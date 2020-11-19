Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Unsafe site for homes

EDITOR: Once there were 162 mobile homes in the Journey’s End park, backed up to the freeway behind Kaiser Hospital in Santa Rosa, where Mendocino Avenue meets Fountain Grove Parkway. All but two of the mostly elderly people living there made it out the narrow exit onto Mendocino when the Tubbs fire roared down the hill in 2017. The Associated Press described it as “a pre-dawn dash for their lives.”

Now, nonprofit Burbank Housing and a major Santa Monica developer, Related California, want to sandwich 532 rentals onto the site in densely packed, four-story buildings. To the one narrow exit, they will add another just yards away.

“Flames leapt from the trees to one of the trailers,” AP wrote. People had “little time to escape with more than the clothes — or pajamas — on their backs.” It is madness to rebuild in the 2017 fire lane, worse to more than triple the density and hubris to imagine that those two little exits are going to get folks out before they die.

It’s worse. I suspect it is the wealth hunger of people so far removed that when the next fire roars down the hillside they will not even acknowledge the deaths they have caused.

DAVE RANSOM

Santa Rosa

Socialism and society

EDITOR: I voted for Jared Huffman and appreciate his participation in the House Progressive Caucus and support for universal health care, but I was disappointed to read his quote in the Nov. 5 edition of the Washington Post: “I think Republicans did get some traction trying to scare people on this ‘socialist narrative.’ … These labels do distract us and divide us in unfortunate ways. … What’s the point of embracing a phrase like that?”

Because we are all socialists. Socialism occurs when society chooses to pool our taxes for social benefits like highways, libraries, police and public schools. This contrasts with capitalism where businesses sell goods and services for private gain. We have a mixed economy: part socialist, part capitalist.

Please don’t perpetrate conservatives’ scare tactics and forbid us from speaking the truth. Instead, be proud of our socialized national parks, universities, Postal Service and Social Security. After all, a Harris Poll last year found, “Socialism is gaining popularity: 4 in 10 Americans say they would prefer living in a socialist country over a capitalist one.”

TOM WODETZKI

Albion

A dubious apology

EDITOR: So, Gov. Gavin Newsom attended a dinner party in Napa with about 12 people. He got caught going against everything he has been telling us to do (or not do) during the pandemic. Do you mean to tell me that he didn’t know how many people were going to be there and the political fallout he would have to deal with if he attended? With a slight smirk or grimace of pain on his face, he apologized for his actions. I’m sorry, but his apology smelled as bad as a case of rotting cheese. This is another case of “do what I tell you to do, not do what I do.” People should be getting fed up with his “I know what is good for you” attitude. Maybe it is time to start looking for his replacement.

BOB BOSTITCH

Petaluma

The nontransition

EDITOR: What to think of our first nontransparent nontransition of presidential powers? For anyone having paid the slightest bit of attention for these past four years, Donald Trump and his administration’s behavior, and that of the rest of his toadies, with respect to a handoff of presidential powers cannot be surprising. Simply put, it is disgusting, embarrassing to the U.S. and dangerous on a number of levels. It is, also, in character for Trump.

However, there might be a saving grace. That is, all people, in all countries of all and various persuasions have seen how a despot behaves prior to, during and, now, after being dethroned. If those in other democracies consider changes to government, big or small, when exercising their cherished voting rights they must be careful and think Trump.

JOHN FERRO

Santa Rosa

Bail practices

EDITOR: I read in Saturday’s paper that a man was arrested in Rohnert Park on suspicion of felony possession of stolen property, committing a felony while out on bail and several other charges tied to other recent thefts (“Man arrested on suspicion of casing cars”). He was arrested early Friday and bailed out the same day. Does anyone see a problem with arresting someone for committing crimes while out on bail and immediately releasing them on bail?

ROY SPRAGUE

Santa Rosa

Election volunteers

EDITOR: I would strongly encourage Gayle Kozlowski (“A necessary recount,” Letters, Saturday) to volunteer her time as a poll worker for the next election. I had the opportunity to do so this past election, and it was highly educational. The people who dedicate their time to a fair process and the systems in place to ensure a fair process might make her reconsider her belief that the reason her candidate lost was due to an unfair or rigged election.

It is an insult to those of us who dedicated four long days working the polls and hours of training prior to the election when we read this type of baseless accusation.

If Kozlowski is unhappy with the results, I strongly urge her to look elsewhere for what went wrong for her candidate. I can guarantee the answer is not in the election process.

CATHERINE DuBAY

Santa Rosa

