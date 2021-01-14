Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

The flag defiled

EDITOR: On 9/11, I hung the American flag that had been draped on my grandfather’s coffin on my front porch for one month in unity and solidarity with my fellow Americans’ stand against terrorism. Watching a police officer being beaten on the Capitol steps with an American flag was unbearable.

CAROL WIESZCZYK

Sonoma

Impeachment dilemma

EDITOR: The present dilemma facing our Congress, our country, has me torn. On one hand, many support the idea of letting our president complete his term, and dismiss the idea of censuring him, to make way for a smooth transition for the president-elect to take office. To attempt to use the 25th Amendment or to impeach would only further divide our country, they believe. On the other hand, many believe that he must be called to task for his part in the atrocities of this past week.

I am torn because I too want to move on, to heal. Yet if we are intimidated into inaction by the threat of insurgents against our state capitols, let alone our U.S. Capitol — again — and don’t prosecute those guilty, all of those guilty, to the fullest extent of the law, what is to become of the democracy most of us hold so dear?

MURIEL KINGSBURY

Sebastopol

Electricity vs natural gas

EDITOR: Roger Delgado questions those who are critical of Bill Gallaher because Gallaher prefers to install natural gas connections in a new housing development (“A question of physics,” Letters, Monday). It is true that electric power doesn’t leave a zero-carbon footprint. In most of the country, the burning of natural gas is what turns the turbines that produce electric power. However, the situation is different in our state, according to the California Energy Commission in its report, “Total System Electric Generation in 2018.”

In that year, slightly less than half of our electric power was the result of burning fossil fuel. The combination of hydroelectric power, renewables and nuclear gave us the rest.

California’s stress on renewable energy is clearly the right path for the planet. Some developers have yet to see the light.

JOHN DEL MONTE

Healdsburg

Holding safe services

EDITOR: I’m having a hard time understanding the obsession with opening churches and other places of worship for inside attendance. My church has been online since March and has included classes, music and other activities on Zoom and Facebook Live. The Catholic and Assembly of God churches near where I live have been having services in their parking lots.

I understand that some religions need in-person attendance. For example, Catholics have communion every Sunday, and that can be served safely. But most Protestant churches only rarely have communion. As for Jewish congregations, I know that some if not all require the attendance of 10 men to make a quorum for services. That could be done safely outside. I have seen that the Buddhist Churches of America have been putting dharma talks on video.

One of the first tragic superspreader events was a choir rehearsal. Those folks stood away from each other on the risers, but it was inside, and they were singing. As a singer, I know that you pump lots of air through your mouth to sing properly. Music can be done on Zoom. I have seen national orchestras pull it off. There is no necessity for in-house worship services.

LINDA ROBINETT

Sebastopol

The worst pardons

EDITOR: Most of the 49 liars, grifters and fraudsters pardoned by Donald Trump on Dec. 23 committed such lightweight crimes that they should hardly deserve the attention of our fearless leader (“Trump loyalists pardoned,” Dec. 24). There are six standouts, however, who check the required boxes as the truly neediest and greediest of the bunch:

— The Blackwater four murdered 14 and injured 17 Iraqis.

— Philip Esformes ripped off $1.2 billion from Medicaid and Medicare over 20 years.

— Charles Kushner was convicted of 16 counts of tax evasion, plus retaliation against a federal witness by hiring a prostitute to seduce the witness and use recordings of the encounter to get even. There’s nothing like having your son in the White House to help out when you need it.

Congress needs to limit the pardon power to ensure that future pardons aren’t granted to creatures like these. Time to drain the swamp.

MARK MILLS-THYSEN

Sebastopol

Caring for animals

EDITOR: Thank you for profiling Anna Hill and her selfless work with special needs cats and dogs (“The marvelous Murdock,” Jan. 3). Many of us know Hill for her long days of volunteer work at low-cost vet clinics and her hard work at the Humane Society, run by the wonderful Wendy Welling.

Hill never says no to an animal in need. She always manages to be a steadfast (and funny) role model for her wonderful son Waylon and a true inspiration to so many other animal lovers. In this complicated and often heartless world, she is a standout human being, always working to help the real voiceless and always proving that one person can make a big difference.

NANCY HAIR

Sebastopol

A departing gift

EDITOR: As Donald Trump plods his way across the White House lawn to the awaiting Marine One helicopter for his final liftoff, a shower of rolls of paper towels, a departing gift from the citizens of Puerto Rico, would be appropriate.

HANK BYORUM

Sebastopol

