Thursday’s letters to the editor

Thompson climate record

EDITOR: I know that lake levels are low because of drought, but climate change is raising sea level. That process is already happening. And while Congressman Mike Thompson talks a good game, what is he actually doing? It’s true that he co-sponsored the Green New Deal, but that’s the extent of it.

Has he put forward legislation to reduce carbon emissions? No. He’s offered some tax incentives, which is way too weak for such an important issue. He continues to support expanding the military, despite the U.S. military being the No. 1 polluter in the world, according to a Brown University study. He also voted for U.S. fracking projects in Europe in 2019.

And he continues to endorse deforestation in the Napa Valley with his silence. The struggle to protect the watershed in Napa County is well known, yet he hasn’t weighed in. He could have quite an impact, but he chooses not to. Why not? It is not forbidden for a member of Congress to take positions on local issues. Thompson always says we have to do everything we can to stop climate change, because it sounds like he’s fighting. So why isn’t he? Supporting social issues isn’t enough if we’re not going to actually fix the problems.

Jason Kishineff

American Canyon

A small window

EDITOR: I urge everyone to contact their government representatives — once, twice, a hundred times, in person, by phone, by email — to demand they make the climate crisis their number one job. What is more important to our future?

The evidence is clear. Drought and wildfires are escalating. Climate impacts are now more severe than scientists predicted.

The Senate just passed an infrastructure bill that is barely a start. We need to demand that Congress pass the reconciliation bill with the strongest climate-saving measures. Stop every subsidy to the fossil fuel industry; put massive resources to the clean energy economy; replace every gas vehicle with an electric; stop toxic pollution in communities being left behind by the oil and gas industry.

There is a small window of time to minimize climate impacts and to save ourselves and the planet. That window is rapidly closing.

If we don’t demand it of the government, it won’t get done.

Stevan Bosanac

Petaluma

Biden should quit

EDITOR: President Joe Biden should resign. How else will he find the time to read all the thank you notes from the women and children in Kabul, Afghanistan?

It is hard to count all the promises the Taliban gave him and broke in less than a month. Senate testimony says he didn’t consult the top military officers in his immediate command about the withdrawal until Aug. 25 -- six days before the deadline he had already set.

There are still untold numbers of U.S. citizens and allied collaborators in Afghanistan who have been thrown out of their homes and threatened. Women were threatened by armed Taliban when they protested about that they and their female children were being denied education.

Make no mistake, I did not like Donald Trump. I did not vote for Trump. But it is about time Biden stopped blaming Trump for his own mistakes.

Bob Proctor

Rohnert Park

Johnson’s Beach for all

EDITOR: When Dan Poirier and Nick Moore purchased Johnson’s Beach, they were very clear there would be no changes (“County may buy beach,” Sept. 30). Instead, they forbad beachgoers from using their own umbrellas, requiring they be rented from them. An immediate parking fee was charged, resulting in numerous cars parking throughout downtown Guerneville — impacting local businesses.

Then their fees were increased to $40 a day. No lifeguard was provided.

Obviously, locals were priced out. We could no longer enjoy the river in the town in which we live, the river being the reason many of us live here. The county purchasing this property is the next best thing to the return of the Harris family.

In Hawaii, the public has access to all beaches. Our beach should be the same. Let everyone enjoy Johnson’s Beach, not just those with deep pockets.

GAIL CULVERWELL

Guerneville

Foreclosure danger

EDITOR: With reference your Sept. 30 news story “Efforts to preserve eviction ban,” as I understand it, neither Congress nor the president has extended the foreclosure moratorium act. If this is true, that means banks can start foreclosure proceedings if terms of a loan are violated. If a landlord doesn’t have the money to pay the property taxes because tenants aren’t paying rent, and they can’t be evicted due to a COVID eviction moratorium, then banks can typically foreclose, as there is no moratorium for not paying property taxes. If a landlord is foreclosed on, all the existing leases become immediately null and void. So, the bank can evict the tenants anyway.

CARL MERNER

Holualoa, Hawaii

A new balance of power

EDITOR: The bedrock principal of U.S. foreign policy is that no one country will be allowed to dominate either end of the Eurasian land mass.

America engaged in two world wars and a cold war to prevent a hegemonic power from being able to control a majority of the world’s economic output and military capacity.

China challenges the sovereign territorial rights of almost each of its neighbors. History is replete with countries joining forces to push back against an individually more powerful hegemon. Australia, the United Kingdom and the U.S. have come together to form a military understanding awkwardly named AUKUS, but deftly designed to punch back against aggression.

The tide may have just turned, and China knows it. America has leveraged its one asymmetric strength. The U.S. has allies. China has vassals. AUKUS is a step in the right direction.

Marc Coopersmith

Petaluma