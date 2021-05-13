Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Stephens’ omissions

EDITOR: I wanted to fill in some conveniently omitted points in Bret Stephens’ May 6 column (“Biden’s plan promises permanent decline”). President Joe Biden’s plan will cover eight years, averaging $500 billion annually, or 1.9% of GDP. Military spending will be around 3.3% of GDP over the same period. Biden’s plan will increase infrastructure spending by about 60% of projected military spending. These figures are from economist Dean Baker.

Stephens mentions taxing the rich, but does not mention corporations, both of which were the big winners in the economy over the past four decades. His concern is for corporations, not the poor in this country, of which there are far too many — a terrible disgrace.

Stephens also claims that other countries, incidentally much smaller than the U.S., have suffered because of money put into social programs. Even if that were true, this country is big and rich enough to pay for whatever it needs or wants to do.

KAREN COOPER

Hilo, Hawaii

Police and protests

EDITOR: Your May 1 editorial focuses on the OIR Group’s report on Santa Rosa’s Black Lives Matter demonstrations (“Securing public trust for law enforcement”). The OIR report says the use of “less-lethal munitions” was a “confrontational exercise of state authority” that incited the crowd more, resulting in more police retaliation.

The report also suggests that the Police Department consider the “distinction” between “peaceful protest and volatile, dangerous resistance to police.” This distinction prompted me to look at the SRPD 2019 policy manual to see whether there was any written distinction with regard to First Amendment rights to protest and unlawful actions. I found no such distinction. I also did not find any policies for crowd management.

The Center for Policing Equity, an entity that could be highly beneficial to the Police Department in re-imagining its mandate, has “guiding principles for crowd management” that would be an excellent addition to the SRPD’s manual

Citizens have First Amendment rights. When they are exercised, the police response too often is the assumption that violence will ensue, resulting in militaristic approaches. We need to focus on community policing, which will benefit everyone. A change is going to come.

DONNA GAETANO

Santa Rosa

Cheney shows character

Editor: We don’t have to agree with Rep. Lynn Cheney’s ideals, but we can admire an act of courage when we see one. In the U.S., we traditionally vote for ideas and ideals and the politicians who represent them. We don’t kowtow to any man. House Repblican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s party is cowardly, but Cheney has character.

LISE MELIN

Santa Rosa

Protect the archives

EDITOR: The Sonoma County archives are without a doubt one of the county and library’s most unique and historically valuable assets. Local historians and researchers are abundantly aware of how valuable these records going back to the early 1800s are and the fact that they are irreplaceable.

However, the current storage facility out at Los Guilicos has narrowly escaped destruction twice — once during the Nuns fire in 2017 and again when the Glass fire came within feet of the building last year. It is imperative that the collection be moved to a safe, accessible and adequate facility this year.

In 2019, the Library Commission authorized the preparation of an archives plan. That plan recommended moving the archives from Los Guilicos to the Santa Rosa library basement and the nearby history and genealogy library as a temporary measure. While not ideal, at least these locations would be more accessible to researchers and safe from fire. Ideally, the collection should be moved just once to a permanent facility.

The Historical Society of Santa Rosa urges the county supervisors and the Sonoma County Library Commission to preserve and protect our community’s history by taking action on this matter as soon as possible.

BRYAN MUCH

President, Historical Society

of Santa Rosa

Dangerous dog

EDITOR: In February, I was sickened to read about the horrifying unprovoked attack by a pit bull that resulted in the death of Susan Standen’s beloved pet dog, Baby Ruth. I too, have a cute white dog that has been a wonderful companion to me, especially during the pandemic. My heart went out to this woman I do not know but feel a kinship to as a single woman who loves her pet as family.

Now I am enraged to learn that Baby Ruth is the second dog that has been killed by her vicious attacker (“A lingering emptiness,” May 3). A responsible dog owner would have had his own dog euthanized after the first attack. Where is the humanity of this man who drove off from the scene of the tragedy in February?

Baby Ruth did not deserve to die, and her attacker does not deserve to live. I also believe the owner should serve jail time for fleeing the scene and taking no responsibility for his dog’s actions, let alone showing no sympathy for its victims. He certainly owes Standen restitution for her grievous loss.

BARBARA JOHANSON

Sebastopol

