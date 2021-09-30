Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

The new normal

EDITOR: Justin Mankin hit the nail on the head, and we need to acknowledge it here in Sonoma County (“Drought is new, permanent arid normal,” Sept. 24). The evidence is that the “drought” we are now experiencing is not likely to go away, because the climate has changed — permanently. This is sad but real. Our lakes and groundwater will likely never return to where they were in our lifetimes. The quicker we accept this, the better we can adjust.

Can we afford to build any new residences without cutting water use somewhere else to compensate? Can we afford to continue planting thirsty crops or opening mega-resorts and casinos without cutting water use somewhere else? Can we afford to let any tertiary treated wastewater not be put to reuse?

Can we afford to not install gray-water reuse systems in all new housing? Can we afford to not consider investing in solar-powered, environmentally responsible saltwater desalinization plants? Can we let water rights agreements that apply to the Russian River not be reevaluated given this new reality?

Everything has changed. It hurts and it is real.

MICHAEL KRIKORIAN

Windsor

Military vaccine rules

EDITOR: My father served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force, so I moved around a lot as a child. In 1960, my mom, brother and I were preparing to join my dad in Okinawa. Before we could go, we had to be immunized against cholera, typhus and typhoid. Each of these required a series of three shots. I was also due for my normal boosters. The last of these was given on my sixth birthday. It was a birthday present of sorts, knowing that I would not have to get any more shots for a while. It was not fun, but I understood, even at that age, that these shots protected me from getting a bad disease.

Prior to the COVID vaccine mandate for military personnel, there were 17 different types of vaccines that service members could be required to accept. COVID becomes the 18th. Should be a no-brainer. Yet Tucker Carlson’s latest conspiracy theory is that this vaccine mandate is Joe Biden’s way of “purging” the military of “those who love Trump.” Really? How did we descend to this level of craziness? Unfortunately, there are those who will actually believe this nonsense.

MYRTLE ROCHIOLI

Healdsburg

Hopkins’ climate claim

EDITOR: Lynda Hopkins blamed climate change for her child’s pneumonia (“Climate change made my son sick,” Close to Home, Sept. 19). This dubious opinion was offered with a single data point — a vaguely cited study — and her scientific authority. A mighty stretch even for the chairwoman of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. I hope Hopkins will forgive my skepticism of her claim. I have recently grown weary of politicians asking to be believed with scant evidence and professed expertise. After all, the SMART train is still a couple of whistle stops short of Cloverdale.

PAUL STAGNOLI

Santa Rosa

Personal vs communal

EDITOR: Anthony Trimino, Sheri Debow and all the other “freedom loving” folks who abhor proof of vaccination for restaurants are apparently unable to distinguish between personal health choices that only affect themselves and common-sense measures to help protect not only themselves, but their customers, neighbors and community from a highly infectious airborne pandemic (“Battle heats up over proving vaccination,” Sept. 22).

When Debow proclaims that “the rest of us should be allowed to take risks for our own lives,” she is proving my point. This is not just her risk; it’s everyone’s risk. Does she feel the same way about smallpox? Measles? Polio?

As for Trimino, who is so blinded by his white privilege that he says “this is what segregation looks like,” please. People of color systematically segregated from society had no choice. He has chosen to self-segregate by either not vaccinating or refusing to provide proof. I, for one, am seeking out establishments that require proof of vaccination and will gladly give them my dollars and support.

MARYA GLASS

Cotati

Surviving the future

EDITOR: Most people feel concern about increasing natural disasters around our country and world. We must act collectively and know that the benefits will ripple beyond our lifetimes. I encourage our legislators to support robust funding for energy efficiency, conservation and renewable energy. These investments can be offset by appropriate cuts to fossil fuel subsidies and a fee on methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

The Build Back Better Act is an urgently needed opportunity to mitigate climate change.

Let’s also invest in local ecosystem protection. Healthy land is critical to easing climate change impacts. For example, swaths of trees, gardens and other urban green spaces provide natural buffers against drought season. Having these sorts of mini-ecosystems in populated areas is crucial. They are natural, affordable measures to keep communities healthy and provide wildlife habitat.

We can surmount the climate challenges we’re facing if we do all we can to reduce our collective and individual emissions and other environmental footprints — for example, reducing plastic waste, food waste, etc.

Let’s show our legislators that climate change mitigation matters to us, and let’s practice what we preach through ecological living. We can bring into being a kinder world with our thoughtful daily acts.

REBECCA CANRIGHT

Sebastopol

