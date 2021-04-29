Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

The first read

EDITOR: What? Chris Smith is retiring (“Retirement is for old people, and yet here I am,” Sunday)? Oh, no. He is the first thing we read in our newspaper, subscribers for more than 40 years. Smith is always interesting, entertaining and such a great reporter. We will miss him tremendously.

Smith wrote about my husband, Dave, a few years ago when he was working on a train table setup of our 50 years together, all documented in models of our adventures. Last year, the story was Dave refurbishing old radios at no charge, except the parts needed. The response was amazing — people calling and emailing us; they still do. That hobby is still alive and well in Windsor.

We wish Smith all the joy and adventure he deserves in retirement. Good Luck to a good man.

SUZAN and DAVE LEWIS

Windsor

Water conservation

EDITOR: Let’s build new housing developments smothering our Earth (not referring to rebuilds because of fires). Let’s approve new vineyards stripping our hills and fields. Let’s approve cannabis grows doing the same with much more water use than vineyards. Let’s keep golf courses green. And then let’s advise residential users to conserve water. Really?

MARIA DeBERNARDI

Penngrove

Vote for Reynoza

EDITOR: Right now, Windsor needs Rosa Reynoza on the Town Council. She is honest, open, transparent, knowledgeable and the only candidate who has been attending and participating in council meetings for the past six years. She is not part of the secretive old guard Town Council.

She has not taken campaign donations from political action committees, political parties, unions, builders or developers, so she is not beholden to any of them. She has no conflicts of interest. She is beholden to Windsor residents and businesses, because that is who she is going to represent.

She needs your vote so she can represent you. This is the most important Windsor election to date, so if you have not already returned your ballot, please mark Rosa Reynoza and mail or drop your ballot off today. Windsor is counting on you to help steer us in the right direction.

BETSY MALLACE

Windsor

Where the money flows

EDITOR: A multiyear lack of rainfall has prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a drought emergency in Sonoma and Mendocino counties. Meanwhile, our precious aquifers drop. Still, Sonoma County’s supervisors surge blindly ahead, poised to approve thousands more acres of thirsty cannabis farms. “What goes on here?” I asked a neighbor, and he replied, “Follow the money.”

JACK JONES

Sebastopol

Immigration costs

EDITOR: I often see the worthless platitude “we are a nation of immigrants” used to justify opening our borders. This is shortsighted and shallow thinking. What are the facts? Any new resident requires food, water, clothing, housing, transportation, education, health care, waste disposal and employment, among many other resources. There is only one source for all these — the resources of America and its citizenry.

Flying in the face of ecosystem collapse, global warming, drought, overcrowding, traffic, pollution, noise, urban sprawl, overtaxation and unemployment, I find it baffling that anyone could seriously advocate for more immigrants.

Go to any smart, developed country — Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Canada, etc. — and tell them you like their country and want to immigrate and see how far you get. They know better. Most other countries realized long ago that there are major negative costs to their ecological resources and burdens to their citizens from immigration.

Through our misguided chain migration policies, one immigrant often leads to most of their relatives as well. People with misguided feelings of altruism should never be allowed to further degrade our environment and burden our citizenry by opening our borders. Wise up, America.

GARY SCHOUEST

Santa Rosa

Equity and justice

EDITOR: On the day Derek Chauvin was convicted of causing the death of George Floyd, a reporter outside the courthouse interviewed a white man, asking “Why are you here today?” In short, he said his life was privileged and he wanted to support the Black Lives Matter movement but didn’t know how to do it. This statement had a profound effect on me. In my middle-class working family, we were taught to work hard, get an education and stay out of trouble. There was no emphasis on issues of race, diversity or equality.

For the first time, many people in America are beginning to recognize the effects of racism. With technology and social media, we see the inequity in law enforcement and brutality by citizens against citizens who are different — be they be Black, brown, Asian, Native Americans, LGBQT or religious minorities. Every day these events are captured on video for the world to see. We can no longer be naïve.

Things will only get better when every one of us does something in our lives to promote racial equity and equal justice for all.

DON RAIMONDI

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.