Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

A case of negligence

EDITOR: As an alumni parent of Sonoma Academy, I can only say this: Sonoma Academy digs its own grave by minimizing and ignoring something they knew about that was damaging the well-being of students in a long-term way (“Misconduct rocks Sonoma Academy,” Sunday). It makes a fraud of their stated Ideals.

Sonoma Academy educated these women to speak truth to power and stand up for what is right. Their gross negligence perpetuates the damage they have wrought on the lives of these women, and each passing day of non-reckoning warrants a significant payout of punitive damages for such arrogant and condescending posturing.

They are reaping what they sow. This could have been graciously put to rest a decade ago, or a year ago. They bring this on themselves. The only thing they are accomplishing is to continually demonstrate an interest in maintaining an elite image over the duty to protect the students.

CHUCK JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

Gallaher’s development

EDITOR: Bill Gallaher has no shame. Villa Capri, one of his Oakmont Senior Living properties, left residents to fend for themselves during the 2017 Tubbs fire. Had not family come to rescue them, most would have perished. After charges were brought against Oakmont Senior Living, a settlement was reached and Gallaher walked away with a slap on the wrist. Gallaher is running a recall on the district attorney who delivered that slap as an obvious revenge tactic during her last year in office.

Now Gallaher and Oakmont want to build a development that would house approximately 1,000 elderly and vulnerable people in the path of wildfires and flood even more vehicles into evacuation lanes that were strained during last year’s evacuations (“Disputed housing project revived,” June 6).

I cannot think of a worse idea from a worse developer. Oakmont Senior Living’s niche market is dangerous for its residents and callous toward its neighbors. Santa Rosa and Sonoma County should not be entertaining proposals from Bill Gallaher or Oakmont Senior Living.

MARK COUGHLAN

Santa Rosa

GOP’s cancel culture

EDITOR: If there was any question about why the Republican Party is an increasing irrelevance in California politics, a few recent events can help explain its diminished status. In letters to the editor, Republicans rage against historical accuracy and conjure the timeworn boogie man of Karl Marx while screeching anti-vaxxers disrupt the town hall meeting of Rep. Jared Huffman.

In the thrall of the preposterous charlatan Donald Trump, these Republicans are doing a masterful job of canceling themselves, and in so doing, are providing a valuable public service.

BRIAN GEAGAN

Healdsburg

Preferred parking

EDITOR: By what logic are stores reserving their best parking spaces for customers who won’t even set foot inside their stores? It is increasingly annoying to see Walmart, Target, Home Depot and other big box stores blocking front line parking spaces for curbside pickup. And these spaces are always empty. Their best customers don’t like this. Why do we have to park in the back row, so that clients who probably don’t like these stores can park in the front — if they show up at all?

ECKHARD KONKEL

Santa Rosa

Free choices

EDITOR: Thank goodness for folks like Chris Castleman (“Restaurant fiddles off-key tune,” editorial, June 2). People should be free to make their own health decisions, which includes masks and vaccines. I applaud his integrity with regard to reminding people that this is supposedly still a free country.

If folks want to mask up and vaccinate — go for it. Likewise, the opposite should hold true. Each individual is responsible for their own health, especially concerning a virus that 99% of the population survives.

And why are all the masked up and vaccinated people so worried about other people and what they choose to do? If the masks and vaccines work the way we’re told that they do, then they’re all protected, right?

ANDREA GREENE

Brooklyn, New York

Putting lives at risk

EDITOR: The article about a motorcyclist crossing a double line, creating an accident and killing himself prompts this letter (“Motorcyclists dies in head-on crash,” May 22). Lately, I have noticed people driving on the wrong side of the road (almost daily); passing on blind curves (three times in two weeks); pulling out from side streets, parking spaces or driveways into oncoming traffic (twice in a week); texting while driving (too many times to count).

I wonder, is this the same “I want my freedom and liberty to do anything I want without regard to anybody but myself” attitude (even though it does include “myself”; see beginning of letter)? Is this the same freedom and liberty that makes some not wear a mask, social distance or get the COVID vaccine?

The rules are in place to protect us all, including you, your loved ones, your friends and, yes, those you don’t know. You cannot run stop signs, drive on the wrong side of the road or burn your house down. Please, stop acting like bratty, selfish 4-year-olds. Please, try to be responsible adults. Lives depend on it, including your own.

GREGORY PERRONE

Santa Rosa

