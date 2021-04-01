Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Development and fire risk

EDITOR: Thank you for publishing the Los Angeles Times editorial on developments in high-fire risk areas (“State should block development in high-fire risk areas,” Friday). The conflicting pressures of climate change-induced wildfires and the need for affordable housing leave counties few viable solutions to house citizens and keep them safe.

This conflict is playing out here in Sonoma County. Permit Sonoma and the Board of Supervisors are bending under withering pressure from the state and approving development in areas close to and within Cal Fire hazard zones, while the Board of Forestry is rewriting its minimum fire safe regulations, aimed at restricting building along narrow roads. As we speak, there are legal shouting matches occurring between county counsel and Board of Forestry representatives.

A Pandora’s box of awful solutions has resulted. The Chanate Road development is being opposed largely because of the tremendous amount of dry vegetation in the area. The Springs specific plan will allow housing for 1,500 people in a one square block area across the street from a Cal Fire moderate fire hazard zone. In areas burned by the Glass fire, cannabis farms are being approved along a narrow road that firetrucks will not access.

California needs to recognize this paradox and offer counties guidance, differentiating between rural and urban areas, where solutions may vary.

JOANNE M. BROWN

Sonoma

Schools and coronavirus

EDITOR: I couldn’t help but notice that most schools are returning after spring break, even though vacations and holidays have seen a surge in the coronavirus. I guess this time we think it’ll be different. And then Friday’s paper had a heartwarming photo from Cardinal Newman of returning students hugging and generally being in proximity. Except in the classroom, of course. I guess social distancing is so 2020. What could possibly go wrong?

DOUGLAS ROBERTSON

Santa Rosa

Standing up to hate

EDITOR: Several years ago, as the then-fire chief, I proposed that the city of Petaluma ban the sale and use of all fireworks. Later, as a member of the City Council, I again raised the issue. During public meetings where the proposal was discussed, people very clearly told me that I was wrong to make such a proposal. I never received threatening or insulting phone calls at my home from anonymous callers.

Recently, in Rohnert Park, Vice Mayor Jackie Elward supported a similar ban on the sale and use of fireworks in her city. The vice mayor, an African American, received a threatening phone call at her home that included racial slurs. This phone call was evil and cowardly, perpetrated by an unidentified voice spewing racial insults at one of the community’s elected leaders.

This type of hateful behavior cannot be allowed to pass unchallenged. I hope that every elected official and civic leader in Sonoma County, including former Rohnert Park council members, speaks out against this hateful rhetoric.

An 18th-century Irish philosopher wrote: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men (and women) to do nothing.”

CHRIS ALBERTSON

Santa Barbara

Media gag order

EDITOR: Truth in journalism and our freedoms seem to be disappearing. Censorship is on the rise. Suppressing books like “Huckleberry Finn,” “To Kill a Mockingbird” and some by Dr. Seuss is a step toward totalitarianism.

Blacklisting people so they may never work again smacks of Nazism. Monopolistic social media deleting posts on their respective platforms or shutting down competing platforms like Parler is pure censorship. The truth: protests last summer in Seattle, Portland, St. Louis and other big cities were violent, destructive and murderous, not peaceful. Our eyes clearly saw massive looting and burning buildings and cars.

More truth: antifa and Black Lives Matter, with their Marxist origins, are intent upon destroying our families and country. They are, in fact, quite organized, their training programs stringent. They use encrypted social media to call for violent nighttime protests.

Critical race theory, demanding that whites apologize for their whiteness and tearing down our history and culture, has no place in our schools. It’s a metastasizing cancer.

At our now unsecured southern borders, 15,000 unaccompanied minors welcomed by Joe Biden to illegally enter our country is a tragedy.

Now, eliminate the gag order so journalists can report the truth.

SANDY METZGER

Santa Rosa

Shocking conditions

EDITOR: Conditions for children held at the border are inhuman and unacceptable beyond any measure (“Alarm grows as surge persists,” March 23). We don’t treat even stabled animals so callously. How is it possible these young people are given thin Mylar throws to cover themselves? Could we possibly get a shipment of actual blankets in there?

TINA HOLIDAY

Rohnert Park

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.