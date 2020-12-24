Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Underground utilities

EDITOR: I feel the need to comment on Pam Bates’ letter (“Aerial logging risks,” Dec. 14). First off, how much equipment would it take to bury lines in rugged terrain? According to USA Today, it costs $3 million per mile to bury wires. Installing 81,000 miles of underground distribution across PG&E’s service territory would be $243 billion.

PG&E has 16 million customers. Distributing that expense equally would amount to a bill of more than $15,000 per account. How many PG&E customers can afford that? I know I can’t. The cost of underground transmission can be 10-14 times as expensive as overhead.

Bates asked readers to “tell me again that burying wires is too expensive.” I'm here to tell you again — burying wire in the ground is too expensive.

LARRY ROBERT

Santa Rosa

Cabinet suggestions

EDITOR: Should Joe Biden be fraudulently sworn into office, here are some suggestions for his Cabinet. How about someone like Timothy Geithner who can’t figure out how to pay his income taxes, or John Brennan, an admitted communist sympathizer.

There could be James Clapper, who lied, under oath, to Congress. There’s also James Comey, who according to the inspector general, violated Justice Department and FBI policies, as well as the FBI's employment agreement.

Then there could be Susan Rice, who has proven willing to repeat a lie at least five times on live television. No shame there. How about Eric Holder, who refused to provide Congress with requested documents regarding Fast and Furious and became the first sitting attorney general to be held in contempt of Congress.

Stalwart Democrats all.

To quote Rod Blagojevich regarding Democratic election fraud: “It’s a time-honored tradition.” Anyone who believes the 2020 presidential election was honestly contested without any hint of rigging may also be interested in some beautiful, oceanfront property in Nebraska.

We may soon become the United States of America, a subsidiary of the People’s Republic of China, Joe Biden, chief executive officer, Hunter Biden, chief financial officer.

Heaven help us.

E.A. WHEALE

Rohnert Park

A breakaway country

EDITOR: After the Supreme Court turned down the lawsuit against four swing states, the Texas Republican Party chairman said, “Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a union of states that will abide by the Constitution.”

Seventeen states supported the Texas lawsuit along with 126 members of Congress. What if these states seceded and named Donald Trump president by decree? The country would be called Made America Great Again and its capital would be Mar-a-Lago. The Proud Boys would be its army, border patrol and police force. A new census of only citizens would be conducted. Vice President Kristi Noem would begin adding Trump’s face to Mount Rushmore after building a wall around the new nation. The 126 member Congress would pass a law preventing extradition.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

Fire safety rules

EDITOR: The letter from Renee Nugent misinforms the public (“Unfair fire rules,” Dec. 16). The state’s fire safe regulations have been in effect since 1991, initially with the requirement for 18-foot-wide roads, increased to 20 feet in 2016 to accommodate larger firefighting equipment.

The reason for these regulations is to increase safety of residents, firefighters and homes in the wildland-urban interface at the direction of the state Legislature.

Nugent is misinformed: Granny units are exempt from the state regulations, as are roads used exclusively for agriculture. Homeowners rebuilding after being burned out also are exempted.

It is most unfortunate that Sonoma County has chosen to ignore these regulations despite being notified on numerous occasions, allowing new development on many unsafe roads in the wildland-urban interface. Many of these homes, and even cannabis operations, have burned in the recent wildfires.

Rural Sonoma County can safely accommodate farmers and homeowners, but we need to ensure that new development provides safe concurrent ingress of fire apparatus and egress of civilians. These fire safe regulations been state law since 1991. The county needs to wake up to the reality of ever-increasing wildfires.

NANCY RICHARDSON

Santa Rosa

Lesson of 2020 vote

EDITOR: The 2020 presidential election is over and Joe Biden won. This doesn't surprise anyone who was paying attention through four years of marches, riots and protests, or to those who saw through Donald Trump’s gross exaggerations of his own popularity and the conservative news propaganda that's kept viewers sheltered and out of touch.

That Trump’s base is so shocked by the election results speaks to how disconnected they’ve become from the rest of America, and following Trump further down the rabbit hole is no way back.

If they ever hope to win again, Republicans should take a page from progressives after the 2016 losses: Accept it as a wake-up call, do some soul-searching, put forward a better candidate, and focus on how to widen their voting base before the next election.

If 2020 is a lesson to anyone, it's that lies, cons and conspiracy theories don’t win elections.

LORI BORRILL

Rohnert Park

