Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Holiday angst

EDITOR: Last year at this time, newspaper columns were devoted to the angst that often accompanies Thanksgiving gatherings. They counseled on how to avoid and address the inevitable political conversations that erupt between dinner and desert, and some acknowledged that family gatherings were approached with dread rather than delight.

Today, the same amount of space is dedicated to managing the disappointment and dismay some are experiencing as they decline Thanksgiving invitations. Although many may mourn the time together, there are surely others who secretly relish missing the tension and turmoil that’s served up with turkey and stuffing.

In either case, the pandemic is pressing the pause button for a vast number of us this holiday. There will be precious few large gatherings. There will be perhaps fewer difficult conversations. Instead there will be some quiet moments where we step back and ponder holiday gatherings in a new way.

Maybe it will soften the lens through which we see each other and our world. Maybe we will create new traditions that serve our families better. Maybe we will look forward to family gatherings, realizing that the varied personalities and perspectives are the perfect fusion of sweet, spicy and salty.

Maybe this moment of pause will bring renewed pleasure to our holidays next year. That is something for which we can all be thankful.

JONI PITCL

Bodega Bay

Help farmers and families

EDITOR: Right now, due to COVID-19, countless families are facing hunger and many turkey farms are facing financial ruin due to a drop in demand for large turkeys because of safety precautions and fewer large family gatherings. There is an obvious solution to both of these problems. The government should step in and buy the turkeys and distribute them to the families in need. Historically famine has been an issue of distribution, not supply. We can solve these problems, but only if we have the heart and will to act.

MONIQUE MARSTEN

Santa Rosa

Reading to reconcile

EDITOR: With the 2020 presidential election behind us, I’m struggling with the idea that although more than 70 million Americans cast their votes for each candidate, we seem incapable of reconciling our differences.

Rather than hardening our positions, red versus blue, coast versus landlocked, maybe there’s a way to understand the other side without resorting to loaded terms like “socialist” or “racist.”

One idea is to use book clubs to expand our understanding of opinions we assume are the polar opposite of our own. What if we committed to exploring topics and authors we have relegated to “the other side?”

With many book clubs exploring the issue of race in America, a book club comprised of liberal folks could read Candace Owens’ “Blackout,” while a book club with more conservative readers could read Ibram Kendi’s “How to be an Antiracist.” This would expose us to new ideas, enriching our understanding beyond the oversimplifications and labels provided by the left and right media.

We gain nothing by staying in our own lanes, hardening our hearts and minds, unable to empathize or understand differences. A quote often attributed to Mohandas Ghandi says it well: “Anger and intolerance are the enemies of correct understanding.”

ROSY FISCHER

Cotati

Services for veterans

EDITOR: I am writing in response to your Nov. 13 article about veterans (“Sonoma County Vet Connect wants to resume services for local veterans”). There is understandable frustration about the pandemic’s impact on the valuable resources Vet Connect provides to Sonoma County veterans. I want readers to know, however, that there are other services for Sonoma County veterans still operating at full capacity.

Our legal assistance program at Legal Aid of Sonoma County assists veterans with upgrading their discharges and with obtaining Department of Veterans Affairs compensation benefits and health care. We also assist veterans with a range of other legal issues through our housing department, our homeless outreach department and our elder team. In addition, we collaborate with the North Bay Vet Center, Sonoma County Veterans Service Office, Nations Finest and Santa Rosa Junior College to connect veterans with resources they need to address nonlegal issues.

Legal Aid of Sonoma County’s veterans program is ready to assist our county’s veteran population during this challenging time. Veterans may contact us for help at (707) 542-1291.

MIKAYLA PENTECOST

Legal Aid of Sonoma County

Finding Hunter

EDITOR: I’d like to respond to Joe Collins’ question (“Where’s Hunter? Letters, Tuesday). Hunter Biden is nowhere near his father’s political agenda nor his newly appointed administration, which is exactly where he should be.

CHRISTINE MILLER

Cotati

In gratitude

EDITOR: I am grateful for the Americans who do good deeds every day. I am grateful most people are not liars, don't worship greed, don't love hatred and don't hate compassion. Our democracy works when every American votes and every vote counts — so I am grateful that Americans in record numbers chose to vote this year and be active participants in their democracy. I am also grateful for all our first responders who risk their lives to help each and every one of us. Thank You.

JOE CLENDENIN

Santa Rosa

