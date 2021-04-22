Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Unanswered questions

EDITOR: Your April 10 article about the Graton incident involving a Sheriff’s Office dog is one of several you have published in the past year about the disturbing incident, which was captured on video (“County, deputies sued over K-9 arrest”). There are too many unanswered questions in your coverage.

For example, about the dog: What, if anything, has happened with to this dog, his handler and the K-9 unit in the year since the video was taken? What is the status of the investigation into this dog and his handler? Has the dog been retrained? Retired? Is the dog still in service?

Have there been other incidents of the dog not responding to commands? Has the handler been retrained? Is the handler still working with this dog or with a different dog? What, if anything, has changed in the K-9 unit? Is the sheriff satisfied with this dog’s performance and his handler’s performance? Are others in the community satisfied?

These are only a few of my questions, and I’m not a journalist. I truly wonder why journalists and editors at The Press Democrat are not asking these questions and writing about them.

BETH VANN

Petaluma

Estero in peril

EDITOR: Drakes Estero is the heart of Point Reyes National Seashore, but the National Park Service is not protecting it from pollution coming from cattle. Therefore, the estero is likely to be at the center of future lawsuits.

This is one of the most important estuaries on the West Coast. It is a federally designated shorebird reserve. Eelgrass beds cover about a third of the bottom lands and are a critical fish nursery, as well as a vital food supply for wintering birds. It is a critical winter habitat for black brants. It contains the largest seal colony in Marin County.

Ranches pollute the streams that run into Drakes Estero. The park’s studies in the early 2000s showed that fecal coliform levels repeatedly violated state water quality standards. Samples from early 2021 showed fecal coliform bacteria to be three to five times the water quality standard in two streams flowing into the estero. Cattle can be seen standing in the estuary and defecating.

Almost all of California’s estuaries have been destroyed. Drakes Estero is a vital resource in this beloved park and must be better protected. It would be an environmental insult to issue 20-year leases to cattle ranches in the seashore.

BOB JOHNSTON

Inverness

and MARTY GRIFFIN

Belvedere

Fit for ‘Believe it or Not’

EDITOR: Three current or former mayors indicted or accused of sexual assault. A public whipping of one of them is held in an hours long Zoom meeting. The newspaper convicts that same one before the investigation is complete. Robert Ripley, a past resident of Sonoma County, would have loved it — believe it or not. It was not a good day for Sonoma County or Windsor.

LARRY WAGNER

Fort Bragg

Chaos and confusion

EDITOR: OK, I left law enforcement before my department issued Tasers, but I remember the chaos and confusion that rules in the middle of wrestling someone into submission when they are resisting arrest.

If an officer is on the verge of being overpowered — with all that could mean — and he or she is trained to use a Taser in such conditions, securing the feel of the pistol grip of the Taser would likely be uppermost in one part of his or her mind. But in the chaos, diverting one’s eyes to be sure it is the Taser and not the pistol would oftentimes not be possible (“Chief says officer meant to grab Taser,” April 13).

Much of an officer’s concentration is on all the things his or her opponent is doing and how to counter them. So, when the feel of a pistol grip is obtained, a rushed use of the tool to halt the chaos is understandable.

It is not hard to see the operative words here: “pistol grip.” Why in the world is a Taser designed to be so similar to a pistol that it is so easily mistaken in the very situations in which it is intended to be used?

WAYNE MINSON

Santa Rosa

Bezos’ vision of success

EDITOR: Amazon workers rejected unionizing their workforce, claiming they were treated fairly and well compensated for their work. Your April 17 article concluded with a quote from Jeff Bezos: “ It’s clear to me that we need a better vision for how we create value for our employees — a vision for their success.”

The company is mostly comprised of warehouse associates and their average starting pay is $14.97 an hour. Well, can you raise a family on that income? Can you buy an occasional new car? Own a home? Is college in your children’s future? A resounding no to all of those questions.

So, what exactly is Bezos’ “vision for their success”?

RICHARD CARDIFF

Sebastopol

Brodd, an ‘expert’?

EDITOR: After watching Barry Brodd testify as an “expert” witness on the use of force in the Derek Chauvin trial, it is no wonder that liability payments and insurance premiums for our local law enforcement forces have gone through the roof (“Former SR police officer testifies in Chauvin trial,” April 14). The only positive point in your article is that he is no longer teaching at Santa Rosa Junior College.

STEVE HAEFFELE

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.