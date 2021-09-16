Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Reopen SRJC classrooms

EDITOR: In a letter to staff dated April 8, 2021, Santa Rosa Junior College President Frank Chong announced: “While we know that conditions in our county may continue to change over the coming months, the district’s decision to operate the instructional program/activities as stated below is final and will not be changed even in the event that circumstances allow. SRJC will continue to operate the instructional program in a largely remote format in fall 2021.” There have been no plans announced yet for spring 2022.

Nearly all University of California and California State University courses are being held in-person now. All faculty staff, and students must be vaccinated. Why is SRJC unable to do the same?

On July 9, the Centers for Disease Control released new guidance, saying schools should fully reopen this fall even if they cannot follow all recommended COVID-19 safety precautions. This came despite the spread of the delta variant.

Remote learning is ineffective and no longer appropriate. Isolation has been difficult, even damaging for some students. Please insist on in-person classes for spring 2022 at Santa Rosa Junior College.

JACQUELINE A. STEUER

Sonoma

Masks and ministry

EDITOR: I was pleased to read that Pastor Ross Reinman survived his ordeal with COVID-19 (“Pastor survives virus battle,” Saturday). I was disappointed that following this experience he refused to reconsider his stance on masks, stating that his ministry “can’t happen when faces are all covered.” I would respectfully disagree.

Based on medical science, individuals working in the operating room are mandated to wear masks to protect their patients from exposures that might place them at risk of infection. Many of my surgeon colleagues consider their practice as integral to their Christian ministry. Though none particularly enjoy wearing masks in the operating room, we consider it our duty and responsibility to protect our patients.

Wearing masks in this setting certainly hasn’t prevented the operating room staff from effective communication or providing competent care nor has it hindered their medical Christian ministry efforts. I find it difficult to understand why Reinman would not wish to protect his congregation from COVID-19 by promoting masks, and why he would use the excuse that it interferes with his mission.

It seems to me that as a Christian he would consider mask-wearing a vital component of his ministry and a small price to pay to care for his flock.

DR. PATRICK CASKEY

Santa Rosa

Tarnished Texas

EDITOR: We all witnessed an unprecedented assault on women’s reproductive rights in Texas. This goes along with further restricting voting access, allowing open carry of assault-style rifles with high-capacity magazines and killing hundreds of citizens last winter because the state’s energy infrastructure couldn’t survive a cold snap. Can we tap the brakes a bit on how much better it is in Texas? That lower cost of housing comes with a price.

KARL HESTERBERG

Santa Rosa

Lunch time for kids

EDITOR: I understand the need to regulate and minimize unmasked time in close contact with others at school but cutting lunch time to 14 minutes seems exorbitant (“Windsor to trim lunch periods,” Sept. 7). Elementary school is tough, and recesses and lunch are the only times to be out of a classroom. Cutting lunchtime 30% is bound to have negative results. Many people cannot move quickly for a plethora of reasons, and people may eat slowly for any reason. It is known that eating slowly is healthier. Being forced to eat quickly likely will not bode good results on the digestion of our young children. I wish there was a good alternative that would benefit all and not wreak any more havoc on the local youth.

LEE SPITZER

Santa Rosa

COVID questions

EDITOR: If I got the vaccine in March, why do I need protection from the unvaccinated? If I believe in natural immunity, am I anti-science? If I’ve been vaccinated, why will Transportation Security Administration fines be doubled for those unmasked airplane flyers?

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden threatens federal employees with forced vaccinations but exempts postal workers from receiving COVID-19 shots. Where’s the science in that? Where has our unity president gone, after he targeted 80 million Americans for forced compliance? C’mon, man!

ROB KOSLOWSKY

Cloverdale

Scouts don’t sell fireworks

EDITOR: I feel compelled to respond to Steve Bosshard (“No on Measure D,” Extra Letters, Friday). While I oppose the sale of fireworks, the reason that I am writing is one particular, and in my opinion egregious, misstatement. Bosshard said fireworks sales are a huge source of income for nonprofits “particularly in the youth area — scouting, sports etc.” Bosshard is absolutely incorrect in his assertion that scouting in Rohnert Park sources any of its income from the sale of fireworks. Neither Girl Scouts nor Boy Scouts sell fireworks. In fact, Boy Scouts of America specifically prohibits Scout units from selling fireworks. In addition, the city of Rohnert Park listed 13 vendors that sold fireworks in 2021. None of them had anything to do with scouting.

KEITH SCHOENTHAL

Cotati

