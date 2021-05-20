Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Digital outlaws

EDITOR: We are under attack every day by digital outlaws. Hospitals, power plants, school systems, vital infrastructure hacked and held for ransom. Even a cloud of suspicion hangs around our elections. The coin of the realm for these outlaws is Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is one of many digital currencies that utilize Blockchain technology to create a thing of value digitally. These coins exist in a ledger system on multiple digital platforms. One transaction with Bitcoin can use the equivalent of 38 days of electricity in the common home. In our house that is about $150 times trillions of transactions. This is an exponential growth issue on carbon-based electric grids heating up an already overheated earth.

In economics we understand if a society wants less of an activity, we tax it. A carbon footprint sales tax embedded on all digital currencies creates two solutions. The embedded sales tax in the coin algorithm will enable governments to track down any holder of illegally gotten digital currency, gutting the ransomware business plan. This multinational carbon sales tax on digital currencies will recoup global climate costs.

Funding is now in place to hunt down those who threaten America and our allies by hijacking our infrastructure.

STEVEN GARCIA

Sebastopol

California’s budget surplus

EDITOR: The state budget surplus provides a golden opportunity to make long-needed improvements to two departments used heavily by the general public — the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Employment Development Department.

For decades we have suffered from the inefficient, sometimes nonfunctional computer systems in these state departments. We don’t have to think back too far to be reminded of the total breakdown at EDD, and DMV has had problems for decades.

To upgrade the computer systems of these departments (are there others?) is decidedly not a sexy, warm-and-fuzzy use of funds that are uniquely available now, but the need has been glaring for many, many years. Politicians might not feel voters would reward them for allocating money for these purposes, but it would be unconscionable to let this opportunity pass without bringing heavily used departments into the 21st century. Letters and emails to your state representatives to this effect might help.

PAMELA TENNANT

Sebastopol

Public health needs

EDITOR: As this COVID-19 pandemics unfolds it’s easy to be drawn into the endless debate about what the appropriate public policy should be regarding social distancing, mask use and vaccine passports. With a shortage of real science and the intrusion of politics and public opinion coloring every question, public health institutions struggle to find reasonable policies that mitigate risk but don’t go too far.

But we must not question the importance of strong public health leadership and authority to set policy during a pandemic. The idea that individuals have the universal right to act without regard to public welfare doesn’t make sense during a worldwide pandemic.

Consider that a much more deadly virus is not implausible. As bad as it is, COVID-19 has a relatively low death rate compared to other potential emergent coronavirus strains. Imagine how we would need to respond if the next pathogen had a 50% mortality rate, instead of the (variably reported) less than 1% we have with this one?

We can and should debate how far our institutions go with their public health policies in a pandemic, but we cannot question the critical importance of their role.

JAMES DeVORE

Santa Rosa

A diversion?

EDITOR: The recent “guidance” about masks from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was all smoke and mirrors reversing a long-standing position reiterated only days earlier.

I believe it was intended to divert public attention from all the other news that was not favorable to the administration — the border, Israel, inflation, Russian hackers, gas lines and prices, etc. In other words, a public relations move, which this administration uses masterfully with the assistance of a compliant Media.

It appears to have been coordinated with an announcement by the head of a major teachers union saying schools will open in the fall, reversing the position she had taken two days earlier casting doubt on fall reopening.

Notice the rush by bureaucrats down the food chain to disabuse the notion that America doesn't have to wear masks.

JIM HABEKORN

Santa Rosa

