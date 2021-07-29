Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Culling the herd

EDITOR: Beginning in June 2020, Dr. Scott Atlas, a medical adviser to Donald Trump, promoted herd immunity — suggesting that everyone be exposed to COVID-19 so the disease could cull the vulnerable. That is exactly what is happening right now among the voluntarily unvaccinated. Mission accomplished! Here’s the irony: I know that Trump is fully vaccinated, and I’ll bet Atlas is as well. There’s a cliché for that: Do as I say, not as I do.

STEVE SCHLICH

Petaluma

Paying for power lines

EDITOR: PG&E is planning on burying power lines, which is a wonderful idea and about time. I think instead of raising customer rates and putting it on us, the most overtaxed people in the country, Gov. Gavin Newsom should take it out of the state surplus. After all, he didn’t have any problem giving 10 people $1.5 million each. That’s $15 million of taxpayer money to get a coronavirus shot. Call your representatives in Sacramento and tell them no rate increase. Take it out of taxpayer surplus, not out of us overtaxed Californians.

JIM BARRETT

Cotati

Fireworks and pollution

EDITOR: As a recent former scientist for a state water quality agency, I would like to remind the Rohnert Park community that beyond contributing to fire risk, pet and wildlife trauma, and other impacts brought up by others, fireworks contaminate our precious water supplies.

Public drinking and recreational waters can be polluted by fireworks discharges — both public shows and household (street) use. Some of the more common chemical pollutants used in fireworks to produce visual color or explosive effects at typical community display events include aluminum, antimony, barium, carbon, calcium, chlorine, cesium, copper, iron, potassium, lithium, magnesium, nitrates, chlorates and perchlorates, phosphorus, sodium, sulfur, strontium, titanium and zinc.

One of the main pollutants of concern, perchlorate, is known to contaminate drinking water supplies if significant amounts accumulate in waterways. Over time, the cumulative loading of pollutants from fireworks can cause toxicity to aquatic organisms in lakes, streams and rivers.

In these times of drought, virus, climate crisis and great uncertainty in so many things, we need to remember that a nation’s real strength lies in the health and resilience of its environment — and act on that basis. This is what the Rohnert Park City Council has done.

Yes on Measure D.

CHUCK STRIPLEN

Rohnert Park

Inappropriate suggestion

EDITOR: In this time of countywide budget constraints it is inappropriate to suggest relocation of Sonoma County’s administrative offices based primarily on undoing the planning mistakes that divided and blockaded downtown Santa Rosa in the first place (“A move downtown can benefit county and community,” editorial, Sunday). The county offices serve everyone and do not exist to help the city of Santa Rosa’s skyline and finances.

GRANT TROMBETTA

Petaluma

Aiding the black market

EDITOR: Sonoma County supervisors made a good decision two months ago to conduct a full environmental impact report to understand where and how much cannabis can be grown without impacts to the environment (e.g., water), residents and fire danger.

Meanwhile, the county rightly works to eliminate illegal cannabis grows. However, I was shocked to learn that the county does not have a program to destroy illegal plants. Rather, the grower is allowed to remove the illegal plants before the county reinspects a few days later.

As most of these plants are grown in pots or bags of soil, the grower can merely put them in a truck and transport them to another illegal grow site. I applaud the efforts to shut down illegal cannabis grows, but the illegal plants must be destroyed.

This practice by the county supports the continuance of the black market and, in reality, makes the county’s efforts to eradicate illegal grows like a game of whack-a mole.

DEBORAH EPPSTEIN

Santa Rosa

Is this science?

EDITOR: I was saddened to read about the logging of partially burned redwood trees in the Mill Creek watershed (“Tree clearing sparks clashes,” July 18) and plans for more logging of redwoods in other areas burned by wildfire. I wondered what sort of science was being used to choose the huge number of trees slated for the mill.

Recently, I worked on forest issues in the Sierra and attended field trips with U.S. Forest Service and Yosemite National Park scientists, looking at scorched trees after fires and learning the science of which ones would survive and which could be “salvage logged.” We followed the science in choosing.

Now in Sonoma County I see redwoods logged that probably could have survived. Rachel Lazeri-Aerts, a San Jose State University scientist, monitored 667 trees in the Santa Cruz Mountains after lightning fires. She found that 88% of the redwoods that burned there lived and were regrowing two years later.

She told the Mercury News: “The redwoods were really resilient. Anything with a diameter bigger than 3 inches basically survived.” Other scientists support her findings.

Are many redwoods scorched by the Walbridge fire becoming decks and fence posts that would have survived, giving shade and comfort and storing carbon? What sort of science guides the logging here?

CHARLES S. LITTLE

Fire issues chair, Forest Unlimited

