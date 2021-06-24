Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

The bishops and Biden

EDITOR: As a Catholic, I am saddened and embarrassed by some of the American bishops who are publicly weaponizing our most beautiful sacrament, Holy Communion (“US bishops back plan for potential rebuke of Biden,” Saturday).

I find inspiration these days in the many Catholics who continue to focus on the message of Christ and extend unconditional love to all, especially the least in our community. For leadership, I look to people like Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego, Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington and our dear Pope Francis. He instructed us that Holy Communion is “not a prize for the perfect but a powerful medicine and nourishment for the weak.”

Yes, we are all weak — President Joe Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and even the American bishops.

MARCELLA FOX

Santa Rosa

A shabby greenway

EDITOR: The Prince Memorial Greenway is a multi-million-dollar jewel running from downtown Santa Rosa westerly along Santa Rosa Creek. It was depressing and a little bit unnerving to walk this stretch recently and see more vagrants than walkers, garbage everywhere and no maintenance of the walkways and its trees and shrubs. Where are the cops and city workers who ought to be protecting and maintaining this valuable community resource?

WAYNE WOLSKI

Santa Rosa

Ripping up a new road

EDITOR: Let’s say you hired a contractor to build a very nice home. The day you were to move in, as the house appeared complete and looked great, you found that the contractor had ripped up the floors, removed the sheetrock and gutted the attic. After it was done.

Now, take a ride from Healdsburg to Cloverdale. You will be traveling over one stretch of Highway 101 that is only two years old, and the next 8 miles is less than one year old. About 16 miles total. You may notice at least 12 places where the new road has been ripped up, storm drains installed under the new pavement, and repaved with a rough transition of concrete. Did Caltrans not know that this storm drainage was needed before spending many millions to repave the 16 miles?

Come on, we deserve better.

WAYNE DIGGS

Cloverdale

Not a religious issue

EDITOR: The controversy among Catholic bishops regarding Catholic politicians exposes a serious flaw in abortion reasoning. Many of those who favor abortion on demand, at any time and for any reason, have fallen for the idea that abortion is a religious issue. If this premise is correct, then the pro-abortion extremists are correct. In our pluralist society, we who believe abortion is wrong have no right to force our belief on the nation as a whole.

But, and it is a very vital but, abortion is not merely a religious issue. The vast majority of humanity, from staunch Christian fundamentalists to steadfast atheists, agrees that the taking of an innocent life is bad for society — is morally and ethically wrong.

Abortion is not wrong because the church says it is wrong. Abortion is wrong because it is the deliberate, arbitrary destruction of an innocent individual human life.

JEAN GRANT

Santa Rosa

Examining inequity

EDITOR: Sandy Metzger has turned critical race theory into a caricature (“Sociological ‘claptrap,’ ” Letters, June 8). She calls it “dangerous and un-American,” but doesn’t define it. Critical race theory is an academic framework that assumes racism is integrated into American institutions. Our country has a long, shameful history of systems and laws codified to disadvantage the “other,” particularly people of color.

For example, the following systems are sadly all-American: Slavery, the legislated collapse of Reconstruction in the postbellum Southern states, the Chinese Exclusion Act, Japanese American internment during World War II, Jim Crow, redlining practices.

Today, laws are being enacted in Republican-controlled states that will suppress minority votes under the guise of solving a nonexistent problem. We can’t say we’re better than this until we do better.

Knowledge is liberating, and our ability to see our country as it is, ugly truths and all, will make us stronger and more just. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. understood that. Critical race theory seeks to examine and expose systemic racial inequity. That should unite us. Why does anyone view it as divisive?

DONALD FELEAY

Santa Rosa

Culture war confusion

EDITOR: Being drafted and sent to Vietnam at 19 made me a lefty from way back. Now, it’s hard to understand how people think, especially concerning the culture wars. There is nothing to say that the world isn’t already aware of about Republicans defending Donald Trump and Trumpism. What is puzzling to me is why so many liberals keep embracing ridiculous positions and political correctness, giving Republicans endless ammunition.

Here are three examples: giving away millions of taxpayer dollars in prizes for people to get vaccinated; spending millions on hotels for the homeless instead of providing a permanent site away from any neighbors; and coming up with the dumbest slogan ever, “Defund the police.” There are numerous other examples. Though we just barely avoided becoming a fascist country, we might not be so lucky in the next election.

PETER TRACY

Santa Rosa

