Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

The Trump tax cuts

EDITOR: Regarding Mac McKay’s letter (“Buyer’s remorse,” Nov. 29), it would be worth noting that the Trump tax cuts blew a $1.5 trillion hole in the budget while giving common folks a pittance in tax breaks.

The majority of the money went into corporations’ pockets and didn’t result in major GDP growth as predicted by the GOP.

Taxing corporations fairly would not only help close the deficit pay for programs such as student loan forgiveness and single-payer health care, while passing a pittance of cost back to the consumer.

Clearly we are divided in this country. One side listens to Fox, Newsmax and Breitbart and the other listens to the larger pool of news outlets.

One side is selling falsehoods. Could it be the side which supports a president who verifiably lies on a daily basis, a president whose tweets are flagged on a regular basis, a president who is overtly trying to overturn the will of the voters?

People need to start thinking for themselves when they see the outrageous actions of this administration.

GERRY LAZZARESCHI

Healdsburg

Developers’ lawsuits

EDITOR: Responding to the existential threat of global warming, Santa Rosa and Windsor have banned fossil gas hook-ups in most new homes. Now they face another existential threat: lawsuits by wealthy developers forcing cash-strapped cities to forfeit our future health and safety (“Windsor set to repeal gas ban,” Dec. 1).

To keep climate change from hurtling out of control, people, businesses and governments must act now to limit and ultimately reverse warming. In California, with our mild climate and access to plentiful solar and wind energy potential, we need to become carbon neutral fast — by 2035 or even 2030. We cannot do that if we keep building new fossil-fuel-based infrastructure that will last for many decades.

People can live and thrive without fossil gas. Induction cooktops are fast, more responsive than gas and way cleaner. Put a purple air monitor inside your house and watch the air quality plummet when you cook with gas. Modern heat pumps and mini-splits have revolutionized heating and cooling. Solar and battery backup mitigate power outages and are dropping in cost. Microgrids promise more resilient energy supply.

Come on, Bill Gallaher and Windsor-Jensen Land Co., get on the right side of history and be part of the solution. Drop the lawsuits.

BARBARA MOULTON

Santa Rosa

The supreme egotist

EDITOR: I wonder if it’s lost on the president’s supporters that at this critical time of trying to halt the shocking rise in COVID transmissions and daily deaths — almost 3,000 on Dec. 3 — that Donald Trump offers no commiseration to the suffering of his fellow Americans. All we hear, in a tiresome refrain of tweets, is a lame-duck president whose singular concern is to whine, wail and deny he lost an election. It has often been said the man has no empathy, the ability to identify with and understand the plight of others. It is sad to think that Trump, because of his egotism and indifference to others, failed to see he lacked the one quality that the leaders we remember most all shared.

MICHAEL O’LOONEY

Santa Rosa

Bridging the gap

EDITOR: It’s apparent that there is an enormously wide division in this country. But I believe we can bridge the gap between the two factions. Think about it: 74 million people voted one way, and 70 million people voted another. That’s enormous.

So I ask, what if there was a way we could break through the wall that separates us?

The first thing that would have to happen is for each of us to realize we aren’t “right" and the other "wrong.” There are just different points of view.

One thing we have in common is that we are human. The second is that we are all in this together. If we can agree on that, maybe we could work it out.

I envision both sides coming together without fighting, not trying to prove who is right and who is wrong but really finding out what the other person desires. Maybe our values are closer than we think they are.

I think we have to start at the bottom and trickle up. We can’t expect the “higher ups” to tell us how it’s done. They have their own agenda. What is ours, as a human race?

TANYA CONSTANTINE

Rohnert Park

A discriminatory tax

EDITOR: Supervisor Lynda Hopkins is using a discriminatory travel tax to save El Molino High School. This extra tax on lodging would be shouldered mainly by out-of-towners and may not give peace to travelers planning their vacations to west Sonoma County.

The issue with El Molino is ours and shouldn’t be pushed upon visitors. These visitors have no voice or choice on this transient-occupancy tax increase.

The West County Union High School District has painted a very realistic snapshot of how declining student enrollment and budget challenges have impacted the ability to offer rich programs at all school sites.

Hopkins should allow the district to consider the best use of district land and buildings via its comprehensive 10-year study that reviewed demographic, financial and operational information concerning district facilities.

Instead of a tax on visitors, how about all of us in west county step up and tax ourselves to save El Molino. That would be forward thinking, but that will not happen here.

FRANK SAIZ

Forestville

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com