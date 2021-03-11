Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

COVID-19 and rentals

EDITOR: Fred Conklin argues that renters who “have lost the means to pay their rent through no fault of their own are deserving of government financial support. But landlords? Maybe they should have invested in tech stocks instead” (“An investment choice,” Letters, Friday).

If I own tech stocks, and they are not providing a return, I can sell them, but if my renters can’t pay their rent I can’t evict them. If I can’t collect rent, I can’t pay my mortgage, taxes, homeowners association and upkeep.

Conklin asked, “Why should investors be bailed out when the rental market goes bad?” The rental market did not “go bad.” We still have a shortage of rentals in Sonoma County. I believe everyone who is suffering financial damage due to the pandemic deserves to be bailed out.

MARK FLADSETH

Santa Rosa

Demand action

EDITOR: The homeless issue isn’t just homelessness. It’s addiction, mental health and no means of shelter. Until we stop calling all three issues homelessness this problem will never get solved. Do these issues overlap? Most certainly. But they are three distinct problems and need to be addressed in three different ways.

First, the mental health issue. How many years has this community discussed what to do with the Sonoma Development Center? Duh.

Second, the addiction issue. There is support in our community for just about every addiction known to man. If addiction can be surmounted, then maybe the mental health issues can be resolved in an easier fashion.

Lastly, the people who are homeless by no fault of their own. The addiction and mental health issues have not set in. These people we can and should help the fastest. They will be the easiest to move back into everyday society.

Since the first of the year I have noticed a sentiment in these letters that has the sound of frustration with our homeless situation. For years, many of my fellow residents have made suggestions. They continue to be ignored by our politicians. We need to demand change and action.

JIM HICKEY

Santa Rosa

Misplaced priorities

EDITOR: I am disgusted by the fact that a watch worth $500,000 even exists (“Beverly Hills police increase patrols after brazen robbery of $500,000 watch,” Sunday). People are sick and uninsured, children are going hungry, people are homeless, and a watch worth half a million dollars is garnering massive police work and taxpayer dollars. This country makes me sick sometimes.

STEVIE LAZO

Santa Rosa

An act of intimidation

EDITOR: Bill Gallaher’s recall petition against retiring District Attorney Jill Ravitch has been described in other letters and by The Press Democrat’s editorial board as a waste of tax dollars and his retribution for the $500,000 fine paid to settle the Villa Capri scandal in which elders were abandoned in the 2017 Tubbs fire, left to be rescued by first responders and relatives. As a former federal and state prosecutor I see this recall as far more dangerous. This is a show of force to intimidate future elected officials who might thwart any of his many building and senior living enterprises.

Importantly, it also gives Gallaher the opportunity to find a more cooperative district attorney candidate to support and finance. There are other examples. Gallaher’s daughter contributed an astronomical $1.8 million to oppose the SMART tax extension. The Gallaher companies recently sued Windsor and Santa Rosa to fight their environmentally friendly electric appliance ordinance.

This is getting scary. Sonoma County governance is not for sale. No one should sign these recall petitions circulated by paid signature gatherers. Then, the community needs to be on the alert for the influence being wielded by this rich and powerful family.

KIM CLEMENT

Santa Rosa

County treasurer divests

EDITOR: Sonoma County’s pooled investment inventory has been posted for the fourth quarter of 2020. The Friends of Public Banking Santa Rosa coalition is happy to report that County Treasurer Erick Roeser has dramatically reduced new investments in the major banks financing the fossil fuel industry (“Divest public funds from fossil fuel,” Close to Home, Jan. 17).

While the third quarter investment report showed $236 million invested in said banks, the fourth quarter report reflects just $15 million newly invested in Credit Suisse, one of the major financiers of the fossil fuel industry.

We are also pleased to see that Roeser is divesting not only from fossil fuel financiers but also from banks that have been primary sources of financing detention centers as well, namely Wells Fargo and BNP Paribas. This is all in accordance with the socially responsible investing resolution that the county supervisors voted approved in 2019.

There still is $317 million in previous investments in certificates of deposit in the major banks financing fossil fuels that will mature in 2021-2022. We look to Roeser’s continued divestment from these banks once these investments terminate.

A regional public bank would offer a powerful pathway forward to investing our money into our local community.

SHELLY BROWNING

and PHILIP BEARD

Santa Rosa

