Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Failed leadership

EDITOR: In the aftermath of the French Revolution of 1848, the provisional government set up “national workshops” to provide compensation and skills training to the unemployed.

Here we are 172 years later, unable or unwilling to provide compensation to men and women who are out of work through no fault of their own.

The lead sentence of Jeffrey L. Seglin’s Dec. 7 column: “Millions of people in the United States continue to go hungry each day” (“Figuring out the best way to feed the hungry”). Is this 2020? Is this the United States of America? Have I been transported back in time to 1789 and the “let them eat cake” solution?

Why are other western nations able to provide decent housing, food, health care, unemployment, etc. and all we get out of our Congress is an “Animal House” food fight? Where are the Marx Brothers when we need them? I’m tired of calling and sending letters and emails to politicians, demanding that Americans receive what we deserve.

Isn’t it enough to fear death by COVID without agonizing over whether your children have food and whether you will have a roof over your head tomorrow?

GENE A. HOTTEL

Santa Rosa

Affordability myth

EDITOR: The myth about aﬀordable California continues. Our elected oﬃcials seem to be little more than real estate agents. Has selling the county’s Chanate Road and West College Avenue properties benefited our community? No.

The sales benefit developers and politicians but not the people. Should government be asking taxpayers to buy houses for people who don’t or won’t pay taxes? I think not.

After all this time, have elected oﬃcials solved the homeless encampment problem? Not the homeless problem but the encampment problem. No, they haven’t even got a plan.

The encampment problem could be solved in about two months, with the governor’s promised help. To start solving the homeless problem you need one place for all of the homeless to go. Remember if we don’t have a place for everyone to go. they can go anywhere.

Elon Musk and thousands of other people aren’t leaving California because they can’t aﬀord to live here. They’re leaving because of what California has become. And the people who have made California today will be reelected tomorrow.

P.W. HUGHES

Santa Rosa

Some states to avoid

EDITOR: Here are some states to avoid when it’s safe to travel again: Texas, Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, West Virginia, South Dakota and Tennessee. Their attorneys general and leaders tried to take away the legal votes of four other states (“States to Texas: Butt out of election,” Friday). What would you do if they came after California voters’ rights?

DAN LAWLER

Petaluma

Plant the right trees

EDITOR: Trees are wonderful at taking carbon out of the atmosphere (carbon sequestration), thus combating climate change. As George Fowler notes (“A trillion trees to save the earth,” Close to Home, Sunday): the more trees we plant, the more carbon we remove. But the kinds of trees are important.

As we who live outside the burned zones have noticed, there are more birds, deer, etc. around our homes than before. The animals’ homes have been incinerated. Trees and other vegetation they depended on are gone. To sequester carbon and also have the animals return, we need to plant trees that provide habitat for them.

Fowler suggests planting empress splendor trees for their carbon sequesteration properties. Great, but save these marvelous trees for areas where returning wildlife isn’t an issue.

That’s what our organization, Forest Unlimited, does. We plant redwoods where they have been lost, so that the owls and bats and murrelets that rely on them have a place to live. Let’s do the same with the oak woodlands and other habitats that have burned. Yes, plant trees. But consider the needs of the critters as well.

CHARLES LITTLE

Petaluma

Strong unions and success

EDITOR: In regard to the Bloomberg Opinion editorial on Dec. 8 (“A test of Biden’s education policy,”) the statement that “Biden should remember that what’s good for teachers unions isn’t necessarily what’s best for students” is erroneous if not outright untrue.

Research show from numerous sources that a strong teacher’s union promotes success for students. Here are some sources that would refute this editorial’s premise: Chicago Policy Review, Chicago Fed, Chalkbeat and National Education Center, to name a few.

Here is one quote from Chalkbeat: “Stronger unions mean more money for schools and more student learning.” It goes on to say that strong unions produce more earnings for teachers in which there is a direct correlation to student success.

This editorial you published goes on to say that Biden is planning on a “teacher orientated department of education.” What better plan to rely on the people who are most intimately involved in education?

Your editors should do more thorough research before publishing damaging information that hinders success in our nation’s schools system.

PAMELAR SVETLIK

Santa Rosa

