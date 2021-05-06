Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Shortchanging students

EDITOR: With more than 600,000 students, Los Angeles schools are returning to five-day in-class learning. Marin County has five days, Windsor has four. Here in Santa Rosa, most students are given two days of in-class learning, and even those days are shortened.

My daughter went to her in-person high school class, received instruction and was then given time to do work for other classes. This reflects inadequate planning and insufficient curricula, which I believe accurately reflects where we are citywide.

Schools are doing the bare minimum, and in many cases it’s too little, too late. We need to expend money, time and effort to find students at risk of academic failure and provide full-time remedial instruction or risk losing them altogether.

Call the Santa Rosa school superintendent and demand that we maximize the last month of student learning. School site councils should not authorize funds for any extracurricular expenditure until we salvage our children’s lost year. Use funds to authorize additional remedial academic support.

Call your child’s school principal and tell them we need our children back in school. We’ll have no one to blame for their failure but ourselves.

ROY CAMARILLO

Santa Rosa

Biden and GOP

EDITOR: Over the first 100 days Joe Biden has been in office Republicans have painted him as old and senile, fragile, controlled by sinister radical socialists. They say his policies are ruining the country. Many congressional Republicans voted to overturn his election, and many still refuse to acknowledge his legitimacy.

They’ve falsely accused him of trying to take away everyone’s Fourth of July red meat. They also complain that he doesn’t show them enough love.

After four years of Donald Trump’s divisiveness and convincing his faithful that their worst enemy is their American neighbor, Lindsey Graham says Biden has been divisive.

Republicans seem dead set on giving Trump the opportunity to lose the popular vote again. Trump lost the popular vote twice, and the electoral vote once. He won the electoral vote once, which gives him a one out of four winning record. Sad.

Trump has spent six months focused on his loss, equal to one-eighth of his time in office. Imagine if he had had such focus as president. He may have accomplished something besides tax cuts and appointing judges.

D.C. GALLOWAY

Sebastopol

Fireworks and liability

EDITOR: Here’s a possible solution for fireworks sales in Rohnert Park. People can buy and sell all the fireworks they want as long as they sign certificates of liability along with everyone who participates in their activities and the insurance carrier that cover the activities. PG&E is held liable, so people should be too. Foreseeable negligence is not forgiven.

STEVE HAEFFELE

Santa Rosa

Rebuilding plans

EDITOR: The Press Democrat somehow does not understand that our infrastructure in Santa Rosa is built with one- and two-lane roads. Given that, is making downtown Santa Rosa an urban setting by rebuilding city and county government buildings a good investment? It is not. Sonoma County needs to build new office space on the empty land on Mendocino Avenue by its existing offices to replace those by the former Sutter Hospital on Chanate Road — the office space that costs almost $1 million for security each year, plus huge maintenance bills.

How would you get all the workers downtown? The county’s three bus systems need to merge into one efficient system, but they won’t. Maybe they’re counting on federal bailout money to save, them but the last transit money never made it to Sonoma County. Can you get workers to take SMART? There would need to be parking for thousands of cars by SMART stations.

If you allow thousands of cars to be driven to downtown Santa Rosa, there will be huge traffic jams. Carbon pollution will be off the charts because our infrastructure is built out. And with our governments living off federal bailout money, we don’t need another tax for rebuilding government office space.

ANDREW SMITH

Santa Rosa

Still shining?

EDITOR: The American experiment is teetering on a razor’s edge. Progressive elites seek to replace its foundation with critical race theory, a variant of atheistic Marxism. I write to remind my neighbors of the pillars of our experiment; perhaps there is time to step back from the brink.

First, there is a God, and we are not him. Second, His laws are self-evident, as are the blessings of obedience and the perils of rebellion. Third, man is His free creature, with a natural right and responsibility to serve God according to the dictates of one’s own conscience. Fourth, man is beset with pride, foolishness and a lust for power. Fifth, government is both necessary and dangerous; necessary because God instituted it to safeguard natural rights, but dangerous because it too can be infected with evil and given to tyranny. Accordingly, good government is marked by checks and balances and subject to the sovereignty of a well-informed electorate, so as to maximize freedom under God and to minimize tyranny under man.

No nation is perfect, but some governments are indeed better than others. Seven hundred and fifty million people yearn to immigrate to America. For them, the American experiment is a shining city on a hill. Is it still for us?

DEAN DAVIS

Santa Rosa

