of the country feeling their votes do not count.

An alternative would be to retain the Electoral College but to apportion the votes differently. Two votes for each state would be awarded to the candidate winning the most votes in the state, and the other votes would be divided proportionally based on the vote in the state.

That would still encourage the candidates to build a national coalition. It would certainly be fairer than the current system.

MIKE NEELY

Windsor

Fresh air

EDITOR: Out of control COVID, knees on necks, chokeholds, epic wildfires and breathtaking incompetence from our president and his Republican toadies have made this a year of respiratory distress. Upon hearing the news on Saturday, it seems fresh air is on the way.

RICHARD A. DURR

Santa Rosa

Undo the harm

EDITOR: The principle reason the incumbent wasn’t reelected was his ineptitude. His tearing down of norms. His erratic behavior. His constant fomenting of discord. His continuously sucking the oxygen from the room. He had no agenda other than aggravating the left. It wasn’t about process or platforms or precedent. If he could make a progressive angry, they were all in.

Let me disabuse you of which side drinks the Kool-Aid, here. Progressives prosecute misdeeds. We dragged down a senator, Al Franken, for merely suggesting improper behavior. They elected a person who's an admitted grabber and incites riots. One is a club, the other a cult. But here’s the thing. Remember all those norms that the Republicans shattered the past four years? Well, now we get to play that game. See, that’s what happens when you don’t work with compromise and cooperation in mind.

The tone is bad in America. Heads explode every time the other team wins. It’s an untenable cycle. We need to get back to a more agreeable form of collaboration. For now, we have to undo all the harm of the last administration. Republicans better hope we are less malevolent about it.

BOB MARKETOS

Petaluma

Changing attitudes

EDITOR: Now that the election is over, our country can hopefully change our attitudes toward each other. How?

First, we must firmly believe that there is good in every person. Second, make a minimum of 10 people smile each day. Third, stop identifying people as Republicans or Democrats and deal with the issues. Finally, do something for the country and not look for what the country can do for you, ala John F. Kennedy.

We the people can and will be elevated if we pull together in respect, honor and attitude toward a better world.

ANDY FRAUENHOFER

Santa Rosa

False claims of fraud

Editor: Republican politicians, with too few exceptions, are falling all over themselves to loudly proclaim fraud in the presidential election. As members of the minority party, their only hope to stay in office is to engage in raw grabs of power. Since their pre-election efforts at voter suppression didn’t work, they are now reduced to lying about the outcome.

Their utterly false claims, as evidenced by the nationwide survey of election officials, are not only doing short-term damage to a peaceful transition, they are doing untold long-term damage to our democracy.

Each of us who cares about our right to vote for the leaders of our choice must actively protest their underhanded, undemocratic, tactics. We cannot count on others to do so.

NANCY PEMBERTON

Sebastopol

