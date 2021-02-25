Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Reopening schools

EDITOR: Why aren’t Santa Rosa City Schools open? It’s called a pandemic. I understand the frustration and fatigue that has built up over this past year; I am frustrated, too. Teachers have and will continue to advocate for opening schools when it is safe to do so. Opening the schools is not as simple as turning a key.

Opening schools before it is safe is not the right answer. Health standards established by various government entities at the national, state and county level for safe reopening have not been met. We are currently in the purple tier established by the state of California. We must be in red to open.

The reopening plan submitted by Santa Rosa City Schools was returned for revisions by the Sonoma County Office of Education because it did not meet the required standards. As with reopening any part of society, the necessary personal protective equipment and safety protocols must be in place first. Santa Rosa City Schools has not met those requirements.

What powers do the teachers or our union have in establishing the tier we are in, or the ability of the district to submit a plan that meets the state requirements for opening?

JOHN CORTOPASSI

Windsor

Save the golf course

EDITOR: Golf has made a comeback in this past year of pandemic. Children and their parents are discovering golf now that there is no baseball, soccer or ice hockey. Check out the parking lots at golf courses — they’re full. Try to get a tee time in less than three weeks. Try to buy golf clubs; they are flying off the shelves. I really doubt there are golf courses struggling in California. I realize that when we get back to normal there will be a drop-off in play, but many more are playing and invested in golf.

The debt of the restaurant is the problem. Rethink the restaurant. A snack bar would have been sufficient. Charlie’s at the Windsor Golf Club is an example of a good restaurant at a golf course. It has a bar and a great outdoor patio. Improve the restaurant and remove it as a course responsibility.

I am not a golfer; my husband is. I have many friends of both sexes who love to play there. It has been a godsend to those who enjoy being with family and making friends. Don’t bulldoze the golf course.

JILL ZUMWALT

Santa Rosa

Masks and messages

EDITOR: Mark Ives missed one glaring difference when he attempted to draw an equivalency between a mask displaying Black Lives Matter and a mask displaying Make America Great Again (“Imagine another mask,” Letters, Feb. 16). One of those masks is on behalf of a group only asking to be treated equally despite the color of their skin. The other mask is on behalf of a group demanding to be treated exceptionally thanks to the color of their skin.

LORI BORRILL

Rohnert Park

A ‘right to be wrong’

EDITOR: If you are a fan of “The Mandalorian,” you have seen Gina Carano. She plays a tough warrior who sometimes helps Mando. In her personal life she has demonstrated right-wing views, such as the belief that the election was stolen, and she has been accused of racism and anti-Semitism, though the evidence for those claims is thin. Now she has been fired for social media statements reflecting her views (“Lucas film parts with ‘Mandolorian’ actress,” Feb. 12).

There are many other examples of this sort of thing. Some people call it cancel culture. Remember the Hollywood blacklist of the 1950s? Writers, directors and actors, including Dana Andrews and Dalton Trumbo, were denied a livelihood because of their views and associations. Does anyone else think this is a colossal and un-American mistake?

I don’t want to live in a society where everyone believes the same things or has reason to fear saying otherwise. I prefer a society in which ideas, including unpopular ones, are openly discussed and debated by people who show respect for each other. A good interpretation of the First Amendment is, “You have a right to be wrong.”

LAWRENCE HUDSON

Santa Rosa

Impeachment’s lessons

EDITOR: So what’s the take away from the impeachment trial and acquittal? It would seem that principles we have long cherished — truth, justice, responsibility for one’s actions — have been discarded in exchange for a lower subset of practices.

Those who voted for acquittal — 43 Republican senators — have shown us that what matters more to them than their constitutional oath is allegiance to a corrupt president, the prioritizing of one party’s interests over country and their hope for reelection.

As a former English teacher, I wonder how teachers will approach the Jan. 6 violence and the impeachment’s outcome — if, for that matter, they will even feel up to the task of discussing the ugly reality of how a culpable president was absolved from inciting a deadly insurrection and, perhaps worse, doing nothing to stop it.

It was not our country’s finest hour as we witnessed lawmakers who cashed in their sense of honor and self-respect for their own ambitions. How can teachers tell their students that truth and justice still matter when Republican senators that this kind of idealism no longer has value?

The sad thing is history will forget the vote of 57 conscientious senators but long remember the outcome of an impeachment trial wherein a shameless president was absolved of violating his oath of office. Again.

MICHAEL O’LOONEY

Santa Rosa

