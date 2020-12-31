Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Trump’s pardons

EDITOR: Where’s the outrage from Donald Trump supporters decrying pardons for the Blackwater mercenaries (“Trump loyalists pardoned,” Dec. 24)? The White House issued a statement saying the coldblooded killers had a “long history of service to the nation” and that the pardons were “broadly supported by the public.” No, the pardons were supported by his crony Betsy DeVos and her brother Erik Prince.

And since when does “service to the nation” include shooting a 9-year-old boy in the head while he was sitting in the back of his father's car? Ali Kinani's life mattered. Or did it? He was a nonfetus Iraqi Muslim. Pardoning these murderers is proof that #AllLivesMatter was always a lie.

LAURA GONZALEZ

Santa Rosa

Education and economy

EDITOR: In his letter opposing student debt relief, Gordon Farrow ignored the spiraling costs of higher education and why some Democrats are proposing tuition-free public universities and community colleges (“Ill-advised debt relief,” Dec. 21).

Today’s economy requires an educated workforce, and a college degree is often required for entry-level positions. Although science, math and engineering degrees are in demand, humanities and social science majors contribute equally, performing essential roles in private and public sectors.

The cost of higher education has increased much faster than the rate of inflation. When politicians reduced funding for higher education, universities increased tuition and encouraged middle-class and low-income students to take out government-backed loans.

Unlike commercial loans, students who borrowed money cannot declare bankruptcy and may see their wages or Social Security checks garnished until they are debt free.

A whole generation of students, therefore, accumulated large amounts of debt to obtain their degrees. Student loan debt now exceeds credit card debt, and the millions spent on servicing that debt isn’t buying products or services.

In order to promote an educated workforce and a healthy economy, we should invest in education, starting with debt relief and tuition-free college.

TONY WHITE

Santa Rosa

Evolution of kindness

EDITOR: I think Pam Campbell’s insights were right on (“March of history,” Letters, Dec. 18). Those of us who consider ourselves educated, liberal progressives know instinctively that all life is evolutionary. Evolution is very patient, and although it can be manipulated (think DNA sequence editing) it can’t be stopped.

I thought the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was just part of America’s social evolution that was ongoing, and then along came Donald Trump, who unleashed this country’s dormant dark side of human nature. What was, and is, shocking is that 74 million people voted for this abyss.

Fortunately, good has, for the time being, triumphed over evil, but it shows that we must always be vigilant and never get lulled into a false sense of security. Although, as Campbell wrote, “human evolution bends toward kindness and justice,” it must be constantly encouraged and never taken for granted.

MIKE HARAN

Santa Rosa

Having it both ways

EDITOR: Michael Burwen writes that Operation Warp Speed “is the mechanism by which the pandemic will be defeated” (“Credit for Trump,” Letters, Dec. 20). I take issue with this clever sound bite. If Donald Trump had been any kind of communicator in the first place, perhaps we would be looking at a lower death count.

The past four years have been so chaotic that it’s exceedingly difficult to give respect where it might be due. Trump has never mentioned the horrific death toll. How can we take anything he does or has said seriously?

Giving credit for Operation Warp Speed after telling the American people that “someday it would just disappear,” it was a Democratic hoax, hospitals were inflating the numbers, physicians were profiting, etc., makes it difficult to follow the dog and pony show.

The best analogy of what we are experiencing is starting a forest fire and getting credit for putting it out. You can’t have it both ways.

JOHN CLAEYS

Santa Rosa

Chanate sale fails — again

EDITOR: Well, surprise! The latest developer has dropped out of purchasing the old Sutter Hospital on Chanate Road (“Developer backs out of $8 million deal,” Dec. 24). We could have expected this from a developer who had no experience in building such a project. However, given the long and fruitless process the supervisors have had with this property and the terrible location for this type of project, given our recent fires and limited access for residents, let me suggest that the supervisors refurbish these buildings for decent housing for the homeless. Or perhaps they might really help the community by creating a beautiful county park. Perhaps this would be a win for all.

FRANK ZWOLINSKI

Santa Rosa

Vaccination details

EDITOR: It is important to start reporting daily information on availability, qualifications and locations for getting vaccine shots for COVID-19. Information should also include numbers and type of vaccine available. The most effective implementation of the vaccine is the best way to eradicate this terrible disease. So far, the communication has been extremely ineffective at state, county and city level.

WILLIAM WALLACE

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.