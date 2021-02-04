Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Seniors deserve better

EDITOR: Our senior population is riding a wave of disorganization and misinformation regarding COVID-19 vaccinations in Sonoma County.

My 88-year-old mom has resided here since 1978. She is not connected with any affiliated senior organizations in the community. She is a Kaiser patient, and we have been proactive since early January, calling Kaiser and county health multiple times, trying to schedule a vaccination appointment. Each organization told her to wait patiently to be contacted. She has never been contacted.

County officials keep reporting that primary health providers like Kaiser are actively distributing vaccine to seniors. For Kaiser, that is not true. On Jan. 19, I was able, online, to book the earliest Kaiser appointment in Sonoma County, for Feb. 26 in Petaluma. Santa Rosa was not even scheduling appointments.

Without some conscientious individual forwarding the OptumServe link to social media, my mom would be waiting another four weeks to get her vaccine.

Many of us have been scrambling and relaying information to friends for weeks in an attempt to get our elderly relatives and friends vaccinated. Our senior population deserves a concerted effort to protect them, not this chaotic melee.

LISA FRAZEE

Windsor

A selfish choice

EDITOR: As a dance teacher, I have been teaching outside since September, braving the elements while hoping and praying the county’s coronavirus numbers will get low enough for me to move my classes back indoors. To read of the Rev. Bret Avlakeotes’ selfish choice to hold indoor (often maskless) services was beyond frustrating, as it will inevitably continue the spread of COVID-19 and keep upstanding and caring business owners and employees outdoors (“Fined church to continue services,” Jan. 30).

I get it, it’s frustrating to not be able to run your business or organization like you used to. But to buck safety measures is so counterproductive, and frankly dumb, it will only prolong this limbo for the rest of us. Until people like Avlakeotes and his church members put their selfish needs and wants aside and follow proper safety protocols, we’ll be outside tap dancing through heat, wind, rain, bees and bats, because it’s the right thing to do.

LILY BORGESON

Sebastopol

Pull the plug

EDITOR: Now is the perfect time to kill SMART once and for all. The reasoning would be that COVID-19 sunk a giant hole in the system, and the board of directors doesn’t expect a recovery. Everybody would understand, and nobody would look bad. My preference would be to level off the track and make a two-lane dedicated bus route. A Google search reveals that the U.S. isn’t good at developing public transit, and many systems fail. SMART is a failure.

LARRY JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

California: Dead last

EDITOR: California ranks 50th among the states in percentage of delivered COVID-19 vaccines that have been injected. Dead last. West Virginia ranks first. Growing up in California, West Virginia was belittled in schoolyard humor. Now hillbillies can snicker at California’s pretensions of superiority.

The late state historian Kevin Starr described in “Golden Dreams” how the California of my youth created a utopian world-class multiversity, constructed an interconnected freeway and road system that was the envy of the world and built the most ambitious water storage and distribution system in history.

Today, California can’t figure out how to inject patients with vaccines during a ghastly pandemic. Millions of doses sit unused in cold storage. In Sonoma County, I’m stymied trying to get my 96-year-old mother vaccinated.

Two thousand years ago, Emperor Nero fiddled while imperial Rome burned. Today, Gov. Gavin Newsom schmoozes with high and mighty lobbyists at the world’s most expensive restaurants and seems more interested in savoring his privileged life than governing. My home state embarrasses me.

CRAIG S. HARRISON

Santa Rosa

Senate’s duty

EDITOR: Some U.S. senators seem to be planning to evade their responsibility to determine whether Donald Trump is guilty as charged in the article of impeachment by saying that it’s unconstitutional to convict someone who is out of office.

However, the Senate is required to make that judgment, and a not-guilty verdict is sure to provide an opportunity for a well-publicized claim of exoneration, thus setting a terrible precedent.

A determination concerning the constitutionality of an action should and must be made by the judicial branch of our government — the courts — and not preempted by the legislative branch.

While there is no precedent for completing an impeachment process after a president is no longer in office, there are compelling reasons for conviction in the present case, including the known, witnessed conduct that led to impeachment occurred while Trump was in office.

Unless found guilty, a false claim of exoneration will be proclaimed. A failure to convict will establish a dangerous “if you’re the president, you can get away with anything” precedent.

In considering applicable constitutional provisions as a whole, a determination of guilt is necessary to bar the offender from holding a public federal office again.

JOAN BLACKSTONE

Little River

