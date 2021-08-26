Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Incompetent planning

EDITOR: If anyone is interested in assessing the performance as well as the public comments of our commander in chief, Joe Biden, regarding the chaotic exodus in Afghanistan, one needs to know that in early July the U.S military shut down Bagram Air Base, the largest air base in that part of the world. It has twin runways and was the hub of U.S. military operations. Take a look on Google maps. It’s about an hour and a half away from Kabul. This air base was under U. S. control and defensible. Yet the draw-downers opted to close the air base, thus limiting them to using the one-runaway airport in Kabul for massive evacuations by air. It’s hard to imagine this level of incompetence. The buck stops where, Mr. President?

MIKE WATTERS

Santa Rosa

Say no to fireworks

EDITOR: Having already returned my ballot to the registrar of voters, a personal plea for others is to promptly do likewise, voting yes on Rohnert Park Measure D to enhance public safety by prohibiting the sale and use of fireworks in our community. Voting yes is easy. Ballots are being provided by mail to every registered voter, with there being multiple ways to properly return your ballot in a timely manner.

Fireworks that have been available for personal purchase in Rohnert Park and elsewhere over the years are neither safe nor sane, since lighting fires to ignite incendiary devices during a Sonoma County summer simply cannot meet the common-sense definitions of either safety or sanity.

Most are manufactured in China, necessitating transportation over long distances, which contributes to climate catastrophe as highlighted in the recently updated report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. By design their use creates smoke and noise, both harmful to humans and pets, together with the very real risk of fires spreading to threaten lives and property.

Please just say no to fireworks in Rohnert Park by voting yes on Measure D.

TIM SMITH

Rohnert Park

Think of your loved ones

EDITOR: Imagine your older sibling who refuses the vaccine gets the delta variant and within three days is dead. Then, imagine telling your mother that her first born has died. It just happened in our family. Getting the vaccine and adhering to safety protocols is not about your freedom to follow misinformed delusions, it’s about the pain your thoughtless, selfish behavior will have on your loved ones.

SAMANTHE KADAR

Santa Rosa

Kabul and the Capitol

EDITOR: As I watch video of the Taliban takeover of the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul and look at photos of them occupying various offices, I am struck by the similarity to the photos and video of the traitors who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Both groups were angry bearded men who want to take civilization back to the Stone Age. Does anybody else see the similarities?

RICHARD ABAZIA

Santa Rosa

GOP’s downward spiral

EDITOR: Give Linda Davis credit for summing up right-wing talking points, and I defend her right to express them (“Eroding the republic,” Letters, Aug. 14). I would respond that their fear of Democrats, the federal government, critical race theory, vaccines and especially voter rights legislation is a symptom of and a direct consequence of the steady decline of the Republican Party, its antiquated doctrine and disingenuous tactics. The GOP’s inability to adapt to the changing demographics of modern America dooms it to its current downward spiral.

Yes, many of our everyday activities here in Sonoma County and elsewhere require a universally accepted and verifiable ID system. My question for Davis, given her disdain for the federal government and support for more states’ rights, is where and on whose authority would she prefer the ID system be based? The current duly elected government of the state of California, the California Republican Party, the state of Jefferson, Caitlyn Jenner?

The U.S. Constitution establishes a federal democratic republican form of government. It is a union of sovereign states and a democracy of the people represented by elected officials. The current administration is doing the job it was elected to do.

VON RADKE

Santa Rosa

Hijacking the system

EDITOR: California has been a leader in the battle against COVID, and we do not need to go backward and become another Texas or Florida.

There are many reasons to vote no on the recalls. A recall should be used sparingly to rid the system of corruption or gross incompetence. Neither is the case.

Rather it is simply a case of disgruntled, selfish political hacks attempting to hijack a system and bring us the dysfunction and pettiness that Donald Trump perfected and burdened our country with.

Please reject the politics of dysfunction at this critical time and allow for competent, compassionate leadership to guide us through the darkness of the fight against COVID and the fight for our democracy.

I hope you will join me in voting no on the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom. Every vote is going to count, so remember to mark and return your ballot in this untimely election.

DAVID GLASS

Petaluma

