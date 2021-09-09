Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Would you help?

EDITOR: What if you could save a child from losing a parent? Keep a family from financial ruin and homelessness? Make schools available for all children? Ensure that seniors could live out their lives without anxiety? Keep small businesses thriving? Support a global economy? Show compassion for the health of other countries? Prevent heartbreak too vast to even imagine? Just by getting a vaccination.

Would you?

LEAL REINHART

Sebastopol

Stick with Newsom

EDITOR: Let’s vote. It’s very simple to mark “no” on the gubernatorial recall election ballot. Gavin Newsom attended an expensive dinner and wasn’t wearing a mask? He apologized. What else do we want? Those are not good reasons for a recall. He treats low-income essential workers with respect and embraces all people? Good for us.

In spite of a pandemic, fires, a drought and whatever else, Newsom has done a great job in protecting his constituency the best way possible. Let’s not take a chance on reversing the situation. Mark your ballot, put it in the envelope, sign in the proper space, and place it in your mailbox as soon as possible and no later than Tuesday.

We in California don’t want to become like Texas, where a Donald Trump follower is making it very difficult for the working classes to exercise their voting rights. What will be next?

YOLANDA V. MARTINEZ

Santa Rosa

The Texas Taliban

EDITOR: The Taliban of Texas has hurled women’s reproductive rights back to the Dark Ages. The legislature banned all abortions beyond six weeks of pregnancy — a time when most women don’t even know they are pregnant. And the law deputizes civilian bounty hunters to sue anyone, anywhere who “aids and abets” anyone getting an abortion after the six- week limit. Five ultra-conservative Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices cowardly refused to take up the question of whether to issue an injunction to stop enforcement of this medieval law (claiming novel and complex issues), but chose instead to let the law take effect even though it is blatantly unconstitutional.

Thus, there is essentially no right to abortion in Texas. Imagine if such an extremist law had been enacted limiting gun ownership in Texas, and this law was enforced by civilian vigilantes who could sue the gun owner for violating the law. Imagine the horrendous uproar that would ensue.

VIVIANE ISABEAU

Santa Rosa

Post-Cold War NATO

EDITOR: I agree with Hubert Morel-Seytoux (“Insatiable military,” Letters, Aug. 31) that our military’s $750 billion budget could and probably should be cut (removing bloat and inefficiency would have no effect whatsoever on military effectiveness, for starters). However, his claims about NATO are simply wrong.

The military did not bring NATO to Russia’s border “so that Russia would react (in Georgia, then in Ukraine).” They did so to consolidate their Cold War victory and to ensure the security of the Baltic states and other countries formerly crushed by the Soviet Union's iron fist. (Georgia and Ukraine, incidentally, are not NATO members.)

Military and foreign policy decisions are not always conspiracies. When making an argument, it is important that one’s statements supporting that argument are true; when they are not, the argument is greatly diminished.

NATE WILLIAMS

Sonoma

Police confrontations

EDITOR: So, Santa Rosa police “responded to a large gathering involving drivers performing stunts in the middle of an intersection” on Aug. 27, and the crowd attacked a police car, sending cops retreating from the scene (“SR police car damaged,” Sept. 2). When protesters gathered downtown last year for a peaceful march, police responded with riot gear, tear gas and rubber bullets. But when confronted with hoodlums blocking an intersection, creating danger for residents and disturbing the peace, they retreat when confronted. The police have thus ceded the streets to the car gangs, which will no doubt be back.

B.M. HOGUE

Santa Rosa

Reject Ravitch recall

EDITOR: Not much more can be said about the attempt to recall District Attorney Jill Ravitch. We all know the campaign is driven and financed by a moneyed and self-centered individual; one who accepted the fact that he and his employees were responsible for leaving scores of helpless senior citizens to fend for themselves as the Tubbs fire bore down on their assisted living facilities. He now perversely and petulantly focuses his wealth and attention on the prosecutor who held him accountable.

I had the pleasure to work with Ravitch for many years. Her work ethic is beyond reproach, and she demands the same from her staff. Most important, she demands honesty. Every prosecutor in the Sonoma County DA’s Office knows their primary responsibility is to ascertain the truth and seek justice. That is what every citizen of Sonoma County deserves and expects, and that is what occurred in the case against Bill Gallaher. She did what we elected her to do.

I’ve received the flyers and heard the ads supporting the recall. Ignore them; all are misleading, inaccurate, defamatory and deceitful. Ravitch is a brilliant prosecutor, a tireless advocate for crime victims and an excellent DA. She deserves your support. Vote no on the DA recall and send your ballot in today.

ALEXANDER McMAHON

Sonoma

