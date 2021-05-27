Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Awaiting GOP plans

EDITOR: If the odds play out in 2022, Mitch McConnell will probably become the Senate majority leader and Kevin McCarthy the speaker of the House. What are the positive steps that they plan to implement? To date, they have only taken negative stances against the Jan. 6 investigation, the Voting Rights Act and proposed infrastructure improvements. Will their only actions be to defeat the president’s proposals, or do they have alternate and positive initiatives to improve our country? Gentlemen, please enlighten us now so we can cast our votes with clear alternatives between the two parties.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

Hunting for election fraud

EDITOR: Bill Krumbein made an intriguing proposal (“Facts and fraud,” Letters, May 16). He called on millionaires who believed the “malarkey” that the 2020 election was fraudulent to reward anyone who could produce evidence of significant fraud a reward of $10 million.

It would be interesting to find out if there were any takers. Why would anyone go to the trouble, especially without the help of the FBI, of finding evidence of election fraud for the paltry sum of $10 million. In 2017, American taxpayers were compelled to put up $40 million just to have Robert Mueller come up empty-handed trying to do the same thing.

LEO LANE

Petaluma

Pensions for everyone

EDITOR: As a retired teacher I am often asked, “Why do teachers get to have defined-benefit pensions?” A better question is, “Why don’t all American workers have such pensions?” Why shouldn’t you “know that when you retire you will get a paycheck for your whole life and you’d know how much it would be,” as columnist Nicholas Goldberg wrote (“We loved our pensions — until they disappeared,” Friday).

After 50 years of hard work, why should only some have security in old age? “An estimated third to a half of all Americans, including many who have 401(k)s, have insufficient funds to retire at their current standard of living,” Goldberg wrote. An economic system that does not provide security for all is seriously unjust.

Corporations seek to maximize profits, not provide workers with pensions. What the private sector cannot or will not do becomes a matter for government. Why not expand Social Security to provide a modest but adequate pension for every worker in America? It just makes sense.

The U.S. has a very low score on the Gross National Happiness Index. This change alone would improve our score immensely.

GENE A. HOTTEL

Santa Rosa

Pricing out the locals

EDITOR: Your article about the Backyard restaurant in Forestville closing had a couple of hidden nuggets (“Farewell to Backyard,” May 19): “Rural west county’s ascension as a popular rental spot has driven out full-time residents, resulting in fewer families and locals coming to their restaurant, Gardenhire said.” Also fewer high schools, like El Molino.

Hello! That’s the elephant in the room that our elected officials refuse to see. If all the homes on the market become bidding wars for the very rich, who turn them into Airbnbs, pretty soon all the schools start closing, restaurants catering to locals close, and it’s harder to find workers for the upscale playgrounds of the wealthy visitors. There’s no shortage of houses, there’s just a shortage of houses working people live in.

Instead, what you have is a landscape of marijuana hoop houses, owned by corporations fighting over the last drop of water so they can grow dope, and neighborhoods of party houses for the rich kids. Meanwhile, the streets, parks and underpasses are filled with people who used to be able to afford homes.

When the only thing that matters is money, this is the world you get.

WALT FRAZER

Graton

Blame US, not Israel

EDITOR: I don’t blame Israel for the recent violence in that region. Rather, I blame the U.S. government. The US has a “special” relationship with Israel unlike any other country. In clinical terms, this would be described as a classic codependency. Bad for Israel. Bad for America. Terrible for the Palestinians.

By offering unconditional economic, military and diplomatic support, the U.S. is complicit in every gross human rights violation Israel is accused of. The recent Human Rights Watch report accusing Israel of apartheid and persecution should have referenced the U.S. too. Likewise, when Amnesty International said the eviction of Palestinian families from the Sheik Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem was a war crime, the U.S. should have also been condemned.

On the final day of the 9/11 hearings in June 2004, Lee Hamilton, the co-chair of the 9/11 commission, asked the panel of intelligence experts what motivated the hijackers to attack America. The response from FBI Special Agent James Fitzgerald was not surprising: “They identify with the Palestinian problem, they identify with people who oppose repressive regime,s and they tend to focus their anger on the United States.”

STEVE BAKER

Santa Rosa

Space tourism can wait

EDITOR: Can we please tend to all the problems here on Earth before billions are spent to cause the same problems on other plants in the universe (“Successful flight for Virgin Galactic rocket,” Sunday)?

STEVIE LAZO

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.