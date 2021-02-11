Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Hopkins’ vaccination plan

EDITOR: Ronald Reagan said the most terrifying words in the English language are, “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” County supervisors should carefully consider Lynda Hopkins’ proposal before helicoptering in to take over vaccine distribution (“Push to centralize vaccine effort,” Feb. 3). Our experience with Kaiser has been effective, fair and efficient. Please don’t mess it up.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

Renaming schools

EDITOR: Once all the schools in San Francisco are renamed, surely other cities in the country may be tempted to do the same (“Schools to be renamed in SF,” Jan. 29). And when this task is complete, perhaps some will like the idea of renaming cities, like Lincoln, Washington, Columbus.

Money designated for renaming schools will be a burden on already low school budgets. Kids in San Francisco would benefit from these funds if they were put toward new computers, books, equipment. And teachers are always in need of class supplies. In other words, the money would be better spent improving education, which should include better history lessons on facts and coming to terms with our past.

Shouldn’t we all look within ourselves to change our attitudes toward racism and inequality? We cannot change the past, but we certainly can make better changes for the future. And isn’t this what we all want for our children?

CHRISTL UNGLAUB

Santa Rosa

Target wage hikes

EDITOR: Yes, the federal minimum wage should be raised. But $15 ignores regional economics. The cost of living is different across regions of the U.S. Compare coastal California to interior California, New York City to upstate New York or the Midwest or Southeast.

Consequences will follow if such legislation passes. Workers will logically move to lower-cost regions for a higher standard of living, given the same guaranteed wage. Businesses will absorb some costs, but most will be passed on, and consumers will balk at higher prices. Employees who already earn $15 an hour or more will presumably get nothing and question the fairness.

Simple economics suggests labor shortages in high-cost regions and many businesses closing their doors. This in the aftermath of COVID-19 economic devastation?

A better idea is requiring states to peg minimum wages to regional cost-of-living, similar to how Social Security is pegged to the Consumer Price Index.

A blanket $15 wage seems arbitrary and lacking in foresight. Yet, as a popular Democratic ideal, $15 will likely pass with one-party rule, which some think has served California well. But consider California in the context of companies relocating jobs and many residents exiting for more affordable locales. Maybe it’s time to pump the brakes.

GORDON FARROW

Petaluma

Moving county offices

EDITOR: I hope the supervisors deliberate carefully before committing to moving the county headquarters to downtown Santa Rosa. The county can hardly afford to pay the additional costs of moving downtown, and the current county campus has plenty of room for new buildings and the necessary parking.

I encourage the Santa Rosa City Council to look closely at other cities (San Francisco, Sacramento, etc.) to see what little commerce actually surrounds county and state office complexes. Note how few consumer- and pedestrian-oriented businesses surround our City Hall. The addition of downtown county offices will not bring additional businesses to the area. Instead, it will bring parking woes and add congestion to an already crowded area. Citizens do not visit city and county offices to window shop or dine.

The city wasted more than $10 million on Old Courthouse Square, with negligible improvements in public use of downtown. Don’t repeat the mistakes of the past.

JIM BRAY

Santa Rosa

Calm and perspective

EDITOR: It’s time to turn things back a notch and provide some calming perspective. The state announced vaccines for those 65 and older, and Sonoma County decided to start with 75 and older. The county failed to realize that 65-75 year olds are much more likely to be linked in and networked than the 75-plus group.

The county also failed to make clear that just because you have gotten the vaccine, you cannot go out and party and go maskless. For now, life will continue under COVID-19.

If you have an appointment, go ahead and get your vaccine, but continue to practice safety guidelines. If you haven’t gotten an appointment, you will very soon, and as long as you continue to practice safety, you are not going to die.

Everyone is going to get vaccinated. There will be enough, and it will be done within the next two months. So read a book, watch a movie, call a friend, take a deep breath, and be kind. You will get vaccinated.

SUSAN PARETO

Petaluma

A local asset

EDITOR: Bennett Valley Golf Course is an incredible recreational asset to the citizens of Santa Rosa and Sonoma County. In addition, golfers from other cities and counties go there for the golf. I implore the mayor and City Council to keep it just the way it is. It provided hours of recreation to more than 60,000 people last year. Families, kids and golfers use the driving range for practice and recreation. If there are changes that need to be made or price increases to keep it working, so be it. Anything less than a full 18-hole golf course would be unacceptable. Fore!

RICHARD ABAZIA

Santa Rosa

