Thursday’s letters to the editor

Trying Trump in the Senate

EDITOR: A question for the 45 Senators who voted against trying Donald Trump following his impeachment: if a bank officer embezzles a million dollars from your bank and is criminally charged, should the charges be dropped if the bank fires him/her? Or should the district attorney proceed?

The House impeached Donald Trump while he was still President. The Senate could have asked for the charges to be forwarded immediately, so that a trial could occur while he was still in office, but did not do so. Granted, he cannot be removed from office now through trial in the Senate - the voters already did that - but the Senate can, uniquely, impose the penalty of disqualifying him from “...any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States…” That’s a worthwhile action to take.

BILL HOUGHTON

Sebastopol

Thanks, President Trump

EDITOR: The United States has not gone to war for the last four years: Thank you, President Trump. For deescalating U.S. military involvement in the Middle East and Afghanistan, I thank you.

President Trump, for revealing that reality is not uniform, for unveiling the racism so long ignored, for disturbing the New York Times status quo, I thank you. And thanks for drawing back the curtain to expose the truth of corporate control.

Dear President Trump, we now clearly see how people mean less than profit and truth can be torn. I have woken from the fantasy of unity and love of all mankind - thank you for that rude awakening. I now know my neighbor can be as befuddled as me, and as worthy of charity.

Thank you President Trump for not pressing the button.

ROLAND WIEBE

Graton

Awaiting statements

EDITOR: As a resident of Healdsburg, I am proud of and thankful to every member of my City Council for condemning the violent insurrection that took place at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6. I want to be reassured that all the leaders in Sonoma County condemn what happened and urge every city council and especially every law enforcement agency to issue a statement.

We citizens need to know where our city councils and law enforcement agencies stand on this matter. Personally, if I do not see a statement issued from each of them, I will be contacting them for an answer. Silence from any of these bodies should worry us. During these times we need to know who are leaders are and where their sentiments lie.

VALERIE WHITE

Healdsburg

Getting to all-electric

EDITOR: Adding to the ongoing discussion of all-electric vs natural gas powered new homes and clean local energy, I must point out shortcomings in the Jan. 21 letter by Jan Kahdeman (“All electric is clean choice”) and the Jan. 25 letter by Mike Powers (“Clean local energy”) extolling the benefit of our local clean energy.

Both letters point out the clean sources of Sonoma Clean Power and that little to none of our electricity is generated by burning fossil fuels. Sonoma County is not isolated from the grid. What clean energy that is generated locally and in the state is currently fully utilized. When someone in Sonoma County requires additional electricity by going all-electric, that additional electricity is generated somewhere on the grid using fossil fuels because all of the clean energy available is already being used.

I support all-electric development because that is one of the major ways to reduce greenhouse gases. However, adding more electrical demand without expanding the availability of clean energy doesn’t accomplish this. Expanding the availability of clean energy everywhere is far more important than worrying about all-electric homes in Windsor. Doing both is the ultimate solution.

DONALD ROWELL

Santa Rosa

Bridging the divide

EDITOR: Sen. Lindsey Graham would like Democrats to take a pass on Donald Trump’s impeachment, a gesture he argues that will go far in bridging the great divide in America. Seems as if Graham and his congressional cohorts could do something to ameliorate this problem as well -- like admit that Trump lost the election and confirm the certification of Joe Biden as our president.

Ever since Nov. 3, the Republicans have done little and said even less to placate the rage of their supporters. Because of their ongoing and obdurate refusal to admit that Biden won, they have intensified the rift between America’s embattled right and left factions. Even worse, the rioters had hardly been removed from the capitol when 139 House Republicans resumed contesting Biden’s Electoral College win in Pennsylvania, despite knowing there was no evidence for their arguments.

Now, Graham places the burden of quelling the rage of the far right and bringing the nation together on the new president’s shoulders. Perhaps if Graham and other Republicans had renounced Trump’s lies on Nov. 3 and not stayed silent, then what happened on Jan. 6 might never have occurred.

MICHAEL O’LOONEY

Santa Rosa

Trump and Republicans

EDITOR: Donald Trump’s relationship with Republican Party is like a marriage riven by domestic violence. The Republicans know that it is an unhealthy relationship, but they are afraid to leave their “good provider” for fear of loss of status and, tragically, real threats of violent retribution. The American people have staged an intervention by voting Trump out and Congress, with the articles of impeachment, has opened a door for Republicans to begin divorce proceedings. Question is, will they do it?

RICHARD A. DURR

Santa Rosa

