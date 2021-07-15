Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

A race to our demise

EDITOR: In all the fulsome praise and pride larded onto Richard Branson’s space hop, not once did I hear a major news outlet question the wisdom of creating a new commercial venture involving the dumping of enormous amounts of carbon into our already overloaded, overheated sky (“Branson space voyage a success,” Monday).

Is anyone paying more than lip service to this existential catastrophe that grows more violent by the season? We are still advertising 400 horsepower cars and trucks as if they were not hearses for our future. We cannot carry on business as usual and hope to leave a livable world to our heirs.

The abdication of the news’ responsibility to even raise the issue demonstrates the degree to which it is in, at least, mental thrall to the dominant paradigm of our carbon-emitting economy. By condemning the subject as “beyond the pale” of discourse, they are condemning the future they are supposed to be educating us for.

PETER COYOTE

Sebastopol

Yes on Measure D

EDITOR: My yes on Measure D — to ban fireworks in Rohnert Park — is firm. I have lived in Rohnert Park since 1987 and believe we need to change with the global conditions we are facing. Have we forgotten the feeling sitting with our cars packed and ready to leave as the surrounding fires were so close? A close friend lost their beautiful home in Santa Rosa. Just last year, my sister in Medford, Oregon was awaiting her evacuation order. People, it’s the times we live in and the inherent fire danger. Preventing future fire losses is a yes vote.

I looked out my front window several times this July 4. Neighbors within a block radius set off illegal and safe-and-sane fireworks. I heard the loud boom that set off the car alarm to my right and the sky behind my house lit up. When safe and sane are mixed in with illegal, it makes enforcement by police unmanageable. My neighborhood is out of control on July 4.

Let’s become aligned with the rest of Sonoma County. Vote yes on Measure D.

ANITA FELTON

Rohnert Park

Trump as a role model

EDITOR: I would like to remind Republicans who refuse to get vaccinated them that Donald Trump and Melania Trump got vaccinated in January, six months ago. I would recommend to the public health employees in red states with low vaccination rates that a big picture of Trump be posted in all vaccination clinics with the statement: “He did it, and you can too.” Maybe loyal Republicans will have to come up with another reason not to get vaccinated, possibly the “media conspiracy” to “spread lies about Trump’s vaccination”? What a strange place my country has become. Get vaccinated, dudes. If your guy can do it, the one you swear fealty to, so can you.

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

Finding conspiracies

EDITOR: Linda Davis makes some important points, but not the ones she intended (“Language matters,” July 4). She demonstrates how some of our fellow citizens (and Fox News) generate theories of conspiracies where none exist, while simultaneously ignoring actual conspiracies that threaten the underpinnings our republic.

Many “leftists” agree about the absurdities of language pointed out by Davis. But just because language is influenced by many sources and is changing does not mean that there is a cabal of lefties making it happen for the purpose of destroying “the nuclear family’’ and other cherished values of Davis and her fellow blamers. Here’s a thought — many of us lefties are worried about the nuclear family, too.

If right-wing conspiracy theorists want a real, documented-

in-the-media conspiracy to worry about, perhaps they should focus on the planned and actual invasion of our Capitol by armed domestic terrorists on Jan. 6, egged on by President Donald Trump, principally for his goal of overturning a legitimate election. Is chanting “Hang Mike Pence” really less important than the gender changes in our language?

RICH JAFFEE

Sebastopol

Not an escape route

EDITOR: Channel Drive isn’t an appropriate escape route from Elnoka nor from Spring Lake Village (“A new escape route,” Letters, July 5). To the east, the road ends at a parking lot in Trione-Annadel State Park. Then it becomes an unpaved track that ends in another parking lot in the Wild Oak gated community. Then the road passes through Wild Oak and winds through an entrance gate before reaching Oakmont. Changing the route would mean a large construction project and the involvement and concurrence of state parks and Wild Oak.

To the west, Channel Drive ends at Montgomery Drive and requires a left turn to continue west. In an evacuation, as we saw in 2017 and 2020, Montgomery Drive is packed with people and their cars seeking to escape the flames. If Channel Drive were an evacuation route, the resulting glut of vehicles on Montgomery could easily result in gridlock.

A bridge over Oakmont Creek would add to the traffic problems in either direction on Channel Drive. It would also require a long approval process involving a number of public agencies and private interests. A bridge is likely not practicable.

It remains that neither the Elnoka project nor the Spring Lake Village/Covia project adequately considers the problem of evacuating residents in the event of another wildfire.

CHARLES ROBIN MARRS

Santa Rosa

