Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

A reason to celebrate

EDITOR: A weight has been lifted off of our country. A new year and a new president of the United States. We will have a president who acts presidential. A president who does not lie about everything. One who cares about working-class people and protecting the environment, instead of destroying it for profit. Donald Trump will go down in history as our worst president. Good riddance. Let’s hope everyone will give Joe Biden a chance.

PAUL LARSON

Santa Rosa

No time for tax hike

EDITOR: It seems very unfortunate that during the threats of fires, floods and COVID anyone would think this is an appropriate time to raise the occupancy tax on west county hospitality (“Levies on the ballot,” Sunday). The boutique and smaller resorts that exist near the lower Russian River area are not corporate luxury resorts serving highest-end clients. Give a break to people who need it and don’t ask them to pay one of the highest rates in the state.

DOUG BOHLING

Occidental

Open space initiative

EDITOR: As we face climate change, wildfire and the pandemic, protecting natural and working lands is more critical than ever. That is why the Vital Lands Initiative of the Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District is so timely. Vital lands is the vision for land conservation in Sonoma County. Its purpose is to guide the spending from our existing county sales tax revenues for land conservation over the next decade.

Vital lands prioritizes protection of open space lands to preserve agriculture, natural resources, recreation, greenbelt areas and urban open space.

Vital lands was developed after more than two years of public workshops from Cloverdale to Petaluma and Bodega Bay to Sonoma.

Vital lands was completed in 2019 but never formally adopted by the Board of Supervisors, which serves as the governing board of the open space district.

Finally, the supervisors plan to vote on adopting vital lands at their Tuesday meeting. Greenbelt Alliance urges everyone who cares about open space, agricultural lands, clean air and water, wildlife habitat, wildfire resiliency and equal access to the outdoors to speak up in favor of vital lands. Learn more at sonomaopenspace.org

TERI SHORE

Advocacy director, Greenbelt Alliance

What ‘everybody knows’

EDITOR: It’s been my experience after 73 years on this planet that when someone says “everybody knows,” it means they have no evidence or proof for their statement (“Trump got cheated,” Letters, Jan. 19). Generally, it’s something they’ve heard said by others spouting things they heard without evidence.

In this instance, when compared to the certification of the votes by 50 states, including both Republican and Democrat election officials, and the finding by the Justice Department under Donald Trump’s attorney general, William Barr, that there was no election fraud found that would have changed the overall votes, it is clear that “everybody” does not know.

JOHN WISE

Guerneville

All-electric is clean choice

EDITOR: I appreciate the ongoing discussion regarding all-electric versus natural-gas-powered new homes. With Sonoma County supervisors in 2019 declaring a county climate emergency, I think it’s important for us all to be informed about what lowers our carbon footprint.

Roger Delgado’s letter was inaccurate (“A question of physics,” Jan. 11). He says generator plants are mostly natural gas, but here in Sonoma County, little to none of our electricity is generated by burning fossil fuels.

Sonoma Clean Power manages the delivery of our electricity through PG&E’s infrastructure. We all have it unless we opted out. Their web page lists two plans. The default plan, CleanStart, is listed as 97% carbon-free, using a diverse mix of power sources, including wind, solar, geothermal and hydroelectric. The EverGreen plan, which we can opt into, lists 100% renewable, locally produced power sources — solar by day and geothermal by night.

Whether mandated by cities or not, the best time to make the commitment to lowering our carbon footprint and ensure cleaner, more climate-friendly living is when building new all-electric homes. The addition of solar panels and battery backup in case of outages also can be done upfront.

I support all-electric development for Windsor and for the county.

JAN KAHDEMAN

Sebastopol

Require a civics exam

EDITOR: We now know that numerous senators and House members have never read our Constitution despite having raised their hands and sworn to uphold it. Those who violate that oath should be disqualified from holding office.

One possible solution is public and private schools reinstituting the requirement to take civics classes that teach the Constitution. Students must read it, learn it, learn its history and context and pass the class. Whoever doesn’t pass should be disqualified from holding public office.

Candidates must be required to take a test on the Constitution before being sworn in, just as new citizens must do before gaining citizenship.

PAULA SHATKIN

Occidental

