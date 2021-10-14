Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

‘Odds’ favor Giants

EDITOR: Baseball is perhaps the most superstitious sport around. With that in mind, we know the Giants won the National League West Division title with 107 wins. An odd number. Now, in the playoffs with the Dodgers, the Giants won games one and three. Odd numbers. The Dodgers won games two and four. Even numbers. Thursday will be odd number game five — almost a slam dunk (oops, wrong sport) for the Giants to claim their third win and the playoff series.

BILL KRUMBEIN

Santa Rosa

Ashe’s inspiration

EDITOR: Thank you for Kerry Benefield’s column about Robert Ashe’s cleanup of the Prince Greenway trail (“On the trail, it’s Ashe vs trash,” Sunday). I remember when the greenway was created and how it connected to the Joe Rodota Trail. It was a beautiful addition to our city and promised charming paths and a beautiful road to follow west.

At present I am not comfortable walking there, certainly not alone. But the cleanup that Ashe is performing is a wonderful chance to beautify our city and make it safer. It is wonderful to read a positive article about something going on downtown and, hopefully, Ashe will inspire many of us to join him.

LINDA WARD

Santa Rosa

Keep the coast together

EDITOR: As your redistricting coverage noted, Sonoma County’s consulting demographer told the Board of Supervisors recently that “existing districts are already fairly balanced. … This is a pretty darn good balanced map as it exists today” (“Call to split ‘potholes and permits,’ ” Sunday). Why fix what ain’t broke?

The results of the 2020 census do not require any redrawing of supervisorial district lines, yet some supervisors seem intent on dividing the coast into two or three districts to address workload equity. But changing boundaries to accommodate the work schedules of our elected officials is not the answer.

Because only 2% of the county’s population resides in the coastal zone, those of us committed to protecting our coast believe that splitting it among two or more supervisors would only dilute their representation and weaken their ability to advocate for preservation.

Yes, representing the coast is a big job. We support the idea of adding more staff to support our supervisors so they can effectively and responsively represent their constituents.

REUBEN WEINZVEG

Treasurer, Preserve Rural Sonoma County

‘An abudnance of good’

EDITOR: I was raised in Santa Rosa, and I have witnessed many changes since our family moved here in 1969. One thing that hasn’t changed, however, is the hardworking, law-abiding, decent and honorable people who live here. If Gayle Kozlowski (“Texas: A great state,” Letters, Oct. 5) has any doubt of this, I invite her to come to the senior facility where I work, or any health care facility or hospital in the area. She will see plenty of examples of people with “good moral values” working to help others and make our community a better place. Don’t let the actions of a few blind you to what an abundance of good there is right here in California.

JERAMON SHADE

Duncans Mills

Sheriff falling short

EDITOR: Once again Sheriff Mark Essick has demonstrated he is not a public servant (“Sheriff’s outbreak response criticized,” Saturday). Rather than immediately informing his colleagues and others with whom his bailiff staff comes in contact of a COVID-19 outbreak, he is stonewalling. He serves only himself and his obscure political agenda — personal rights trump public safety. Why isn’t every employee in the Sheriff’s Office vaccinated?

The sheriff should feel guilty and ashamed. Guilty that he did not immediately perform his ethical and legal function and inform others about the outbreak, and shame that he continues to prevaricate.

The Press Democrat article says that “sheriff’s officials seemed unclear about their obligations to notify other agencies …” What is unclear about caring about fellow employees enough to inform them of potential exposure to the virus? The sheriff seems to be playing a game — playing a game with our lives.

I think Essick is in way over his head. He does not seem to understand he has both a legal and moral obligation to the public he serves. I hope that he doesn’t wait till the end of 2022 to retire. Right now his choices are irrational and hurt us, the public he serves.

JEFFREY J. OLSON

Santa Rosa

Redirect wastewater

EDITOR: If current predictions of another year of drought prove to be true, then much of Sonoma County may soon find itself in the disastrous position of not having even enough water for basic drinking and sanitary needs, let alone irrigation for farms, grapes or dairies.

The county sends approximately 13 million of gallons a day of tertiary treated wastewater to The Geysers geothermal plant when it could be reinjected into our aquifer. The choice may come to green power or putting our recyclable water to better use.

I realize it’s not a huge amount of water, but every drop may soon count. To me, this makes much more sense than building a desalinization plant. The pipeline is already there and ready to be diverted.

MIKE TUHTAN

Sebastopol

