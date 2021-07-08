Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Children and COVID

EDITOR: Unvaccinated people must wear masks to protect our children from COVID. Children need to wear masks to protect themselves. If you are tired of wearing a mask, please get vaccinated as soon as possible and help stop transmission of the virus.

The delta variant is here, and it spreads easily. Don’t be selfish and potentially harm children when you are around them in public. We are so close to the vaccine being approved for those ages 2-12, so please do the right thing to keep children safe.

The pandemic is not over, and no one wants to experience another shutdown. As of last Saturday, according to the Sonoma County website, 943 children under the age of 5 and 4,275 between the ages of 5-17 have contracted COVID, just in our county.

Please do your part to protect our children.

GINGER OROSCO

Santa Rosa

Fight for Measure P

EDITOR: I am writing to encourage the Board of Supervisors, in the strongest terms, to appeal the state Public Employee Relations Board decision regarding Measure P for increased public oversight of the Sheriff’s Office.

In no way can it be proper that four appointed people overturn 65% of a county vote, a vote lost by a group who relied on lies and misrepresentation in their political ads.

Sheriff Mark Essick said, “I’m not going to enforce any f----- health order.” Then he never apologized. Signs point to Essick being a constitutional sheriffs movement sympathizer. This group believes in local control over state and federal authority; they selectively interpret the Constitution as it suits them. Well, the locals have spoken — more than 60% of the vote. What about county-level local control? No good if it is lefty?

If Essick and the unions can’t serve the will of the people and democracy here, they should step down and allow people who will.

The supervisors need to hang tough. We need to go through this discomfort to change our law enforcement culture. The George Floyd, Black Lives Matter zeitgeist is real and powerful. It is the people who consent to give power to law enforcement officers. The people have spoken. The sheriff and the unions should listen.

FRED ALLEBACH

Sonoma

Trump’s cash cow

EDITOR: Occam’s razor advocates that the most obvious answer is most likely the right answer. An example might be if the sun looks very dim in the sky, the sun is probably not going out, but sunlight is more likely being blocked by cloud cover.

So, using this philosophy, it would indicate that Joe Biden did win the election, and Donald Trump’s own attorney general was correct when he stated he did not believe election fraud affected the outcome. But we had a lot of people who ended up voting for Trump, and they have taken it hard that their man did not win.

When Trump shouted “stop the steal,” people donated something like $170 million to him. Why would Trump stop claiming there was no election fraud as long as his believers continue to funnel him cash? After all, aren’t those believers who keep donating to him his lawful prey?

CARL MERNER

Holualoa, Hawaii

Finding another 20%

EDITOR: I have a drought question. We’ve been conserving water for years. Growing up in the 1970s made that my mindset. We tore out front and back lawns 18-plus years ago and have bark, gravel, pavers and a concrete patio instead. We have only drought-resistant plants, bought low flow toilets and faucets, shower with a 5-gallon bucket to water those drought-resistant plants, etc., and our bill reflects this.

My question is we’re supposed to cut back 20%, based on 2019 usage. So does that mean we’ll be taking a shower every two days now? And washing dishes and clothes once a week? And letting our plants die?

I don’t know how much more conservation is possible in our household. Yet, as a friend points out, golf courses use on average 90 million gallons of water a year. City parks are all pretty and green. Will they be cutting back 20% as well? Or more?

DEB McGAULEY

Santa Rosa

Profiles in patriotism

EDITOR: Thanks for the many perspectives in Sunday’s patriotism article. But what caught my eye was Kerry Benefield’s column about Melba Beals (“Reflecting on terror, eventual healing”). Juxtaposed next to patriotism, her column seemed to complement and magnify the discussion.

First, it made me proud of Beals for her willingness to put her life on the line, and then for the McCabes for offering a refuge. And what about those kids from Montgomery High? It made me proud to be from Santa Rosa.

I wish we could all show Beals’ strength and stamina as well as the compassion and moral compass of the McCabe family. Their behaviors rise above patriotism, and I hold them in the highest esteem and wish that all of us Santa Rosans would strive to be as patriotic and loving as them. Thank you for setting the bar high.

ROSALINDA BRADY

Santa Rosa

A long, loud night

EDITOR: The afternoon and evening of the Fourth of July were even worse than I expected. Illegal fireworks explosions went on for hours, from all directions. And Monday morning, litter from those blasts remained in place, for the magical removal by city workers and disgusted citizens. I eagerly await the Santa Rosa police report of how many thousands of dollars in fines they collected from these lawbreakers. That might even cover their salaries.

JONNA ALLEN

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.