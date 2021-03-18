Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Don’t reopen schools now

EDITOR: At this rate, it is not worth it to reopen schools. Although COVID-19 cases are lowering, they are nowhere near safe levels. Not many teachers have been vaccinated, and having every teacher vaccinated would be extremely slow.

If students did return on the targeted April 26 date under the hybrid protocol, students would only be in school for 12 days (considering the school year ends in early June). Students have already been in online school for well over eight months, and many have become used to it.

Many students I know also disagree with the idea of reopening the school and believe that it is utterly pointless, considering how late we are in the year. The Santa Rosa school district’s current plan is also extremely unclear and lackluster, illustrating how the district is nowhere close to reopening schools.

All in all, the idea of returning students to school is a tedious and time-consuming process that would result in minimal benefits compared to distance learning.

BEN CHAN

Junior, Maria Carrillo High School

Help for landlords

EDITOR: There is a vast difference between investing in stock and investing in real estate (“An investment choice,” Letters, March 5). Stock provides no service to the community; rental property provides millions of housing units.

Stock sits in a brokerage account. Rental property is a business and requires ongoing attention. Stocks don’t call in the middle of the night to tell you a pipe burst.

Rental property has sizable monthly and annual expenses, including taxes, insurance, mortgage, maintenance, utilities, repairs and replacement of appliances, plumbing, painting, the roof and more. You pay taxes on stocks only if you make a profit and only when the stock is sold. Landlords pay property and income taxes annually.

Presumably people want schools and all the other things taxes provide.

No investment is designed to provide free housing to anyone else. Government should provide for the public good, and it still needs tax revenue to pay for it.

Many people may resent or even hate their landlord, but until the government owns enough housing to provide free- or low-cost housing, that’s how you will have a roof over your head. Landlords need the same kind of assistance as other businesses to keep that roof.

VICKI LEIDNER

Rohnert Park

Collecting the bills

EDITOR: I don’t have an MBA, nor am I a certified public accountant. However, reading “the billing system was not designed to consider a customer would not pay their bill for three months or more” startled me (“City prepares water rate hikes,” March 8). I learned at my lemonade stand at age 5, people might not pay their bill.

MARY JENKINS

Santa Rosa

Law enforcement costs

EDITOR: There has been a lot of talk, locally and around the country, about defunding the police. Defunding is a word that has different meanings to different people but generally means taking money from law enforcement budgets and using it to help solve local societal problems, which in turn decreases the need for law enforcement “solutions.”

The idea of defunding law enforcement has made little headway with local elected representatives. The idea, apparently, goes too far.

But defunding is already happening in local government. It is the defunding of necessary services from other departments to pay for law enforcement excesses. No one is discussing that with the proper language.

Because of legal settlements, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office had its insurance premium increased by $2.7 million per year. And settlements themselves cost $6.6 million in payouts last year (which doesn’t even include legal and administrative costs), a large percentage of which, as a deductible, is paid by taxpayers, not the insurer.

What services don’t we have in order to pay for these settlements and premiums? What better use could we have made of this money? We haven’t discussed this and called it what it is — defunding. Maybe it’s time to start.

SUSAN COLLIER LAMONT

Santa Rosa

Coping with high schools

EDITOR: I am sad to see so much consternation about the combining of high schools in the west county. It is the progression of time, nothing else. It might have been better to move all the Analyans to El Molino, so Forestville could thrive and grow with more traffic, more teens, more cigarette butts, more necking on the nearby trails, more speeding cars exiting school parking and just a whole lot more to cope with.

NATALIE TIMM

Sebastopol

Coronavirus relief

EDITOR: J.L. Robley (“A time for gratitude,” Letters, March 4) says he knows of no other country doing half of what our nation has done in terms of financial help during this trying time. Canada gave $1,400 per month for four months. European countries subsidized businesses to keep paying their employees even though they were staying home. Japan, Slovenia, Sweden, Finland and Germany all provided more relief than the U.S. when tied to percentage of GDP.

AL DUNCAN

Santa Rosa

