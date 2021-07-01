Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Drought planning

EDITOR: No one can predict when the drought will end. It’s a cyclical event. For now, we can mitigate effects by trying to reduce our water usage by 20%. Cloud seeding is expensive, with no guarantee it works. Large-scale desalinization is still questionable because of its energy consumption and the challenge of concentrate disposal.

Just two years ago we experienced severe rainstorms, causing catastrophic flooding on the Russian River. We were not prepared then as we probably aren’t now to capture rainfall for future droughts. Why not?

Do we need more dams and reservoirs? In the past 30 years, 100 small dams have been removed around the state. Water is being diverted away from Central Valley farmers. No water, no food. Do we care more for the delta smelt or for people? Can salmon and dams coexist? Environmentalists have plenty of opinions on this topic.

While we conserve water during the drought, perhaps we should prepare for the next flood. We could build another dam and reservoir, despite controversy. Residents and business could install rain harvesting systems. Municipalities could construct rain catchment basins. Companies could design rain gardens on their rooftops. All it takes is determination and dollars.

JENNIFER DELANY

Santa Rosa

Predictable outcome

EDITOR: Karlene Navarro, with the Board of Supervisors’ rubber stamp, put Measure P on the ballot without letting the sheriffs’ union in on the negotiations. What a waste of time and money (“Panel guts sheriff oversight,” June 24). Measure P was not ready to go on the ballot.

I assume that Navarro, the director of the county’s Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach, wanted to get it on the ballot while the George Floyd murder protests were still on everyone’s minds, and from the voting results it was a good idea.

We all want to keep the Sheriff’s Office accountable, but you can’t squash their rights without making them part of the process. The supervisors were warned by their attorney that there were problems with the measure, but in the passion of the “defund the police” movement, the board pushed it through and manipulated the voters into thinking that they had thought it through.

VINNY MARTIN

Santa Rosa

Water perspectives

EDITOR: A big thank you to The Press Democrat for Sunday’s stories about the drought. Great information and perspective, as well as food for thought. Next it might be nice to hear more recommendations on what an individual homeowner can do to cut back. It is too bad that our cities and the county seem to only have one solution: build, build, build, build. Shame on them all.

FRANK ZWOLINSKI

Santa Rosa

Bishops punish Biden

EDITOR: Catholic bishops are at it again. They would deny President Joe Biden the Eucharist because he’s not worthy enough? The Mass represents Jesus’ Last Supper, where he broke bread and drank wine with his apostles, including Thomas, who doubted him, and Judas, who would soon betray him. Maybe the bishops should actually look to Jesus as to what should be done.

San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone had the audacity to say “our credibility is on the line … If we don’t act … how can we expect to be taken seriously?” News flash: We don’t take you seriously. Not after decades of stories of children raped, cover-ups by bishops who thought the church’s reputation was more important than destroyed lives, etc. I’ll bet no bishop ever told those priests they couldn’t take Communion or preside over Mass.

I imagine these men and other conservative Catholics rubbing their hands in glee at the thought of publicly rebuking the president, which of course pretty much makes them ineligible to receive Communion. After all, Jesus had something to say about hypocrites. He also had something to say in Matthew Chapter 25 about how people should act in order to get to heaven. Someone should inform the bishops.

LAURA GONZALEZ

Santa Rosa

Rooftop solar rules

EDITOR: The California Public Utilities Commission seems determined to preserve the stranglehold of public utilities on the provision of power to homes in California. If you have rooftop solar or are, like us, considering it, or rightly want to see more solar panels to reduce the use of grid energy and production of climate-altering greenhouse gases, you need to be concerned about the CPUC’s recent actions.

The commission has changed the rules to support the utilities’ proposal to slap solar users with new monthly fees and slash the credit for sharing extra solar energy with the neighborhood. These actions, if formally adopted by the end of the year, will have a major chilling effect on rooftop solar installation. We need to be improving the incentives for rooftop solar, not discouraging them. Can anyone deny we are in a climate crisis and that greenhouse gases are the major culprit?

Please contact the CPUC and/ or the governor to oppose this move.

BILL MONTGOMERY

Santa Rosa

For an ‘eco-constitution’

EDITOR: What our country needs is an “eco-constitution” that eliminates all forms of pollution in all sectors of the economy. We also need to start preventing plastic pollution and overfishing and reef destruction in the oceans. We should be setting the standard on these issues for the world.

BRENT GUDZUS

Windsor

