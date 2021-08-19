Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

A moving story

EDITOR: I doubt I’ve ever been so deeply moved by a piece of journalism as I was by Kerry Benefield’s and John Burgess’ magnificently crafted story of Ralph Harms’ final weeks of life (“Choosing to die on his own terms,” Sunday). My profound thanks to them and to The Press Democrat editorial and executive staff for their courage in writing, filming and publishing it. And my admiration to Harms himself for having conceived the project and guiding it to completion with such strength and dignity. Congratulations on a masterful job.

PHILIP BEARD

Santa Rosa

Progress vs sustainability

EDITOR: I’ve been a west Sebastopol resident since 1978. Most of us who live in unincorporated areas west of Highway 116 rely on wells for our domestic water. Today, many wells are running dry.

Over the years, Sonoma County has grown into a world-class tourist destination in large part due to excellent wines produced here. Our county, formerly renowned for apples, plums and other fruits, has gradually seen a vast percentage of its dry-farmed orchards converted to wine grapes. These grapevines consume increasingly large volumes of water.

Today, we’re in a severe drought. Fear of wildfire now joins our historical fear of earthquakes. Domestic water wells serving rural residents are running perilously low, with some requiring replacement with costly deeper wells.

Will the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors have the courage to enact a moratorium on new vineyards? Are there reasonable enforceable standards for vineyards’ water consumption? Can vineyards now reliant on water being trucked in from municipal supplies be required to use treated water like our dairies do, instead of potable water from city supplies?

Residents who rely on domestic wells deserve assurances from our leaders that our precious supplies will be protected.

GARY KNOWLTON

Sebastopol

Risking death

EDITOR: Vaccines are free, hospital stays are not. Why put you and your family in harm’s way when there is a proven path to choose from? Freedom is a concept, death is not. Selfishness is personal regard above the benefit of others. Children are now in the crosshairs of this terrible virus. Stop the madness — get vaccinated.

J.W. HALE

Petaluma

Biden’s oil policies

EDITOR: On Joe Biden’s first day in office he canceled the Keystone XL pipeline, killing thousands of jobs from secure Canadian oil fields. On Aug. 11, he asked OPEC to pump more oil to lower our gas prices. Do you really believe this administration is competent?

ANDRÉ BERTAUCHE

Healdsburg

Diverting ourselves

EDITOR: Watching a full morning of news everywhere dedicated to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, I began pondering what else might have been addressed in that time. For instance, am I alone in having no idea of actual steps our government pursues to fight global warming? Has a single coal-fired power plant been taken offline? Any talk of metering nonessential driving — even numbered license plates some days, odd on others?

Any discussion about training military regiments as firefighting support and diverting money from unnecessary battleships and missiles to converting cargo planes to water tankers? We get the stock market numbers all day long, what about Enivronmental Procticetion Agency updates?

As an inveterate consumer of news and political articles, if I can’t answer, “What are we doing about global warming,” I have to assume others can’t either. Shouldn’t use of the public airwaves involve some responsibility to educate the public about critical issues in addition to selling their attention to advertisers? Mark Zuckerberg did not make that one up, and with identical motives, it is no accident that news stories are framed for maximal emotional reaction, exactly like Facebook.

We are diverting ourselves to death.

PETER COYOTE

Sebastopol

West county recall

EDITOR: Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay’s Aug. 9 article (“Recall effort underway”) focused on the recall effort by Analy and El Molino high school community members as if it had similarities to the recalls of Gov. Gavin Newsom and District Attorney Jill Ravitch recalls. But it does not.

Newsom and Ravitch represent the constituents who voted them into office. The board members of the West Sonoma County Union High School District moved into consolidation without reaching out to the full communities most impacted by this decision — families of all school-age children, residents and businesses.

No traffic study for Sebastopol was conducted nor any economic impact study for Forestville, and no empathy for students coming out of pandemic restrictions was considered. Input from community members attending board meetings and emailing opinions was not taken into consideration when the final vote was taken to consolidate in the 2021-22 school year. And no community suggestions on other budget solutions were included in their cut-classes-or-consolidate conclusion.

The cost of this special election to recall Kellie Noe and Jeanne Fernandes is minor compared to the cost to these communities.

VESTA COPESTAKES

Forestville

