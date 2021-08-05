Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Call to arms

EDITOR: The world is at war with a vicious enemy that threatens all of humanity. Our enemy, COVID, has invaded everywhere we live. It has killed more than 600,000 of our countrymen and sickened millions more. Worldwide, it has killed multimillions. This enemy attacks men, women and children indiscriminately and without mercy and continues to grow stronger every day. Our existence is in crisis.

Health care professionals and their support personnel have been on the front lines for months fighting this war for us. With few breaks, they have been sacrificing their time, effort and lives to protect and save us. But they cannot win this war alone.

Fortunately, scientists have developed a weapon to defeat this enemy. With little effort on our part we can stop the enemy in its tracks. But it will take all of us to participate, simply by getting a COVID vaccination.

Being a conscientious objector is not an option. Without all of our participation, this war will continue, we will not be able to return to normal, our enemy will grow stronger and many more will die. It is time for all of us to be true American patriots. Get vaccinated.

GERALD DIXON

Sebastopol

Gallaher facts

EDITOR: Recent articles have forced me to respond. The Press Democrat does not like Bill Gallaher because he sued them for libel. Never pick a fight with someone who buys ink by the barrel.

Bill Gallaher has donated over $50,000 yearly to the Boys and Girls Club for 20 years. When I told him of the need for a club in Roseland he agreed to buy the land for $800,000. He also completed approvals, design and construction drawing valued at $500,00.

Recently Gallaher donated $3.1 million to the Redwood Empire Food Bank.

After the Tubbs fire the Gallaher company rebuilt nearly 100 homes in Coffey Park for half of normal profit.

Gallaher clearly feels the SMART train is a poor economic investment. He also believes the district attorney unfairly attacked his business after the Tubbs wildfire destroyed his senior-care facility.

All of you have heard about these last two items. I am sure most have never heard about Gallaher’s generosity to our local communities.

I hope other people will now pick up the mantle that Gallaher has so quietly but effectively held all these years to complete a club in Roseland.

RICH COOMBS

Windsor

No more carpool lanes

EDITOR: I think that carpool lanes should be eliminated. First, is there any factual documentation that they actually serve the intended purpose — namely to reduce the number of vehicles on the road by encouraging carpooling? The impact can hardly be significant.

Second, by my observation, it seems like more than 50% of vehicles illegally have only one occupant. Enforcement is infrequent, and risk of apprehension is extremely low. Why else risk a $271 fine?

Third, restricting the use of an entire lane during the heaviest traffic periods adds to congestion of the remaining lanes. As all drivers know, the number of available lanes has a marked impact on the flow of traffic. Increased congestion in remaining lanes increases fuel consumption and air pollution and incentivizes illegal use of carpool lanes.

So, if carpool lanes don’t reduce the number of vehicles on the road, increase congestion for other drivers and aren’t enforced effectively, why have them? A more practical alternative, which already exists in some high-density areas, is express toll lanes, which are enforced by cameras. This creates revenue and eliminates cheating.

If you agree, let Caltrans know.

LELAND DAVIS

Santa Rosa

County should stay put

EDITOR: I applaud Jim Bray for his logical statements of fact regarding a new county administration center (“County should stay put,” Letters, July 26). Each of his points was logical, prudent and likely the most financially feasible.

The Press Democrat’s editorial lauding the reasons why bringing the complex to downtown Santa Rosa would enhance the whole area was cringeworthy (“A move downtown can benefit county and community,” July 25).

They consistently address the need for a “revitalization” of the area (i.e., bringing more people downtown). However, for a variety of reasons, choices often undermine that goal. Evident is the awkward traffic patterns created fairly recently; imagine what it will be like with an increase of hundreds of cars for staff and citizens driving into and out of downtown every day?

It is a given that the present administration complex is in dire need of improvements. However, the site has the property available to add buildings. The wide streets accommodate easy parking to access services, and the location is convenient to bus service, restaurants, grocery stores, etc. It is also more centrally located for north and west citizens from Highways 12 and 101.

MARLENE ALVES

Santa Rosa

Vaccine resistance

EDITOR: Every day it infuriates me that some folks just don’t want to do the right thing in regard to getting the COVID vaccine. The powers that be have nicely asked for cooperation. That didn’t work. Then, dangling carrots in the form of bribes and other incentives (like lottery winnings) didn’t seem to work either. Now, they’re raising their sticks with mandates and/or unending testing for the unvaccinated. I’m not hopeful that this tactic will succeed either. As the cases of the delta variant climb, what’s next?

DEAN JOHNSON

Petaluma

You can send letters to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.