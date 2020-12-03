Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

An abuse of power

EDITOR: The president has pardoned Michael Flynn, an individual who in addition to lying to the FBI likely abetted the president’s own unethical schemes. Like the commutation of Roger Stone’s sentence, this pardon is egregious, and I am dismayed because I fear that my fellow citizens will throw up their hands simply because pardoning power is constitutional and virtually unlimited. He has the power to do this, so nothing can be done. We cannot let this stand.

We must be open to constitutional change. The power to pardon one’s co-conspirators, and even oneself, should not be countenanced. Either the power should be circumscribed, or abuses of it should be unequivocal grounds for impeachment.

I believe the founders took some things for granted. Surely they would have seen this abuse of the pardoning power as a “high crime,” similar to bribery in its self-dealing. For them, such things did not need to be spelled out. Unfortunately, for us they do.

I encourage readers to urge their congressional representative to initiate a constitutional change on this and other issues (for instance, election integrity and equitable representation). No president should be able to do such things with impunity.

RON TAYLOR

Santa Rosa

Newsom lacks savvy

EDITOR: The mirror that columnist George Skelton and former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown want Gov. Gavin Newsom to look in must be shiny and bright (“For Senate, Newsom could look in a mirror,” Nov. 25). Alas, I fear it may be a little cloudy from the wicked witch of the west.

Being a progressive Democrat, I first encountered Newsom at a political event. It was early, and he was loudly berating his staff for some transgression, and then he saw me with a Giants cap on, and his whole demeanor shifted. He came up and shook my hand. It was disconcerting.

One hallmark of Newsom’s political career is that he needs to apologize. Remember when he had sex with his best friend’s wife? Now it’s “do as I say not as I do.” At first, the concern about his dinner at the French Laundry was about COVID protocols, and he lied about being inside. Then a $15,000 wine bill with a birthday dinner for a major lobbyist was reported.

An attorney friend said, “Look, here is a guy who has all the advantages, and he is blowing it with his immaturity.”

It gives one pause. His heart is in the right place, and he is advocating good policy, but his elitism and lack of political savvy are unacceptable in a Democratic leader.

ALLAN NICHOL

Occidental

Wanting the job

EDITOR: I’m confused. When someone knows they are going to lose a job but loves the work so much that they don’t want to leave, or maybe they would like to be rehired in the future, I’d think they would be working very hard every day to show everyone just how well they do that job.

However, if that same worker chooses to hide in a room and complain to everyone that they are being forced to leave while ignoring important responsibilities that affect many people, I think maybe they’re not actually interested in the position itself, but rather in the process of winning it.

After all, we know how much he hates losers.

JOYCE IERVOLINO

Rohnert Park

Election mischief

EDITOR: I have questions for Donald Trump supporters who believe the election was rigged. Why, if the Democrats went to the trouble to rig the presidential election, did they not rig the elections to gain control of the Senate? Why did they not rig House elections to increase their majority? Why did they not rig state legislative elections? Does it really make sense that they would only rig the presidential election? Just asking.

HANK SLATOFF

Santa Rosa

Curbing the dog problem

EDITOR: There’s an easy solution to the police dog abuse problem (“Some cities curb K-9 use after bite injuries,” Nov. 30). The person who gets bitten sues and shows the video to a jury of his peers. The jury awards millions to the plaintiff. The city’s liability insurance company says, “We won’t cover this anymore.” The dogs are history.

HANS BEERBAUM

Petaluma

Grateful for food workers

EDITOR: Peter Orszag and Brook Cunningham acknowledged the hard work of farmers and food suppliers who are keeping us fed (“No guests but plenty of food on the table,” Nov. 26). But they made no mention whatsoever of the millions of essential workers in the food industry — farmworkers, truckers, meat plant workers, grocery clerks, etc. who really are forced to risk their lives daily to do the work that keeps food on our tables.

I remember how horrified I was when Donald Trump declared that meat packers were essential and had to keep working so the plants could stay open even though large numbers of the workers were infected. I guess it would be hard to do without our steaks.

These essential workers should be first, right after doctors and nurses, to get the vaccines.

ARLEE GEARY

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.