Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Confronting dysfunction

EDITOR: We’re living through trying times — COVID-19, climate change and social media platforms full of misinformation. This has split this nation into tribes that support whatever message one believes in. What has come out of this is a cynical and divided political system that isn’t functioning. Americans, according to polls, want politicians to work together to resolve the challenges we’re facing, yet it never seems get beyond bills that never get passed.

To survive as a functioning democracy we have to start talking to each other, compromising, listening and remaining open to other ideas and perspectives.

We have to come back together as a people and accept what we have in common to face these challenges. Each of us needs to start a dialogue with those we disagree with. We have to demand our politicians do the same. Politicians must compromise and start passing essential legislation for the good of the country. Where is Walter Cronkite when we need an honest unbiased report that we can understand and accept and agree on for the common good?

Every one of us has to be the change, and it needs to take on far more urgency or we will continue to wallow in our national dysfunction.

DAVID LEHMAN

Petaluma

Styrofoam waste

EDITOR: Please join me in applauding the Sonoma County supervisors’ expressed intentions to limit the use of expanded polystyrene in single-use food and drink containers. Their expected vote this month to ban this use will reduce the amount of polystyrene refuse we send to landfills.

While the board’s action is commendable, it cannot stop here. Extended polystyrene, more commonly referred to as Styrofoam, has been increasingly hauled to landfills as a byproduct of fire rebuilds in Sonoma County. This is in addition to its “normal” use as cushioning in cardboard boxes for televisions, computers, household furniture and appliances, to name just a few uses.

Some people place their Styrofoam refuse in blue garbage cans, thinking it will be recycled. Others put it in their garbage cans, while homebuilders place it in dumpsters to be hauled away. In Sonoma County it does not get recycled, as there is no facility or process in our county for this purpose. The Zero Waste Sonoma and Recology websites direct us to facilities in other counties for recycling, requiring a suitable vehicle and a 100-mile plus round trip to San Francisco.

Sonoma County can and must do better.

BOB CIPOLLA

Santa Rosa

Faulconer, just in case

EDITOR: I am voting no on the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom. We are dealing with COVID, fires, smoke and severe drought. We certainly don’t need a government upheaval too. But these are crazy times, and a recall could succeed, I suppose. So, I Googled every person on the ballot. What a scary assortment of misfits and incompetent candidates. I found one person who, in my opinion, is competent and qualified to lead this state should the recall succeed — Keven Faulconer, a former mayor of San Diego. He gets my vote, just in case.

KIRSTEN SULLIVAN

Cloverdale

Opposing both recalls

EDITOR: I am going to vote no on both recalls. I was furious when I read that mailer supporting the recall of District Attorney Jill Ravitch. Due to your reporting, I know that the flyer is distorted, almost libelous (“Developer ups ante against Ravitch,” Aug. 19).

I also don’t see any reason to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom. He went to dinner at the French Laundry? He is arrogant? In dealing with our state’s problems, he made some mistakes?

But my main problem is the people running to replace him. I read the Voted Information Guide. Many were funny, but most of the Republican hopefuls had one thing in common. They all promised to cut taxes and get rid of regulations while also promising so much — providing mandatory treatment and counseling resources, lower gas taxes, more water storage, reduce fire fuels, fix the Employment Development Department, getting the homeless off the streets, making homes more affordable, etc.

All good things, but they cost money. If they reduce taxes, how will they pay for all this? What will they cut? Funny, no one answers that question in their statements.

SUSAN FUTCH

Sebastopol

Riding in Annadel park

EDITOR: I’ve been riding bikes in Trione-Annadel State Park for over 30 years (“Tension on trails,” Aug. 21). For most of that time I’ve felt a reasonable balance among hikers, runners, bikers and equestrians. By and large, most seemed reasonably respectful of others’ safety and the park itself. In recent years, I’m sure park use has increased significantly with more bikes and bodies on the limited number of legal trails. I think increased traffic has diminished safety and increased stress on the environment.

I’m 69 and sport a prosthetic hip. I’m slower and less skilled than I used to be, but I still ride a nonpowered mountain bike in Annadel. My wife runs there on a weekly basis. It’s likely that e-bikes are in our future, and we’re glad there’ll be many places in Sonoma County where we’ll be able to ride them legally.

Talking to people who read your article, I’ve been surprised that many didn’t know e-bikes aren’t legal in Annadel or any state park. When you see e-bikers in the park, or any biker on an illegal trail, perhaps the best strategy will be to respectfully inform them. There will always be some who feel the rules don’t apply to them, but I like to think most will gracefully comply.

MICHAEL PERRY

Santa Rosa

