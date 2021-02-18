Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Safety is key to opening

EDITOR: Everyone wants the schools to open, but they haven’t. There are two things that seem to be overlooked in the debate. First, there are close to 15,000 school districts and private schools in the country, and they are all different. Thus, one approach will not work for all. Second, many people and politicians are ignoring the word “safely,” which should always be repeated after “open the schools.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has protocols to do this, but it is up to the school districts to plan and provide money and resources to make it work. Some have, and kudos to them, but many more have not. Teachers have resisted opening when the plans aren’t in place. It is easy to blame the unions when in fact the school districts haven’t done their jobs.

A good example is San Francisco. The district has spent time renaming 44 schools because George Washington had slaves and other things relating to political correctness. They haven’t developed a plan, and the unions have resisted opening on an arbitrary date.

It is a cop-out to blame the unions. Everyone needs to get to work to get the schools open safely.

DON STRATTON

Petaluma

Stacking the deck

EDITOR: I and many of my neighbors agree that we need to slow down the rush to bulldoze the Bennett Valley Golf Course. It is always good to improve everything (even something like the profitable golf course), but the choice of CBRE as the consultant for this project is a ruse. CBRE is a real estate development company.

CBRE has a dedicated practice of converting golf courses to residential and commercial uses. This is not what anyone wants in the community, and we don’t want a biased study that will just enable that. Many people (myself included) view this as a stacked deck.

We think the right consultant will be one who is a preservation expert, a golf optimization expert, not a developer.

We also question how CBRE was sole-source selected for this work. This is exceptionally fishy. The City Council needs to stop the process now. The city needs to open this to wide community involvement and, frankly, need to start with a better adviser.

PHILIP SCHUMAN

Santa Rosa

Misstep on mask

EDITOR: It seems as if your paper has left out of a vital piece of The Girl & the Fig drama. The point being, according to Kimi Stout’s account in an SF Gate story, that John Toulze, the restaurant’s president, initially supported her wearing the mask. She was allowed to until a customer complaint came, then they put the policy in place. It was a misstep on his part for sure. Let’s also not forget that they blacked out a square in their social media day for Black Lives Matter. So, they support the movement until it hits their bottom line. That is more the point.

SUSAN BLUMENFELD

Sonoma

Preserving history

EDITOR: I have a personal connection to early Sonoma County and city of Santa Rosa records described in Gaye Lebaron’s Jan. 17 column (“Reams of history, and a lingering fire threat”). I discovered in the 1970s that many of the bound volumes were stored in the DeTurk Round Barn and in the Codding Museum building on Summerfield Road.

When I alerted the Sonoma County Library about their existence, their poor accessibility and less-than-ideal storage conditions, librarian Timothy M. Huston took immediate action and had them transferred to the basement level of the downtown library. At some point, perhaps when the history and genealogy section was set up in the library annex, the record books were relocated to the Los Guilicos facility.

The long-term solution to preserving their contents was hinted at by Carol Eber in her Jan. 3 letter (“Protecting local history”) when she observed, “Wildfire warning: The county archives are located at Los Guilicos. Most records stored there aren’t digitized.”

Converting the bulk of these unique records to digital format should commence now. Priority would be the pre-statehood records, then fragile ephemera and glass negatives, followed by city of Santa Rosa records, which are absolutely unique, containing city development insights available nowhere else.

FRANK STERNAD

Santa Rosa

Talking taxes

EDITOR: I read with dismay the letters by Mike Tuhtan (“Raising taxes,” Jan. 31) and John Washam (“Wealth and taxes,” Feb. 7). As with many controversies, we are talking about taxation in the wrong way. Both writers tried to talk about taxes in terms of what is fair. Fairness is a culturally constructed abstraction. It has no objective meaning. We can objectively measure, however, that the country is very deeply in debt and that the wealthy are the people who can afford to pay.

We also know that having too much money in the hands of too few people is economically destabilizing. We know that having too many dollars in search of too few investments is economically destabilizing. We further know that having too many people working their lives away at subsistence level wages or less is politically destabilizing. It can lead to the kind of revolution that has occurred in Russia, China and Cuba, among other places.

We know that higher taxes on the rich can help alleviate that. The wealthy need to pay much more in taxes because that is what is best for our country, based on the objective facts and historical experience.

EDWARD MEISSE

Santa Rosa

