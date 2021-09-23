Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Doing your part

EDITOR: Ask the unvaccinated person, “What is your solution to the spread of COVID-19?” All I have heard is, “By some miracle, the virus will just go away” or we can take bleach to kill it. I, for one, am sick and tired of lame excuses for not being vaccinated.

Donald Trump’s denial of the virus in its infant stage cost thousands of lives. But, in due respect, his administration rapidly pursued a vaccine. So, why do we now have the nonvaccinated refusing to get a shot?

My wife is a retired public health and school nurse. If a student wanted to attend school, they were required to have their immunizations. This is for the protection of themselves, other students and staff.

We the people need protection, medical advice and good sound judgment. By getting vaccinated, you are doing your part for the solution of this dreadful pandemic.

ANDREW FRAUENHOFER

Santa Rosa

Keeping local hospital

EDITOR: Among the blessings we enjoy as Sonoma Valley residents is one that few communities our size can offer — a full service hospital and emergency room. Without them we would be forced to drive 30-45 minutes for routine medical services or a health emergency.

Small town hospital economics are tough. Most of our hospital’s revenue comes from Medicare and other third-party payers who do not cover the actual cost of providing the services rendered. Recognizing that challenge, we voters agreed to a parcel tax covering the inevitable operating deficit and have kept our hospital open for nearly 20 years. Measure F on the Nov. 2 ballot would extend that subsidy, with no tax increase, and secure the financial health of our hospital for the next 10 years.

There is much to be excited about at Sonoma Valley Hospital, including a new emergency department and a state-of-the-art diagnostic center due to open soon. We have a talented new CEO and an affiliation with UC San Francisco that will help attract and retain quality physicians. Measure F will save lives and protect our investment in this vital community resource. Please join me in voting yes on Measure F.

STEVE PAGE

Sonoma

A lost legacy

EDITOR: I drove past the Squaw Valley entrance the day they changed the name to Palisade Tahoe (“New name, no shame,” Sept. 14). I was greeted by the new name in huge letters below the Olympic rings. Something shattered. Squaw Valley was legendary for me. There stands Granite Chief, the proud chief, strong as granite. By him is Squaw Peak, his wife. They overlook the magnificent land that is their summer home: mountains and lofty peaks, the water of Lake Tahoe reflecting the ever-changing colors of the sky. At their feet lies the valley crossed by the creek where children play and their mothers weave artistic baskets. It is the women’s valley — Squaw Valley, a fitting name and beautiful memorial to the people who lived there before the white man came. Palisade Tahoe destroyed it.

VERONICA JOHNSON

Windsor

Wrapping for art, safety

EDITOR: Did anyone else notice the dichotomy, poignant, bittersweet and hopeful, of two world-significant “wraps” shown side by side in photos in the Nation/World section on Saturday?

In “Christo’s Gift to Paris,” our beloved Christo, of the Running Fence of the late 1970s here in Sonoma County, had his dream fulfilled — a silvery wrap of the Arc de Triomphe. It’s a tribute to the imagination and vision of a talented, world-renowned artist who saw a unique possibility in Sonoma County and, with charm, creativity and determination, made a one-of-a-kind art event happen in our neighborhood before we became a world-class wine region. A whimsical event that lasted just two weeks but had a lasting effect.

And next door on the page, a wrap of a different kind: silvery aluminum foil secured around the base of centuries-old Sequoia Giganteas, as the KNP Complex fire raged ever closer, threatening the life of these trees (“Sequoias safe so far from flames”). Serious, menacing, determined. Hopefully, this wrap will also be one of a kind, needed only for two weeks while providing lasting protection for a different sort of art.

SUSAN NESTOR

Sebastopol

Growth isn’t inevitable

EDITOR: Why does everyone assume that growth is inevitable and necessary? When California is experiencing the worst drought ever, and there is no guarantee of adequate water for current residents, why does the state assume and encourage growth? If you build it, they will come.

Years ago, I worked at a suicide prevention center. Many of our calls were from homeless people who had been given one-way tickets to leave Florida. California’s welfare programs are better funded than others. We have become a magnet. Increasing housing density will not solve the magnet issue; it will exacerbate it.

We do not need more unskilled or low-skilled workers. Jobs in the future will require fewer employees as automation increases. The cost of goods and water will increase due to climate change, so our welfare programs will not be able to keep up with the unemployed. There is so little foresight in our legislature, it’s depressing.

CAROL COLLIER

Sonoma

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.